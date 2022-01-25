Mission Produce Launches “It’s Your Game Too” Social Media Campaign to Unite Food and Football Fans Alike

Almost 90% of people watch the Big Game at home or at a party, the perfect place for a foodie’s dream #Guacuterie board. 1



OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced the launch of the “It’s Your Game Too” campaign. In anticipation of the largest avocado-consumption event of the year, the initiative aims to bring Mission Avocados to the forefront of Big Game festivities by inspiring consumers to indulge in a game-time #guacuterie board.

The “It’s Your Game Too” campaign was inspired by Avocado Intel, Mission’s in-house consumer intelligence data findings, which revealed that nearly 20% of people rank food and drinks as the #1 thing they enjoy most about watching the Big Game, while more than half agree that it’s a “very important” aspect of the experience. 1

“While consumers may root for different teams, or no team at all, we can all rally around our love of food and good company during the Big Game,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce. “Almost 90% of people watch the game at home or at a party, 1 creating the ideal setting to enjoy a shareable, customizable and festive ‘guacuterie’ board.”

Mission has teamed up with social media influencers, including Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89), to encourage the use of Mission Avocados in game-time spreads, with guacamole as the centerpiece. The “It’s Your Game Too” campaign encourages everyone—especially football fans and foodies—to create, share, and enjoy their very own “guacuterie” boards filled with delicious sides and dippers.

In addition to the great taste, avocados are a heart-healthy superfood containing no sugar, sodium or cholesterol. 2 They’re packed with healthy fats and nearly 20 essential vitamins and minerals, including those that support immune health, healthy skin and strong muscles. 2

“This campaign celebrates the great taste and versatility of the avocado and cements it as a must-have at any event,” Junqueiro added. “Further, more than a third of people want healthier food and drink options at Big Game parties. 1 The fruit’s health benefits are aligned with evolving consumer habits as more people incorporate nutrient-rich foods into their celebrations.”

To further inspire snack tables and potential food offerings at Big Game gatherings, and any other #AVOccasions with avocados, Mission suggests some delicious pairings with #Guacuterie boards:

Tortilla chips, corn chips, potato chips, etc.

Wings

Buffalo chicken dip

Chicken nuggets

Salsa

Pico de gallo, and more!

Mission encourages you to follow and join the campaign using the hashtags #ItsYourGameToo, #Guacuterie, #GuacOn, #MissionAvocados, #Avo and #AVOccasion.

