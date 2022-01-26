Inuvo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and Wallace Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in February 2022.
Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference
Wednesday, February 2nd
One-on-one Virtual Meetings with Investors
Aegis Virtual Conference
February 25th at 4:00 p.m. ET
Registration: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar
For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your respective representative directly, or send an email to Investor Relations at Valter@KCSA.com.
About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.
Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com