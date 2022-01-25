PermaPlate Furniture Signs Partnership With Stanley Steemer® to Expand Innovative Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PermaPlate Furniture today announced their service solution partnership with Stanley Steemer®. This relationship complements the service level innovations being developed by PermaPlate Furniture for furniture retailers, which will enhance the service levels for their trusted customers.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Stanley Steemer® for many reasons, but primarily it opens a new doorway for innovation for retailers' customers," said Tom Scott, Managing Director, PermaPlate Furniture. "Both firms are aligned with the vision of redefining the overall customer experience when technicians are required during the warranty process. Stanley Steemer® is committed to constantly refining the customer experience to ensure the highest levels of service with PermaPlate Furniture."

During the past year, PermaPlate Furniture researched how best to service different types of fabrics, explored adding coverage protection for difficult sources of stains, and create innovations with technicians to build a "one-time-service resolution" claim process.

"The research revealed that customers making stain claims were sent (once approved) cleaning kits. Customers are required to clean their own stains with only the approved cleaning kits from their warranty provider. If the customer calls back without successfully removing the stain, warranty providers will then determine if a technician can be scheduled. Not the best customer experience. It lengthens resolution times, and the process only benefits the warranty provider. Our relationship with Stanley Steemer® into our service network will allow for quicker resolutions for warranty customers," shared Tom Scott.

"We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate and develop a warranty technician solution with PermaPlate Furniture," said Chip Ebert, National Business Development, Stanley Steemer®. "We are committed with PermaPlate Furniture to continue refining how best to service the needs of warranty policyholders. Our conversations with PermaPlate Furniture have been very refreshing as we leverage the capabilities of our two firms to create a resolution process for stain claims without unnecessary delays to the customer. We will also be working with PermaPlate Furniture to offer active policyholders ongoing household cleaning discount solutions, which will enhance the overall warranty value for customers."

About PermaPlate Company

PermaPlate is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is an industry leader in the manufacturing of appearance protection products and in the delivery of world-class warranty administration services to thousands of retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

PermaPlate Furniture (www.permaplatefurniture.com) is uniquely positioned to leverage its rich corporate history and customer service expertise to more than 27,000 furniture stores and online retailers in the United States and their valued customers.

About Stanley Steemer

Stanley Steemer® (www.stanleysteemer.com) was founded in 1947 by Jack A. Bates in Dublin, Ohio. For nearly 75-years, Stanley Steemer remains a family-owned business operating through a network of company-owned branches and independently-owned and operated franchises throughout the United States.

Stanley Steemer® service technicians are continuously improving industry skills through classroom learning, enhanced customer service training, and developing new cleaning methods. Technicians receive additional intensive training for certifications through third parties, such as the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

CONTACT

Dominic Fratto

Marketing Director

dominic.fratto@permaplate.com

Related Images











Image 1: PermaPlate Furniture





Logo

















Image 2: Stanley Steemer





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment