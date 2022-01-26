Inuvo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and Wallace Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in February 2022.



Alliance Global Partners Emerging Growth Technology Conference

Wednesday, February 2nd

One-on-one Virtual Meetings with Investors

Aegis Virtual Conference

February 25th at 4:00 p.m. ET

Registration: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your respective representative directly, or send an email to Investor Relations at Valter@KCSA.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com