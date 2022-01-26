Pax8 Names Elizabeth McIlhany Senior Vice President of Product

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that Elizabeth McIlhany has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product. She will report to Scott Chasin, Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the product development teams and leading the product vision, strategy, and implementation.



“Elizabeth has an impressive ability to lead multiple teams and execute ambitious visions successfully,” said Chasin. “As we create transformational technologies to modernize the channel, her deep understanding of the product development process will enable efficiency, productivity, and innovation. We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to Pax8 and build advanced solutions for our partners together.”

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Elizabeth has overseen the development of several pioneering products for industry-leading technology companies, including Pie Insurance, MapQuest, and Leapfrog. She has established a successful track record for managing large-scale projects by proficiently maintaining schedules, budgeting appropriately, and promoting cross-team collaboration. In her most recent role before joining Pax8, Elizabeth was Vice President of Product Management at Dreamstage, Inc, a paid streaming platform for live performances.

“Pax8 is known for transforming the IT channel with its groundbreaking technology,” said McIlhany. “We are investing heavily into our research and development teams to create technological advancements that meet the evolving needs of our partners and the market. I’m thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Pax8 and drive innovation globally.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

