SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 EPS of $(0.82) Per Share; and FFO of $1.52 Per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.82 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income of $6.50 per share for the full year as compared to net income of $2.48 and $5.01 per share for the same periods in the prior year. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $42.8 million, or $0.61 per share, of net losses recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments, as compared to $188.5 million, or $2.58 per share, of net gains and non-cash fair value adjustments recognized in the same period in 2020.

Funds from operations, or FFO, of $1.52 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.63 per share for the full year, excluding the accounting impact of the Company's reverse stock split in January 2022, as compared to $1.56 and $7.11 per share for the same periods in the prior year. FFO for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, of reserves against certain financing investments, and $3.6 million, or $0.05 per share, of transaction related costs.

Signed 52 Manhattan office leases covering 573,806 square feet in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 159 Manhattan office leases covering 1,929,714 square feet for the full year. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 3.9% lower for the fourth quarter and 2.5% lower for the full year than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased by 0.7% for the full year as compared to the same periods in 2020, excluding lease termination income.

During 2021 and to date in 2022, the Company has repurchased or redeemed a combined 5.8 million shares of its common stock and units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, under the previously announced $3.5 billion share repurchase plan, bringing total repurchases and redemptions to 38.4 million shares/units.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 93.0% as of December 31, 2021, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.

Investing Highlights

Closed on the previously announced sale of the office and garage condominiums at 110 East 42nd Street for a gross sale price of $117.1 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $108.1 million.

Entered into an agreement to sell 707 Eleventh Avenue for a gross sale price of $95.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate net cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $91.0 million.

Together with our joint venture partner, entered into an agreement to sell the leasehold interest in 1080 Amsterdam Avenue for a gross sale price of $42.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate net cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $7.1 million.

Closed on the sale of a 25 percent interest in One Madison Avenue to an international investor. The buyer has committed aggregate equity to the project totaling no less than $259.3 million.

Closed on the sale of 590 Fifth Avenue for a gross sale price of $103.0 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $28.1 million.



Financing Highlights

Refinanced, extended and reduced the Company's unsecured corporate credit facility to $2.5 billion. The new facility, which reduced overall borrowing costs, includes a $1.25 billion revolving line of credit and $1.05 billion 5-year funded term loan that both mature in May 2027 as well as a $200 million 7-year funded term loan that was not modified and matures in November 2024.



NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $51.3 million, or $0.82 per share, as compared to net income of $171.0 million, or $2.48 per share, for the same quarter in 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $42.8 million, or $0.61 per share, of net losses recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments, as compared to $188.5 million, or $2.58 per share, of net gains and non-cash fair value adjustments recognized in the same period in 2020.

The Company also reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $434.8 million, or $6.50 per share, as compared to net income of $356.1 million, or $5.01 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes $440.9 million, or $6.23 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments, as compared to $345.5 million, or $4.60 per share, of net gains and non-cash fair value adjustments recognized in the same period of 2020.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $108.3 million, or $1.52 per share, excluding the accounting impact of the Company's reverse stock split in January 2022, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2020 of $119.2 million, or $1.56 per share. FFO for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, of reserves against certain financing investments, and $3.6 million, or $0.05 per share, of transaction related costs.

The Company also reported FFO for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $481.2 million, or $6.63 per share, excluding the accounting impact of the Company's reverse stock split in January 2022, as compared to FFO of $562.7 million, or $7.11 per share, for the same period in 2020. FFO for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $20.2 million, or $0.26 per share, of net proceeds derived from a legal settlement.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 4.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 2.9% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2020.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 0.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and increased 0.7% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company signed 52 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 573,806 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.9 years and average tenant concessions were 7.0 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $56.17 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue. Thirty-one leases comprising 406,117 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $70.80 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.9% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company signed 159 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,929,714 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2021 was 6.8 years and average tenant concessions were 6.4 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $54.31 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue. One hundred one leases comprising 1,176,950 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $71.80 per rentable square foot, representing a 2.5% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 93.0% as of December 31, 2021, inclusive of 183,000 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 93.2% at the end of the previous quarter.

Significant leases that were signed in the fourth quarter included:

Expansion lease with Bloomberg LP for 191,207 square feet at 919 Third Avenue, for 6.0 years;

New lease with Flexpoint Ford for 19,522 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 11.1 years;

New lease with Tennor Holding B.V. for 32,622 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 9.2 years;

Expansion lease with Stone Point Capital LLC for 6,554 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 10.0 years;

New lease with Chelsea Piers Fitness for 55,780 square feet at One Madison Avenue, for 20.0 years;

Early renewal and expansion with Northeast Series of Lockton Companies, LLC for 81,693 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, for 7.7 years;

New lease with AMA Consulting Engineers for 30,756 square feet at Worldwide Plaza, for 5.0 years; and

New lease with Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP for 27,231 square feet at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, for 5.8 years.

Investment Activity

During 2021 and to date in 2022, the Company has repurchased 5.1 million shares of its common stock and redeemed 0.7 million units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, bringing total repurchases and redemptions to 36.6 million shares of common stock and 1.8 million OP units under the previously announced $3.5 billion share repurchase program.

In December, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of its ownership interest in the office and garage condominiums at 110 East 42nd Street for a gross sale price of $117.1 million. The office condominium comprises a portion of the ground floor and the sixth through eighteenth floors. SL Green previously sold the office condominium in 2007 and assumed control of it again in 2011. The garage condominium was acquired in 2013. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $108.1 million and the Company recognized a gain of $3.6 million.

In December, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its interests in 707 Eleventh Avenue for a gross sale price of $95.0 million. SL Green purchased the 160,000 square foot, loft-style building in January of 2020 for $90.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate net cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $91.0 million.

In December, together with its joint venture partner, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the leasehold interest in 1080 Amsterdam Avenue for a gross sale price of $42.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in January 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate net cash proceeds to the Company of approximately $7.1 million. Simultaneously, the Company agreed to sell its remaining interests in the Stonehenge portfolio for gross consideration of approximately $1.0 million.

In November, the Company closed on the sale of a 25 percent interest in One Madison Avenue to an international investor. The buyer has committed aggregate equity to the project totaling no less than $259.3 million. SL Green retained a 25.5 percent interest in the property, while its joint venture partners, the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, retained their 49.5 percent interest in the property. SL Green Realty Corp. and Hines are co-developing the $2.3 billion project.

In October, the Company closed on the sale of its interests in 590 Fifth Avenue for a gross sale price of $103.0 million. Located between 47th and 48th Street, 590 Fifth Avenue is a 19-story, 103,000-square-foot office building with prime retail space at the base. SL Green took ownership of the property in October 2020. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $28.1 million.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity ("DPE") portfolio was $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 7.4%, or 9.2% excluding the effect of $238.7 million of investments that are on non-accrual.

Financing Activity

In October, the Company refinanced, extended and reduced the overall size of its unsecured corporate credit facility. The revolving line of credit component of the facility was reduced by $250.0 million to $1.25 billion, the maturity date was extended from March 2023 to May 2027, inclusive of as-of-right extension options, and the current borrowing cost was reduced to 85 basis points over adjusted SOFR. The 5-year funded term loan component of the facility was reduced by $250.0 million to $1.05 billion, the maturity date was extended from March 2023 to May 2027 and the current borrowing cost was reduced to 95 basis points over adjusted SOFR. The $200 million, 7-year funded term loan component of the facility, which matures in November 2024, was not modified and the current borrowing cost remains 100 basis points over adjusted SOFR.

Dividends

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company declared:

Two monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.3033 per share, which were paid on November 15 and December 15, 2021, and one monthly dividend on its outstanding common stock of $0.3108 per share, which was paid on January 18, 2022. The monthly ordinary dividend paid in January 2022 represents a 2.5% increase to the Company's ordinary dividend, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.73 per share of common stock;

A special dividend with a value of $2.4392 per share, which was paid on January 18, 2022 in the form of common stock of the Company. To mitigate the dilutive impact of the stock issued for the special dividend, the board of directors also authorized a reverse stock split, which was effective on January 21, 2022. The split ratio for the reverse stock split was 1.03060-for-1; and

Quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period October 15, 2021 through and including January 14, 2022, which was paid on January 18, 2022 and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.



SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Revenues:



2021 2020 2021 2020 Rental revenue, net $ 135,205 $ 165,243 $ 604,634 $ 708,383 Escalation and reimbursement 14,908 25,148 73,542 96,040 Investment income 20,888 18,699 80,340 120,163 Other income 23,580 25,808 85,475 128,158 Total revenues 194,581 234,898 843,991 1,052,744 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3,550 and $12,377 in 2021 and $3,354 and $12,643 in 2020 40,302 42,527 167,153 183,200 Real estate taxes 31,517 44,510 152,835 176,315 Operating lease rent 6,551 6,872 26,554 29,043 Interest expense, net of interest income 13,736 25,579 70,891 116,679 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,919 3,482 11,424 11,794 Depreciation and amortization 47,335 56,932 216,869 313,668 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 2,931 8,280 2,931 35,298 Transaction related costs 3,558 20 3,773 503 Marketing, general and administrative 26,486 25,144 94,912 91,826 Total expenses 174,335 213,346 747,342 958,326 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (24,081 ) (9,750 ) (55,402 ) (25,195 ) Equity in net (loss) income on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (27,319 ) 2,961 (32,757 ) 2,961 Purchase price and other fair value adjustment 543 187,522 210,070 187,522 Gain on sale of real estate, net 2,079 51,882 287,417 215,506 Depreciable real estate reserves (18,098 ) (53,827 ) (23,794 ) (60,454 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (1,551 ) — (1,551 ) — Net (loss) income (48,181 ) 200,340 480,632 414,758 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 3,032 (9,943 ) (25,457 ) (20,016 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (570 ) (13,795 ) 1,884 (14,940 ) Preferred unit distributions (1,813 ) (1,864 ) (7,305 ) (8,747 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green (47,532 ) 174,738 449,754 371,055 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,737 ) (3,737 ) (14,950 ) (14,950 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (51,269 ) $ 171,001 $ 434,804 $ 356,105 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net (loss) income per share (Basic) (1) $ (0.82 ) $ 2.50 $ 6.57 $ 5.03 Net (loss) income per share (Diluted) (1) $ (0.82 ) $ 2.48 $ 6.50 $ 5.01 Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic) (1) $ 1.58 $ 1.65 $ 6.88 $ 7.53 FFO per share (Diluted) (1) $ 1.55 $ 1.63 $ 6.80 $ 7.50 FFO per share (Pro forma) (2) $ 1.52 $ 1.56 $ 6.63 $ 7.11 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 64,232 67,976 65,740 70,397 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,877 4,016 3,987 4,096 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding (1) 68,109 71,992 69,727 74,493 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 66,058 69,042 66,782 70,982 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,877 4,016 3,987 4,096 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding (1) 69,935 73,058 70,769 75,078 Pro forma adjustment (2) 1,317 3,517 1,794 4,039 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding (2) 71,252 76,575 72,563 79,117

(1) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed a reverse stock split to mitigate the dilutive impact of stock issued for a special dividend paid primarily in stock. The share-related data has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

(2) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed a reverse stock split and a special dividend paid primarily in stock. GAAP requires the weighted average common shares outstanding to be retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the reverse stock split. However, GAAP requires shares issued pursuant to the special dividend be included in diluted weighted average common shares outstanding only from the date on which the special dividend was declared. To facilitate comparison between the periods presented, the Company calculated Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding, which includes the shares issued pursuant to the special dividend from the beginning of the 2021 reporting periods.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,350,701 $ 1,315,832 Building and improvements 3,671,402 4,168,193 Building leasehold and improvements 1,645,081 1,448,134 Right of use asset - financing leases — 55,711 Right of use asset - operating leases 983,723 367,209 7,650,907 7,355,079 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,896,199 ) (1,956,077 ) 5,754,708 5,399,002 Assets held for sale 140,855 — Cash and cash equivalents 251,417 266,059 Restricted cash 85,567 106,736 Investment in marketable securities 34,752 28,570 Tenant and other receivables 47,616 44,507 Related party receivables 29,408 34,657 Deferred rents receivable 248,313 302,791 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $5,057 and $11,232 and allowances of $6,630 and $13,213 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,088,723 1,076,542 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,997,934 3,823,322 Deferred costs, net 124,495 177,168 Other assets 262,841 448,213 Total assets $ 11,066,629 $ 11,707,567 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 1,399,923 $ 2,001,361 Revolving credit facility 390,000 110,000 Unsecured term loan 1,250,000 1,500,000 Unsecured notes 900,915 1,251,888 Deferred financing costs, net (23,808 ) (34,521 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 3,917,030 4,828,728 Accrued interest payable 12,698 14,825 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 157,571 151,309 Deferred revenue 107,275 118,572 Lease liability - financing leases 102,914 152,521 Lease liability - operating leases 851,370 339,458 Dividend and distributions payable 187,372 149,294 Security deposits 52,309 53,836 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 64,120 — Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 195,390 302,798 Total liabilities 5,748,049 6,211,341 Commitments and contingencies — — Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 344,252 358,262 Preferred units 196,075 202,169 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 65,166 and 67,470 issued and outstanding (including 1,061 and 996 held in Treasury) at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 672 716 Additional paid-in capital 3,739,409 3,862,949 Treasury stock at cost (126,160 ) (124,049 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,758 ) (67,247 ) Retained earnings 975,781 1,015,462 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 4,764,876 4,909,763 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 13,377 26,032 Total equity 4,778,253 4,935,795 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,066,629 $ 11,707,567





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (51,269 ) $ 171,001 $ 434,804 $ 356,105 Add: Depreciation and amortization 47,335 56,932 216,869 313,668 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 72,167 56,560 249,087 205,869 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,462 ) 23,738 23,573 34,956 Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net 2,079 51,882 287,417 215,506 Equity in net (loss) income on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (27,319 ) 2,961 (32,757 ) 2,961 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments — 187,522 209,443 187,522 Depreciable real estate reserves (18,098 ) (53,827 ) (23,794 ) (60,454 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 837 541 2,790 2,338 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 108,272 $ 119,152 $ 481,234 $ 562,725





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (48,181 ) $ 200,340 $ 480,632 $ 414,758 Equity in net loss (gain) on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 27,319 (2,961 ) 32,757 (2,961 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (543 ) (187,522 ) (210,070 ) (187,522 ) Gain on sale of real estate, net (2,079 ) (51,882 ) (287,417 ) (215,506 ) Depreciable real estate reserves 18,098 53,827 23,794 60,454 Depreciation and amortization 47,335 56,932 216,869 313,668 Interest expense, net of interest income 13,736 25,579 70,891 116,679 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,919 3,482 11,424 11,794 Operating income 57,604 97,795 338,880 511,364 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 24,081 9,750 55,402 25,195 Marketing, general and administrative expense 26,486 25,144 94,912 91,826 Transaction related costs, net 3,558 20 3,773 503 Investment income (20,888 ) (18,699 ) (80,340 ) (120,163 ) Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 2,931 8,280 2,931 35,298 Non-building revenue (20,540 ) (22,417 ) (46,110 ) (53,067 ) Net operating income (NOI) 74,783 99,873 370,999 490,956 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (24,081 ) (9,750 ) (55,402 ) (25,195 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 69,868 52,768 243,791 194,393 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 44,460 34,413 154,026 137,032 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 3,101 2,125 14,297 7,737 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt (317 ) 97 1,372 97 SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (309 ) (215 ) (1,229 ) (1,146 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (1,202 ) (1,146 ) (4,204 ) (9,543 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 166,303 178,165 723,650 794,331 NOI from other properties/affiliates (22,725 ) (32,443 ) (135,071 ) (197,887 ) Same-store NOI 143,578 145,722 588,579 596,444 Ground lease straight-line adjustment 245 245 978 1,022 Joint Venture ground lease straight-line adjustment 219 232 916 1,058 Straight-line and free rent (632 ) (3,909 ) (7,087 ) (7,076 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (100 ) (553 ) (395 ) (3,611 ) Joint Venture straight-line and free rent (303 ) (5,709 ) (12,422 ) (20,190 ) Joint Venture amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (4,762 ) (4,064 ) (18,772 ) (15,500 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 138,245 $ 131,964 $ 551,797 $ 552,147 Lease termination income (636 ) 2 (3,592 ) (10,783 ) Joint Venture lease termination income (2,209 ) (403 ) (3,680 ) (590 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 135,400 $ 131,563 $ 544,525 $ 540,774





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based bonuses for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company’s ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

SLG-EARN

