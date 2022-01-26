FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2021

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (1/25/2022 Close: $46.95), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2021.



For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,358,000 or $1.19 per common share compared to $1,774,000 or $1.55 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $3,780,000 compared to $3,727,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $80,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $165,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,032,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1,814,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,219,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $3,260,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $2,828,000 or $2.47 per common share compared to $3,521,000 or $3.08 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $7,593,000 compared to $7,434,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $130,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and $330,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $2,245,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $3,795,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $6,427,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and $6,686,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 9.92% and 10.32%, respectively, compared to 13.66% and 13.69% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2020. The three and six months ended December 31, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.03% and 1.10%, respectively, compared to 1.46% and 1.47%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.35% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $2,921,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.42% compared to 10.89% at June 30, 2021. Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $521,625,000 compared to $486,442,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity was $54,332,000 at December 31, 2021 compared to $52,954,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31 June 30 2021 2021 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,153,813 $ 4,779,188 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 64,506,271 51,646,720 Cash and cash equivalents 70,660,084 56,425,908 Securities available for sale 114,818,062 116,335,455 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,252,370 at December 31, 2021 and $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021 310,761,100 285,643,064 Loans held for sale 54,501 2,613,987 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,087,995 2,131,744 Premises and equipment, net 8,717,373 8,949,842 Mortgage servicing rights 1,033,145 1,011,046 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,613,392 9,459,746 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 58,953 148,621 Other assets 1,143,749 1,045,876 Total assets $ 521,624,752 $ 486,441,687 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 50,431,524 $ 49,510,375 Interest-bearing 412,858,678 380,084,790 Total deposits 463,290,202 429,595,165 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,002,546 3,892,719 Total liabilities 467,292,748 433,487,884 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,143,377 - December 31, 2021 and 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,834,406 9,809,754 Retained earnings 54,085,891 51,852,194 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,220,454 3,058,832 Treasury stock, at cost: 692,951 shares at December 31, 2021 and 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 (11,827,110 ) (11,785,340 ) Total shareholders' equity 54,332,004 52,953,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 521,624,752 $ 486,441,687



Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,362,773 $ 3,559,989 $ 6,755,289 $ 7,164,305 Taxable securities 331,914 321,319 686,485 654,512 Tax exempt securities 407,372 417,657 821,630 789,928 Other 25,096 9,728 43,849 17,509 Total interest and dividend income 4,127,155 4,308,693 8,307,253 8,626,254 Interest expense: Deposits 347,651 581,261 714,322 1,192,646 Borrowings 1 - 1 - Total interest expense 347,652 581,261 714,323 1,192,646 Net interest income 3,779,503 3,727,432 7,592,930 7,433,608 Provision for loan losses 80,000 165,000 130,000 330,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,699,503 3,562,432 7,462,930 7,103,608 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - - - 98,467 Net gains on sales of loans 72,163 1,013,356 354,826 2,208,842 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 10,250 9,204 10,250 9,204 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO 13,770 - 6,754 (6,535 ) Commission income 313,632 281,325 636,236 571,403 Service charges and fees 246,442 199,419 509,672 294,838 Earnings on life insurance 77,282 75,379 153,647 149,820 Other 298,788 235,103 574,096 469,446 Total noninterest income 1,032,327 1,813,786 2,245,481 3,795,485 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,778,904 1,714,403 3,491,114 3,475,467 Occupancy and equipment 320,454 321,365 646,470 664,459 Professional 106,231 92,608 225,150 153,194 Marketing 105,686 108,652 218,054 222,593 Deposit insurance premium 33,000 33,000 66,000 66,000 Regulatory assessment 9,360 9,301 18,720 18,602 Correspondent bank charges 19,186 17,146 38,710 34,663 Data processing 413,164 400,688 832,436 821,270 Printing, postage and supplies 75,994 72,084 148,278 167,496 Expense on life insurance 21,332 15,849 42,764 31,698 Contribution expense 10,513 11,887 31,527 27,275 Expense on REO 4,961 3,258 1,025 8,039 Other 319,979 459,435 667,017 994,748 Total noninterest expense 3,218,764 3,259,676 6,427,265 6,685,504 Income before income taxes 1,513,066 2,116,542 3,281,146 4,213,589 Income tax expense 155,358 342,970 452,894 692,487 Net income $ 1,357,708 $ 1,773,572 $ 2,828,252 $ 3,521,102





Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $1.19 $1.55 $2.47 $3.08 Diluted earnings $1.19 $1.55 $2.47 $3.08 Dividends paid $0.26 $0.25 $0.52 $0.50 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,143,377 1,142,690 1,144,291 1,142,690 Shares outstanding end of period 1,143,377 1,142,690 1,143,377 1,142,690 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.07% 3.30% 3.15% 3.34% Return on average assets *** 1.03% 1.46% 1.10% 1.47% Return on average common equity *** 9.92% 13.66% 10.32% 13.69% December 31 June 30 2021 2021 Nonperforming assets * $2,920,997 $3,241,581 Repossessed assets $58,953 $148,621 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized



