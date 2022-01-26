Bimbo Bakeries USA Joins Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (BBU), announced today that it has recently joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Green Power Partnership. The Green Power Partnership, a voluntary program with over 1,700 partner organizations, encourages companies to use green power to reduce the environmental impacts associated with conventional electricity use. BBU uses nearly 418 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100 percent of the organization's electricity use. BBU is 41st on the EPA’s National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership.



“As the largest commercial bakery in the U.S, we know how important it is to be a leader in sustainability practices,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President, Operations at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We are proud and honored to join the EPA’s Green Power Partnership as we work to further reduce our organization's emissions footprint.”

By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, BBU and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze.

“EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership’s Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment,” said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership.

In 2018, Grupo Bimbo signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Invenergy, North America’s leading, privately-held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The agreement provides for 100 megawatts (MW) of wind energy generated at the Santa Rita East Wind Energy Center. Located in Texas, the 302.4 MW Santa Rita East Wind Energy Center is majority-owned by AEP Renewables (under the name Santa Rita East Wind Energy LLC). Grupo Bimbo’s offtake from the wind farm is equal to 100 percent of the energy used in the company’s operations and helps offset approximately 260,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

In addition to being a Green Power Partner, BBU has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for four consecutive years. In 2020, the company’s bakeries in Escondido, CA and Denver, CO were awarded Food Processing Magazine’s “Green Plant of the Year” and “Bronze Environmental Achievement Award,” respectively.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Invenergy (Supplier)

We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 29,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, natural gas power generation facilities, and advanced energy storage projects as well as transmission infrastructure.

About AEP Renewables & AEP Affiliate Companies

AEP Renewables, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), and its affiliates deliver a wide array of innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. With a commitment to a clean energy future, AEP Renewables and its affiliates currently own and operate over 1,900 megawatts of wind, solar and energy storage on both a utility scale and distributed scale basis, including over 90 behind-the-meter projects in 26 different states and an active development pipeline across the U.S. As one of the largest competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves over 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. and AEP Energy Partners specializes in offering customized solutions through long-term wholesale power supply products for customers within ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California, AEP takes pride in making it easy for customers and partners to buy, manage and use energy. For more information, visit www.aep.com/about/businesses/aeprenewables.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a partnership program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

For More Information

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Annie Speer

610.228.0832

Annie.speer@buchananpr.com