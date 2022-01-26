FirstBank Donates $250,000 to Boulder County Wildfire Fund to Help Ease Financial Stress of Marshall Fire Victims

Bank also established an employee relief fund, additional paid days off for volunteer fire relief efforts and customer care packages

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced a $250,000 contribution to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund , which supplies financial assistance to those most severely impacted by the Marshall fire.



“Boulder County has been home to FirstBank for years. It’s where our employees and customers live, work and raise their families,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “To say this fire devastated many of us would be an understatement. But it’s also been a stark reminder of the good in humanity as many organizations and individuals have stepped up to help those in need. The Boulder County Wildfire Fund is a prime example of that. We’re happy to be a part of their efforts, and are deeply committed to helping this community heal.”

The donation represents just one of several FirstBank initiatives to help communities, customers and employees affected by the fires. The company has also enacted the following programs:

Increased Volunteer Time Off: The bank is supplying additional paid, volunteer time off (VTO) to all employees in an effort to help with fire relief efforts.





The bank is supplying additional paid, volunteer time off (VTO) to all employees in an effort to help with fire relief efforts. Care Packages for Impacted Customers: FirstBank is currently deploying care packages containing vouchers for food, clothing and other essentials to dozens of customers who’ve been displaced. As it stands now, over 60 care packages have been distributed.





FirstBank is currently deploying care packages containing vouchers for food, clothing and other essentials to dozens of customers who’ve been displaced. As it stands now, over 60 care packages have been distributed. Employee Relief Fund: The company also established a relief fund, where FirstBank and its employees could contribute to help colleagues affected by the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires. Nearly $65,000 was raised and distributed evenly among evacuated team members.



To learn more or to make a donation to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, visit www.commfound.org/wildfirefund . For more information about FirstBank, visit www.efirstbank.com .

