Rakovina Therapeutics President to Join Expert Panel at the Fifth Annual DDR, ATR & PARP Inhibitors Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV:RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies is pleased to announce that Prof. Mads Daugaard, Rakovina Therapeutics president and chief scientific officer, has accepted an invitation as an expert panellist at the 5th Digital DDR, ATR & PARP Inhibitors Summit.



The DDR, ATR and PARP Inhibitors Summit brings together industry and academic experts focused on advancing new and novel next-generation DNA-damage repair inhibitors (DDRi). Prof. Daugaard will participate as an expert panellist alongside senior scientists from AstraZeneca and the National Brain Tumor Society to discuss insights and future directions for DDRi in the treatment of cancer.

The Conference is being held virtually January 25th – 27th, 2022. Registrants can stream all three days of conference events and engage with the panellists during livestream events.

“I am pleased to represent Rakovina Therapeutics at this important meeting, said Prof. Daugaard. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss our work alongside of distinguished industry and academic colleagues as we all work to advance highly effective cancer treatments with fewer side effects to benefit patients across a range of tumor types.”

The DDR, ATR & PARP Inhibitors Summit is an industry-led forum that reflects progress in DDR therapies. This conference looks to address the 3 key challenges DDRi developers are striving to address:

Translatability of preclinical models

Awareness/understanding/utilization of methodologies & imaging technology

DDR tumor biomarkers & outcome measures



This is a notable biopharma conference for research teams developing inhibitors of specific DDR targets in either monotherapy or in combination, to treat predictable, identifiable, DDR-defective cancer indications.

Further information and registration details regarding the virtual conference can be found at https://ddr-inhibitors-summit.com/ .

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com

