Finovate Re-Engages IBN’s NetworkNewsWire for FinovateEurope 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will once again serve as the official newswire of Informa’s FinovateEu r ope Conference . Held at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England, the conference will provide thousands of delegates the chance to reconnect face-to-face with the fintech community and plot a course for the future on March 22-23, 2022. Additionally, in recognition of the impact of the pandemic and to enable the greatest number of attendees, FinovateEurope will provide virtual access through digital channels.



Following a half-day of digital demos, fireside chats and more on March 15, FinovateEurope will formally begin on March 22, 2022. The multi-day FinovateEurope conference is designed to help attendees gain insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities within the rapidly evolving fintech space. The conference is set to feature more than 1,000 senior attendees in addition to over 70 expert speakers and upwards of 50 insightful demos of new technologies currently revolutionizing the fintech industry.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. NNW’s effective brand awareness strategies include news and content distribution, content curation, social media dissemination, audio press releases and more.

“We are pleased to be extending our long-standing collaboration with NetworkNewsWire,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “As part of our ongoing focus to provide exceptional value to our presenters and attendees, Finovate’s collaboration with their team provides additional opportunity to deliver impressive news coverage, direct connections to an expansive online audience and broad social media capabilities.”

This year’s FinovateEurope will once again feature Informa’s unique Startup Booster Program. Designed for new startups seeking exposure at FinovateEurope, the Startup Booster Program offers early-stage companies access to all event content, attendees and networking opportunities at a significant discount. In addition, companies will benefit from increased exposure to attendees and networking opportunities with investors.

“We are excited to once again highlight the most innovative fintech from around the globe as part of our multi-year collaboration with Finovate,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN. “It’s always a pleasure to work alongside Finovate’s highly professional team, and we look forward to seeing all the new technologies showcased at the upcoming conference.”

