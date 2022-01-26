Beer Institute Releases December 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2021:

The December 2021 estimate is 13,900,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to December 2020 removals of 14,474,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,457,030 13,115,000 5.3% 657,970
February 11,403,438 11,781,000 3.3% 377,562
March 14,642,562 14,772,000 0.9% 129,438
April 13,482,522 14,557,000 8.0% 1,074,478
May 13,850,735 14,926,000 7.8% 1,075,265
June 16,380,679 16,393,000 0.1% 12,321
July 15,494,042 14,473,000 -6.6% -1,021,042
August 15,105,484 14,228,000 -5.8% -877,484
September 15,812,199 14,407,000 -8.9% -1,405,199
October 13,645,000 13,602,000 -0.3% -43,000
November 12,640,000 13,000,000 2.8% 360,000
December 14,474,000 13,900,000 -4.0% -574,000
YTD 169,387,691 169,154,000 -0.1% -233,691

The January 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2022.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
