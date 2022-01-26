Sift Appoints Alice Katwan to its Board of Directors and April Oman as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced the appointments of Alice Katwan to the company’s Board of Directors and April Oman as Chief Customer Officer. Their combined experience and expertise will play a critical role in scaling Sift throughout its next phase of growth and continued global expansion. Katwan and Oman join the organization following Sift's acquisition of Keyless in November 2021, which coincided with an additional $25M to its series E funding round that valued Sift at $1.7 billion.



“Sift’s ultimate mission is to help everyone trust the internet by preventing fraud and abuse for businesses and creating better experiences for consumers,” said Marc Olesen, President & CEO of Sift. “Alice and April bring invaluable experience to our team, and will keep us focused on meeting the needs of our customers.”

Katwan brings over 25 years of large-scale, high-growth go-to-market experience to Sift. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sales at Twilio. In her role, she’s responsible for more than $2.5B in revenue, which represents over 75% of Twilio’s global business. Prior to Twilio, Katwan led North American Sales at Salesforce and Genesys. At Sift, Katwan will work closely with the company's investors, leadership team and the rest of the Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance for the company.

“Sift has an amazing business, culture, and product suite that truly sets it apart from traditional fraud prevention companies,” said Katwan. “It’s an honor to join Sift’s Board of Directors, and I’m looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to provide my perspective and counsel.”

Oman brings more than 20 years of experience scaling customer success teams at leading SaaS organizations. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement at D2L, an online education platform that went public through an IPO in 2021, where she built out and oversaw a 275-person global customer engagement team. Oman held a similar position at Zuora, leading a Customer Success Management team responsible for over 500 customers, and previously held leadership roles at Cornerstone OnDemand and Salesforce.

“Sift has a customer roster that any company would be proud of,” said Oman. “Since joining Sift, I’ve been amazed by the dedication of our Customer Success team and the company’s commitment to our ‘Start with the Customer’ value. I’m so excited to join Sift, to help further scale and develop the ways we partner with our customers, and ensure our customers realize the full value of Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety platform.”

For more information, visit sift.com .

