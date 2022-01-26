Pender Corporate Bond Fund Wins A FundGrade A+ Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for consistent, risk-adjusted fund outperformance during 2021. The Pender Corporate Bond Fund, managed by Geoff Castle and Associate Portfolio Manager Parul Garg, has received a FundGrade A+ award.



This is the third time the fund has won a FundGrade A+ award. Fundata defines these awards as an objective rating system that recognizes “not only the best-performing funds, but also the most consistent” – “the ‘best of the best’ among Canadian investment funds…throughout a calendar year”.

For the full Methodology, visit: https://fundata.com/images/FundataFundgradeMethodology.pdf

“We are delighted for Geoff and Parul. The way that the entire Fixed Income team navigated the rolling series of challenges faced in credit markets to achieve a return of 10.3%* is a testament to their investment process and hard work,” noted Felix Narhi, CIO.

* Class F

“We are honoured to receive this award. Thank you to Fundata for the recognition,” said Geoff Castle. “I also want to thank our clients who have spent time understanding the different way in which we approach things and have supported the fund. In 2021 we had a good result, and this award is a testament to their resolve as well. Thank you.”

Parul Garg added, “Thank you for this award. It’s a great honour. I want to thank the Pender investment team who have been so supportive and shared so many great insights. The fund’s journey over the last 6 years has been amazing. Thank you.”

