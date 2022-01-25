ProSearch Experts to Share Solutions for Microsoft 365, Data Privacy, and Collaborative Applications

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its 2022 first quarter event schedule. The company’s continued commitment to the legal technology and eDiscovery industries includes sponsorships and participation in a mix of prominent industry conferences, webinars and working groups at which ProSearch experts will share their expertise on current trending topics.



ProSearch Q1 events include:

Shields Up! Protecting Private Data in eDiscovery – webcast February 17, 2022, hosted by Celesq and available live via the Thomson Reuters West LegalEdcenter. The webinar, being delivered by Gina Taranto, Ph.D., ProSearch director of applied sciences, and Ryan Costello, ProSearch head of data privacy, will provide an inside look at the latest challenges in protecting private data in discovery, as well as some best practices and practical steps for supporting your eDiscovery battle plans and data privacy compliance aims.





ProSearch is the sole sponsor of an upcoming Cowen Working Group on Microsoft 365. The group will meet weekly for eight weeks to engage in a significant and meaningful way in an exchange of ideas with innovative corporate law department senior executives and counsel to address the critical issues around effectively managing Microsoft 365 in the law department of the future. Participating in the working group will be ProSearch solutions engineer Ryan Hemmel, a 10-year veteran of the legal technology industry who leads the company’s Microsoft 365 Managed Services initiative.





Legalweek New York 2022, being held March 8-11 at the New York Hilton Midtown, where this year’s conference theme is “Addressing the Changing Legal Landscape.” In addition to its branding sponsorship with Legalweek, ProSearch is hosting private client meetings, a happy hour and a dinner for EDI members the company has sponsored for the past 10 years. ProSearch experts will be on hand to discuss solutions for data privacy, managing Microsoft 365 and handling chat data created in modern collaboration platforms subject to discovery.



For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

