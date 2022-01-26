TaskRay Announces Revamped Support Plans With New Three-Tiered Model

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay, a provider of customer onboarding software on the Salesforce AppExchange, today announced it has revamped its support plan model to better meet the needs of its growing customer base looking to enhance customer onboarding and project management processes. These new plans provide customers with the flexibility to choose between support options that include self-service, faster response times, and a proactive, consultative approach.

TaskRay integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud, enabling users to leverage sales and customer data and automation to optimize post-sale processes, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, retention, and expansion opportunities. TaskRay offers customer support to help users resolve technical issues, learn best practices, accelerate time to value, and maximize investment.

With the revamped three-tiered support plan, customers have the ability to choose the plan that best fits their needs for technical expertise, configuration complexity, and response times. The new model will continue to offer free Standard Support while introducing two new paid options, Standard Plus and Elite Support.

Standard Support is included with all TaskRay Editions and offers unlimited case logging, live email support, and access to a support site with robust documentation and an ideas exchange. The new Standard Plus option includes everything from Standard Support, with the addition of priority ticket routing for quicker issue resolution. Elite Support, the highest-tiered option, combines all features from Standard and Standard Plus with enhanced response times, and a personalized plan to drive optimal success.

Key features of Elite Support include:

Enhanced SLA for faster response times to minor and major issues

Proactive case monitoring through monthly updates and quarterly reviews

Advanced configuration and diagnostics

Annual technical account planning for architectural review

Pre-release support and demos for tailored testing prior to production releases

Optimization packages for building out features, templates or automation

Dedicated Technical Analyst to be an assigned resource for customer support

"At TaskRay, we are committed to the success of our customers and want to ensure they are maximizing their investment while using TaskRay in the most optimal way to enhance business processes and customer experience," said Sunny Harmon, VP of Customer Success at TaskRay. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with this new support plan model and our responsive, expert team that provides a blend of TaskRay knowledge, Salesforce certifications, and customer onboarding best practices."

TaskRay's revamped support plans are currently available for new and existing customers.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is the maker of an enterprise post-sales customer onboarding solution on Salesforce. We've built our business on the belief that helping our customers succeed is just as important as our powerful, flexible, and simple-to-use tech. TaskRay helps you deliver a flawless customer onboarding experience, every time. www.taskray.com

Please direct all media inquiries to marketing@taskray.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment