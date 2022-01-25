Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Provides Product Offering to Help Reduce Contamination as Omicron Cases Increase

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, one of Canada’s leading suppliers of measuring, sensing, and controlling instruments, offers Covid-19 Response instrumentation products that are designed to reduce your chance of contamination.



David Sand, President of Alpha Controls states, “As a family business, people are what matters most to us as a company. We want to help you keep your patients and the general public safe during this pandemic. We are thrilled to partner with first class manufacturers such as Setra Systems, who’s solutions directly impact Canada’s fight against Covid-19.”

The room pressure monitors and environmental monitors we offer from Setra Systems are designed to keep critical spaces such as hospital rooms, operating rooms, pharmacies and cleanrooms safe by reducing the chance of contamination.

And in today’s world, negative pressure isolation spaces can help more than just hospitals:

COVID-19 related isolation spaces for school nurse’s offices

Long-term Care Facilities and Nursing Homes

Hospital rooms and Temporary isolation spaces

Dentist offices

Doctor offices

Any professional or Healthcare space looking to help keep customers/patients

Setra’s line of environmental monitors/controllers and room pressure monitors are extremely reliable and accurate. As an example, the Setra AIIR Watch is an advanced air cleaner designed to be quiet, portable, and effective at neutralizing 99.99% of airborne germs while also increasing air circulation. AIIR Watch has a dual filtration method forcing air through a HEPA filter and by UV light. Please note: AIIR Watch is available as an air purifier re-circulator or as a negative pressure generating machine for isolation space applications. From hair salons to school and long-term care homes, AIIR Watch is used to help keep customers, students, patients, and staff safe.

In addition to the AIIR Watch, Setra has created the simplest and easiest to use visual room pressure monitor in the market, powered by Setra's legendary capacitive pressure sensor. The Setra Lite now has even more capability with newly launched optional features including a configurable audible alarm and a Dual Alert option for visual indication both inside and outside a pressurized space. Best of all, it can tie into your building management system and has a plug-and-play connection with their Setra FLEX™ Environmental Room Monitor.

The SRCM Room Pressure Monitor is the highest performance BACnet capable product for measuring low differential pressure in critical applications. Unlike the SRPM, the SRCM can monitor and alarm two rooms through one device, as well as display 3 additional parameters such as temperature, humidity & CO2.

And it doesn’t just stop there. Alpha Controls & Instrumentation offers a wide variety of Covid-19 response instrumentation products. Visit us online to see our full offering: https://www.alphacontrols.com/Category/COVID-19-Response-Instrumentation#brand=SetraSystems&type=&range=&sortOrder=0

About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

For over 40 years our family owned and operated business, has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. We also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. https://www.alphacontrols.com/

