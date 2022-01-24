RUBEN E. GUERRA JOINS THE FAMILY ENDEAVORS FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

San Antonio, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Endeavors Foundation today announced new board member Ruben E. Guerra of El Paso, Texas.

Guerra is the President and Founder of Guerra Investment Advisors, a financial planning firm he founded in 1995, as well as board member and former Chairman of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation an organization dedicated to quality of life and health of the population in El Paso, Dona Ana County, New Mexico and Juarez, Mexico. Ruben has previously served as Chairman of the Governing Board of The Hospitals of Providence, the El Paso Water Utility Public Service Board, the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“I am so inspired by Ruben’s life of service to the El Paso community,” said Jon Allman, President & CEO of Endeavors. “He and his family have a long family history of serving others. We are looking forward to many fruitful years with him on the foundation board.”

The Family Endeavors Foundation was formed to support the long-term financial viability of the Endeavors mission to serve vulnerable people in crisis. An initial organizational priority is to support social service needs of communities where Endeavors serves.

“I am thrilled to serve on the Family Endeavors Foundation board” said Guerra. “I look forward to supporting the needs of many who suffer in silence across the country”.

Guerra graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and is married to Susan Harrison Guerra. Ruben and Susan have three adult children and seven grandchildren. Guerra began his term on the Family Endeavors Foundation board effective on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

