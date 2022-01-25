Newsweek Names FormFactor Among America’s Most Responsible Companies

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced today that it has been named by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the year 2022.



The selection recognizes superior business performance across three categories: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. Newsweek’s multi-faceted evaluation considered key performance indicators such as waste, emissions, water and energy use, leadership diversity, transparency and economic performance. The assessment also solicited feedback from 11,000 US residents who considered factors such as “the company supports diversity and is committed to increasing the number of women and ethnic minorities in its workforce” and “the company uses resources responsibly and acts in an environmentally friendly way.”

“Our culture is built on a foundation of continuous improvement, and driving FormFactor’s Environment, Social and Corporate Governance performance to a world-class level has become a key focus for all employees and our Board of Directors in recent years. We are very proud these efforts have resulted in FormFactor being recognized as a leader in corporate responsibility in Newsweek’s evaluation.” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “We are committed to continuously making positive impact by helping the semiconductor industry improve yields and energy efficiency, in order to advance the sustainability of the global electronics supply chain.”

In addition to an Environment and Social focus, FormFactor’s overall ranking was supported by a high score in Corporate Governance. Among other economic and disclosure dimensions, financial stability and capacity for innovation (measured in R&D investment) were key factors measured.

