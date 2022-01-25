Kelly® Named a Top Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, Kelly® has been named to FlexJobs’ annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs. Kelly is one of only eight employers to have been recognized every year since 2014. The global workforce solutions provider ranks eighth in 2022, marking the fourth year in a row that Kelly has appeared in the top 10 of companies.



The list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. Kelly is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the employee to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Anthem, CVS Health, Dell Technologies, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride, and UnitedHealth Group have featured on the list every year.

“We’re excited to be among this elite group of companies and to have been recognized for our commitment to providing flexible work options for our internal employees as well as the talent we place with clients,” said Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque. “While the pandemic has led to a seismic shift in how job seekers and employers view remote work, we’re proud to have been offering work-from-home options for more than a decade now.”

Kelly has offered at-home call center jobs since 2010 and today employs more than 6,000 remote agents in its contact center outsourcing business, KellyConnect®. In addition to a comfortable work-from-home environment, KellyConnect team members enjoy weekly electronic pay, bonuses and incentives, paid time off, and health insurance options, along with growth and advancement opportunities. They handle more than 40 million contacts annually and consistently earn customer satisfaction ratings above 90%.

Six years ago, Kelly introduced its popular Kelly Anywhere program, to give corporate employees the option to work from home part-time and personalize their work-life design. The technology infrastructure Kelly put in place at the time allowed the company to seamlessly transition to a fully remote work environment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, many corporate employees have opted to keep working from home full-time.

“One of FlexJobs’ recent surveys found that only three percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic," said FlexJobs Founder and CEO Sara Sutton. “The important role that remote work plays in today’s modern workplace cannot be underestimated, and smart companies, like the ones featured on this list, will formally integrate remote work into their business model for the long-term. Our intent in creating this list in 2014 remains the same in 2022, which is to help job seekers connect with companies that are not only providing remote career opportunities, but also leading the way for a more flexible future of work.”

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world and connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you. Follow Kelly on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

