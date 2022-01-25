Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

Date: 25 January 2022

Date: 25 January 2022

Corporate Announcement 03/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes performance attribution and portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 31 December 2021, the number of life insurance policies owned is 406. The total face value of the portfolio is 1 070 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 66, while the expected number was 61.0.

Performance 2020-12-31 2021 Realised (Maturities & sold policies) 7.36% Aging effect 2.36% Mtm-adjustment (Change in discount rates) 0.11% Life Expectancy Updates 0.00% Premium prepayments -0.16% Premium optimization -0.60% Gross portfolio performance 9.06% Investment factor effect -0.84% Net portfolio performance 8.22% Fund costs -2.92% Net Fund Performance 5.30%





Portfolio composition as of 2021-12-31

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 18.2% John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 14.9% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 7.8% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 6.7% C.M. Life Insurance Company 4.2% Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.1% Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company 3.9% Protective Life Insurance Company 3.5% American General Life Insurance Company 3.2% Pacific Life Insurance Company 2.9%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 7.7% A+ 56.6% A 27.4% A- 1.8% B++ 4.8% B+ 0.0% B 0.8% B- 0.0% C++ 0.9%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value FL 12.0% CA 11.4% NY 9.1% OH 6.5% AZ 6.0% PA 5.9% TX 5.3% IL 4.1% MO 3.5% GA 3.5%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,001-500,000 2.6% 500,001-1,000,000 10.1% 1,000,001-2,000,000 12.4% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.5% 3,000,001-5,000,000 25.2% 5,000,001-10,000,000 29.6% 10,000,001-15,000,000 6.0% 15,000,001- 3.4%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 8.0% 65 – 69 11.9% 70 – 74 18.8% 75 – 79 20.2% 80 – 84 17.0% 85 – 89 13.3% 90 – 94 7.6% 95 < 3.3%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 20.3% Male 64.2% Joint 15.5%

