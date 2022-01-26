Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for 2021 and Fourth Quarter Results including Strong Profitability, Higher Net Interest Income, Growing Commercial and Consumer Loans, and Disciplined Expense Management

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021.



“Horizon capped 2021 with record annual earnings and net interest income, as well as continued growth in commercial and consumer loans through the fourth quarter, mortgage production well in–line with our expectations, strong asset quality metrics and continued disciplined expense management,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “We enter 2022 with strong pipelines to support our loan growth goals for the year, successfully integrated a new team of advisors and customers onboarded through the September acquisition of 14 branches and low–cost deposits to expand Horizon’s Michigan franchise, and a balance sheet that is very well positioned for increasing short term interest rates.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net income totaled $87.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share for the 12 months of 2021 and $21.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the fourth quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.52 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share.)





Net interest income grew to a record $50.0 million for the quarter, up 7.4% from the third quarter of 2021 and 14.6% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.97% and adjusted NIM was 2.86%, with reported NIM decreasing by 20 basis points and adjusted NIM decreasing by 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted NIM.) Approximately 10 basis points of the NIM and adjusted NIM is attributed to Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, offset by an estimated 32 basis point compression attributed to excess liquidity during the quarter. During the fourth quarter, Horizon increased the average balance of its investment portfolio by $458.9 million to leverage capital and focus on increasing net interest income.





The Company was asset sensitive as of December 31, 2021, resulting from the liquidity on the balance sheet, adjustable rate assets and the low beta's on deposit pricing based on expected deposit rates. Based on parallel rate shocks to the balance sheet, at a 100 basis point shock and 200 basis point shock, net interest income increases approximately $10.0 million and $20.0 million, respectively.





Commercial loans, excluding PPP and acquired loans, grew by 2.4% during the quarter and 2.4% during 2021 to a record $2.13 billion at period end.





Consumer loans, excluding acquired loans, grew by 1.9% during the fourth quarter and 2.7% during 2021 to a record $727.3 million at period end, with record production of $397.1 million.



Residential mortgage loans, excluding acquired loans, declined in–line with expectations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter and 13.8% during 2021 to $594.4 million at period end, as the addition of new producers and the launch of a new jumbo mortgage product aimed at second home buyers in Horizon's very attractive second–home markets began to mitigate the impact of the industry–wide slowdown in mortgage lending from recent historic levels. Mortgage loan revenues only constituted 10.8% of total revenue in 2021.





Non–interest expense was $39.4 million in the quarter, including ongoing operating expenses associated with the Michigan branch acquisition that closed on September 17. Excluding acquisition–related expenses and non–recurring Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) settlement expense, non–interest expense was $36.6 million, representing 1.95% of average assets on an annualized basis in the quarter, compared to $33.6 million, or 2.05%, in the third quarter of 2021 and $36.5 million, or 2.47%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition–related expenses totaled approximately $884,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $799,000 in the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Non–Interest Expense” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation of adjusted non–interest expense.)





Horizon accrued $1.9 million of expense in December for a mediation settlement related to a dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) concerning valuations and sale transactions related to Horizon's ESOP trustee business. Horizon is no longer in the ESOP trustee business and sold all accounts to a third party on September 30, 2021 and recorded a $2.3 million gain on the sale in the third quarter.





The efficiency ratio for the period was 62.69% compared to 54.88% for the third quarter of 2021 and 57.54% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding acquisition–related expense and non–recurring settlement costs, was 58.25% compared to 56.16% for the third quarter of 2021 and 56.48% for the fourth quarter of 2020. (See the “Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” table below.)





Horizon’s in–market consumer and commercial deposit relationships, including those on–boarded as part of its branch acquisition near the end of the third quarter, combined with strategic pricing moves to manage deposit growth and runoff of higher–priced time deposits, contributed to continued improvement in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, which declined to 0.31% in the quarter, compared to 0.38% in the third quarter of 2021 and 0.94% in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Horizon recorded a provision release of $2.1 million in the quarter, compared to a provision expense of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as non–performing loans declined to $19.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, on December 31, 2021.





Horizon’s book value per share and tangible book value increased to all–time highs of $16.61 and $12.58. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” table below.) Held to Maturity (“HTM”) securities were increased in the fourth quarter through a transfer from Available for Sale (“AFS”) securities and purchases to 57.2% of the investment portfolio. This increase in HTM securities will help manage the impact of unrealized losses to tangible capital in a rising rate environment.





The integration of 14 branches purchased from TCF National Bank that closed on September 17, 2021 is complete and was very successful. The deposit runoff has stabilized at approximately 8% with the plan to begin to rebuild this runoff as we enter into 2022. The financial impact of this transaction to date is in line with management's projections.



Summary

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2021 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 43,622 Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.17 % 3.34 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.86 % 3.12 % 3.44 %

“Horizon's net interest income of approximately $50.0 million in the fourth quarter was an all–time high and was achieved despite margin compression during the quarter due to pressure from lower yielding investment securities and higher levels of cash,” Mr. Dwight commented. “We are well–positioned for a rising interest rate environment and believe that a 200 basis point increase in the federal funds rate would increase net interest income by approximately $20.0 million.”

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2021 2021 2020 Interest earning assets 3.20 % 3.46 % 4.05 % Interest bearing liabilities 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.94 %





For the Three Months Ended Non–interest Income and December 31, September 30, December 31, Mortgage Banking Income 2021 2021 2020 Total non–interest income $ 12,828 $ 16,044 $ 19,733 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 4,167 4,088 7,815 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 300 336 327





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Non–interest Expense 2021 2021 2020 Total non–interest expense $ 39,370 $ 34,349 $ 36,453 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.09 % 2.09 % 2.47 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Credit Quality 2021 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.47 % Non–performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.69 % Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.01 %





Allowance for December 31, Net Reserve December 31, Credit Losses 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 Commercial $ 42,210 $ 770 $ (1,214 ) $ 1,355 $ (2,346 ) $ 40,775 Retail Mortgage 4,620 (391 ) (121 ) (371 ) 119 3,856 Warehouse 1,267 (104 ) (8 ) (101 ) 5 1,059 Consumer 8,930 (116 ) (194 ) 247 (271 ) 8,596 Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $ 57,027 $ 159 $ (1,537 ) $ 1,130 $ (2,493 ) $ 54,286 ACL / Total Loans 1.47 % 1.51 % Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $ 11,494 $ (221 ) $ (815 ) $ (27 ) $ (1,334 ) $ 9,097

“We reported strong asset quality metrics, including reductions in non–performing loans from both the linked and year–ago quarter–ends, with non–performing loans making up just 0.53% of total loans at December 31, 2021,” Mr. Dwight said. “We were pleased to be able to make progress on workouts on loans acquired as part of our September branch acquisition and see continued opportunity to work with these new borrowers and sponsors through our hands–on credit–management.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $21.4 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to $23.1 million, or $0.52, for the linked quarter and $21.9 million, or $0.50, for the prior year period.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $23.7 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, compared to $23.0 million, or $0.52, for the linked quarter and $22.8 million, or $0.52, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflects an increase in non–interest expense of $5.0 million and a decrease in non–interest income of $3.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $3.4 million and a decrease in credit loss expense of $3.2 million.

Interest income includes the recognition of PPP interest and net loan processing fees totaling $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.5 million in the linked quarter. On December 31, 2021, the Company had $561,000 in net deferred PPP loan processing fees outstanding and $25.8 million in PPP loans outstanding. PPP net deferred fees and loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 were $2.5 million and $92.3 million, respectively. The processing fees are deferred and recognized over the contractual life of the loan, or accelerated at forgiveness.

Fourth quarter 2021 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $4.2 million, up from $4.1 million in the linked quarter and down from $7.8 million in the prior year period.

Non–interest expense of $39.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a $1.9 million increase in other losses, an increase of $1.6 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, an increase of $519,000 in FDIC deposit insurance expense, an increase of $518,000 in other expense, an increase of $269,000 in net occupancy expense, an increase of $158,000 in loan expense and an increase of $146,000 in data processing, offset by a decrease in outside services and consultants expense of $133,000, from the linked quarter. Acquisition related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $85,000 from the linked quarter.

The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same prior year period reflects a decrease in non–interest income of $6.9 million, an increase in non–interest expense of $2.9 million and an increase in income tax expense of $2.1 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $6.4 million and a decrease in credit loss expense of $5.1 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $87.1 million, or $1.98 diluted earnings per share, compared to $68.5 million, or $1.55 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $88.6 million, or $2.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to $67.8 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same prior year period reflects a decrease in credit loss expense of $22.8 million and an increase in net interest income of $10.8 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $7.8 million, an increase in income tax expense of $5.5 million and a decrease in non–interest income of $1.7 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 21,425 $ 23,071 $ 22,173 $ 20,422 $ 21,893 $ 87,091 $ 68,499 Acquisition expenses 884 799 242 — — 1,925 — Tax effect (184 ) (166 ) (51 ) — — (401 ) — Net income excluding acquisition expenses 22,125 23,704 22,364 20,422 21,893 88,615 68,499 Credit loss expense acquired loans — 2,034 — — — 2,034 — Tax effect — (427 ) — — — (427 ) — Net income excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 22,125 25,311 22,364 20,422 21,893 90,222 68,499 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (2,329 ) — — — (2,329 ) — Tax effect — 489 — — — 489 — Net income excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 22,125 23,471 22,364 20,422 21,893 88,382 68,499 ESOP settlement expenses 1,900 — — — — 1,900 — Tax effect (315 ) — — — — (315 ) — Net income excluding ESOP settlement expenses 23,710 23,471 22,364 20,422 21,893 89,967 68,499 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (914 ) (2,622 ) (914 ) (4,297 ) Tax effect — — — 192 551 192 902 Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 23,710 23,471 22,364 19,700 19,822 89,245 65,104 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — (517 ) (266 ) — — (783 ) (264 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 23,710 22,954 22,098 19,700 19,822 88,462 64,840 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 125 — 3,804 125 3,804 Tax effect — — (26 ) — (799 ) (26 ) (799 ) Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 23,710 22,954 22,197 19,700 22,827 88,561 67,845 Adjusted net income $ 23,710 $ 22,954 $ 22,197 $ 19,700 $ 22,827 $ 88,561 $ 67,845





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 1.98 $ 1.55 Acquisition expenses 0.02 0.02 0.01 — — 0.04 — Tax effect — — — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding acquisition expenses 0.51 0.54 0.51 0.46 0.50 2.02 1.55 Credit loss expense acquired loans — 0.05 — — — 0.05 — Tax effect — (0.01 ) — — — (0.01 ) — Diluted EPS excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 0.51 0.58 0.51 0.46 0.50 2.06 1.55 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (0.05 ) — — — (0.05 ) — Tax effect — 0.01 — — — 0.01 — Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 0.51 0.54 0.51 0.46 0.50 2.02 1.55 ESOP settlement expenses 0.04 — — — — 0.04 — Tax effect (0.01 ) — — — — (0.01 ) — Diluted EPS excluding ESOP settlement expenses 0.54 0.54 0.51 0.46 0.50 2.05 1.55 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.10 ) Tax effect — — — — 0.01 — 0.02 Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.54 0.54 0.51 0.44 0.45 2.03 1.47 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — — (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.54 0.52 0.50 0.44 0.45 2.00 1.46 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — — — 0.09 — 0.09 Tax effect — — — — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.54 0.52 0.50 0.44 0.52 2.00 1.53 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.52 $ 2.00 $ 1.53





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pre–tax income $ 25,505 $ 27,127 $ 25,943 $ 23,872 $ 23,860 $ 102,447 $ 78,369 Credit loss expense (2,071 ) 1,112 (1,492 ) 367 3,042 (2,084 ) 20,751 Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 23,434 $ 28,239 $ 24,451 $ 24,239 $ 26,902 $ 100,363 $ 99,120 Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 23,434 $ 28,239 $ 24,451 $ 24,239 $ 26,902 $ 100,363 $ 99,120 Acquisition expenses 884 799 242 — — 1,925 — Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (2,329 ) — — — (2,329 ) — ESOP settlement expenses 1,900 — — — — 1,900 — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (914 ) (2,622 ) (914 ) (4,297 ) Death benefit on BOLI — (517 ) (266 ) — — (783 ) (264 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 125 — 3,804 125 3,804 Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 26,218 $ 26,192 $ 24,552 $ 23,325 $ 28,084 $ 100,162 $ 94,559

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 26 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of seven basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $944,000 higher during the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 85 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 63 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.13% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.44% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 68 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 95 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the fourth and third quarters of 2021 by PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans increased the net interest margin by 10 and 16 basis points for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non–interest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin was also impacted during the fourth and third quarters of 2021 by excess liquidity carried on the balance sheet through increased deposits. Horizon estimates that the excess liquidity compressed the net interest margin by 32 and 16 basis points for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively. This assumes that the excess liquidity was not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and was excluded from non–interest bearing deposits.



Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income as reported $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 $ 42,538 $ 43,622 $ 181,690 $ 170,940 Average interest earning assets 6,938,258 6,033,088 5,659,384 5,439,634 5,365,888 6,021,740 5,120,106 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”) 2.97 % 3.17 % 3.14 % 3.29 % 3.34 % 3.13 % 3.44 % Net interest income as reported $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 $ 42,538 $ 43,622 $ 181,690 $ 170,940 Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”) (1,819 ) (875 ) (230 ) (1,579 ) (2,461 ) (4,503 ) (6,936 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 125 — 3,804 125 3,804 Adjusted net interest income $ 48,157 $ 45,669 $ 42,527 $ 40,959 $ 44,965 $ 177,187 $ 164,004 Adjusted net interest margin 2.86 % 3.12 % 3.13 % 3.17 % 3.44 % 3.06 % 3.38 %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.86% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.12% for the linked quarter and 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.8 million, $875,000 and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The adjusted net interest margin was 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.38% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $4.5 million and $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loan balances were $3.60 billion, or $3.57 billion excluding PPP loans, on December 31, 2021. Total loans were $3.66 billion, or $3.57 billion excluding PPP loans, on September 30, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $50.7 million, consumer loans increased $13.8 million and loans held for sale increased $7.8 million, offset by decreases in PPP loans of $66.4 million, mortgage warehouse loans of $60.9 million and residential mortgage loans of $9.2 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, Amount QTD Annualized 2021 2021 Change % Change % Change Commercial, excluding PPP loans $ 2,131,644 $ 2,080,943 $ 50,701 2.4 % 9.7 % PPP loans 25,844 92,257 (66,413 ) (72.0 )% (285.6 )% Residential mortgage 594,382 603,540 (9,158 ) (1.5 )% (6.0 )% Consumer 727,259 713,432 13,827 1.9 % 7.7 % Subtotal 3,479,129 3,490,172 (11,043 ) (0.3 )% (1.3 )% Loans held for sale 12,579 4,811 7,768 161.5 % 640.6 % Mortgage warehouse 109,031 169,909 (60,878 ) (35.8 )% (142.2 )% Total loans $ 3,600,739 $ 3,664,892 $ (64,153 ) (1.8 )% (6.9 )% Total loans, excluding PPP loans $ 3,574,895 $ 3,572,635 $ 2,260 0.1 % 0.3 %

Total loan balances were $3.60 billion, or $3.57 billion excluding PPP loans, on December 31, 2021. Total loans were $3.88 billion, or $3.67 billion excluding PPP loans, on December 31, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2021, commercial loans, excluding PPP and acquired loans, increased $46.9 million and consumer loans, excluding acquired loans, increased $17.8 million, offset by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $286.6 million, PPP loans of $183.0 million and residential mortgage loans, excluding acquired loans, of $86.4 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, December 31, Amount Acquired Amount YTD 2021 2020 Change Loans Change % Change Commercial, excluding PPP loans $ 2,131,644 $ 1,983,389 $ 148,255 $ (101,327 ) $ 46,928 2.4 % PPP loans 25,844 208,882 (183,038 ) — (183,038 ) (87.6 )% Residential mortgage 594,382 624,286 (29,904 ) (56,499 ) (86,403 ) (13.8 )% Consumer 727,259 655,200 72,059 (54,212 ) 17,847 2.7 % Subtotal 3,479,129 3,471,757 7,372 (212,038 ) (204,666 ) (5.9 )% Loans held for sale 12,579 13,538 (959 ) — (959 ) (7.1 )% Mortgage warehouse 109,031 395,626 (286,595 ) — (286,595 ) (72.4 )% Total loans $ 3,600,739 $ 3,880,921 $ (280,182 ) $ (212,038 ) $ (492,220 ) (12.7 )% Total loans, excluding PPP loans $ 3,574,895 $ 3,672,039 $ (97,144 ) $ (212,038 ) $ (309,182 ) (8.4 )%

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2021 generated $4.2 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, increasing $79,000 from the third quarter of 2021 and decreasing $3.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2021, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $150.3 million, representing an increase of 4.1% from third quarter 2021 levels, and a decrease of 19.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total originations, 48% of the volume was from refinances and 52% was from new purchases during the fourth quarter of 2021. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $95.9 million, representing a decrease of 7.0% from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 39.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The percentage of revenue derived from Horizon's residential mortgage and mortgage warehouse lending activities was 9% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 9% for the linked quarter and 16% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Deposit Activity

Total deposit balances were $5.80 billion on December 31, 2021 compared to $5.98 billion on September 30, 2021, a decrease of $176.9 million primarily due to lower municipal deposit balances.

Deposit Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Deposits (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, Amount QTD Annualized 2021 2021 Change % Change % Change Non–interest bearing $ 1,360,338 $ 1,324,757 $ 35,581 2.7 % 10.7 % Interest bearing 3,711,767 3,875,882 (164,115 ) (4.2 )% (16.8 )% Time deposits 730,886 779,260 (48,374 ) (6.2 )% (24.6 )% Total deposits $ 5,802,991 $ 5,979,899 $ (176,908 ) (3.0 )% (11.7 )%

Expense Management

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Non–Interest Expense (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Acquisition &

Non–Recurring Expenses Adjusted Actual Acquisition

&

Non–Recurring

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,549 $ (202 ) $ 20,347 $ 18,901 $ (25 ) $ 18,876 $ 1,471 7.8 % Net occupancy expenses 3,204 — 3,204 2,935 (13 ) 2,922 282 9.7 % Data processing 2,672 (1 ) 2,671 2,526 (17 ) 2,509 162 6.5 % Professional fees 562 (45 ) 517 522 (53 ) 469 48 10.2 % Outside services and consultants 2,197 (162 ) 2,035 2,330 (401 ) 1,929 106 5.5 % Loan expense 2,803 (83 ) 2,720 2,645 — 2,645 75 2.8 % FDIC insurance expense 798 (6 ) 792 279 — 279 513 183.9 % Other losses 1,925 (1,904 ) 21 69 (1 ) 68 (47 ) (69.1 )% Other expense 4,660 (381 ) 4,279 4,142 (289 ) 3,853 426 11.1 % Total non–interest expense $ 39,370 $ (2,784 ) $ 36,586 $ 34,349 $ (799 ) $ 33,550 $ 3,036 9.0 % Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.09 % 1.95 % 2.09 % 2.05 %

Total non–interest expense was $5.0 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses was primarily due to an increase in other losses of $1.9 million from the ESOP settlement, an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million due to the addition of revenue producing lenders, increasing the incentive bonus accrual and a full quarter of cost for the acquired branches, an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $519,000 and an increase in other expense of $518,000. Excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring ESOP settlement expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Horizon accrued $1.9 million of expense in December for a mediation settlement related to a dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) concerning valuations and sale transactions related to Horizon's ESOP trustee business. Horizon is no longer in the ESOP trustee business and sold all accounts to a third party on September 30, 2021.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Non–Interest Expense (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Acquisition

&

Non–Recurring

Expenses Adjusted Actual Acquisition

&

Non–Recurring

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,549 $ (202 ) $ 20,347 $ 20,030 $ — $ 20,030 $ 317 1.6 % Net occupancy expenses 3,204 — 3,204 3,262 — 3,262 (58 ) (1.8 )% Data processing 2,672 (1 ) 2,671 2,126 — 2,126 545 25.6 % Professional fees 562 (45 ) 517 691 — 691 (174 ) (25.2 )% Outside services and consultants 2,197 (162 ) 2,035 2,083 — 2,083 (48 ) (2.3 )% Loan expense 2,803 (83 ) 2,720 2,961 — 2,961 (241 ) (8.1 )% FDIC insurance expense 798 (6 ) 792 900 — 900 (108 ) (12.0 )% Other losses 1,925 (1,904 ) 21 735 — 735 (714 ) (97.1 )% Other expense 4,660 (381 ) 4,279 3,665 — 3,665 614 16.8 % Total non–interest expense $ 39,370 $ (2,784 ) $ 36,586 $ 36,453 $ — $ 36,453 $ 133 0.4 % Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.09 % 1.95 % 2.47 % 2.47 %

Total non–interest expense was $2.9 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in expenses was primarily due to an increase in other losses of $1.2 million, an increase in other expense of $995,000, an increase in data processing of $546,000 and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $519,000, offset by a decrease in loan expense of $158,000 and a decrease in professional fees of $129,000. Excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring ESOP settlement expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $133,000 in the fourth quarter when compared to the same prior year period.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Non–Interest Expense (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Acquisition

&

Non–Recurring

Expenses Adjusted Actual Acquisition

&

Non–Recurring

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 74,051 $ (227 ) $ 73,824 $ 71,082 $ — $ 71,082 $ 2,742 3.9 % Net occupancy expenses 12,541 (13 ) 12,528 12,811 — 12,811 (283 ) (2.2 )% Data processing 9,962 (18 ) 9,944 9,200 — 9,200 744 8.1 % Professional fees 2,216 (149 ) 2,067 2,433 — 2,433 (366 ) (15.0 )% Outside services and consultants 8,449 (750 ) 7,699 7,318 — 7,318 381 5.2 % Loan expense 11,377 (83 ) 11,294 10,628 — 10,628 666 6.3 % FDIC insurance expense 2,377 (6 ) 2,371 1,855 — 1,855 516 27.8 % Other losses 2,283 (1,905 ) 378 1,162 — 1,162 (784 ) (67.5 )% Other expense 16,023 (674 ) 15,349 14,952 — 14,952 397 2.7 % Total non–interest expense $ 139,279 $ (3,825 ) $ 135,454 $ 131,441 $ — $ 131,441 $ 4,013 3.1 % Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.14 % 2.08 % 2.34 % 2.34 %

Total non–interest expense was $7.8 million higher for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same prior year period. The year–over–increase was due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, outside services and consultants, other losses, other expense, data processing and loan expense. Excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring ESOP settlement expenses, total non–interest expense increased $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same prior year period.



Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.09%, 2.09% and 2.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring ESOP settlement expenses, as a percent of average assets was 1.95%, 2.05% and 2.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets was 2.14% and 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding acquisition expenses and non–recurring ESOP settlement expenses, as a percentage of average assets was 2.08% and 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $4.1 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021. Income tax expense was $2.1 million higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to timing of certain tax credits.

Income tax expense totaled $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $5.5 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in income before taxes of $24.1 million.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Company’s wholly–owned subsidiary bank, Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity totaled $723.2 million at December 31, 2021 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 11.61% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of December 31, 2021.

Actual Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated $ 716,171 15.39 % $ 372,279 8.00 % $ 488,616 10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 667,881 14.37 % 371,820 8.00 % 488,013 10.50 % $ 464,775 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 657,976 14.14 % 279,198 6.00 % 395,530 8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 609,686 13.11 % 279,032 6.00 % 395,296 8.50 % 372,043 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 543,726 11.68 % 209,483 4.50 % 325,863 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 609,686 13.11 % 209,274 4.50 % 325,538 7.00 % 302,285 6.50 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 657,976 9.21 % 285,766 4.00 % 285,766 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 609,686 8.54 % 285,567 4.00 % 285,567 4.00 % 356,959 5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At December 31, 2021, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $672.7 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank also had approximately $2.0 billion of unpledged investment securities at December 31, 2021.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for credit losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 723,209 $ 708,542 $ 710,374 $ 689,379 $ 692,216 Less: Intangible assets 175,513 183,938 172,398 173,296 174,193 Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 547,696 $ 524,604 $ 537,976 $ 516,083 $ 518,023 Common shares outstanding 43,547,942 43,520,694 43,950,720 43,949,189 43,880,562 Book value per common share $ 16.61 $ 16.28 $ 16.16 $ 15.69 $ 15.78 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.58 $ 12.05 $ 12.24 $ 11.74 $ 11.81





Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non–interest expense as reported $ 39,370 $ 34,349 $ 33,388 $ 32,172 $ 36,453 $ 139,279 $ 131,441 Net interest income as reported 49,976 46,544 42,632 42,538 43,622 181,690 170,940 Non–interest income as reported $ 12,828 $ 16,044 $ 15,207 $ 13,873 $ 19,733 $ 57,952 $ 59,621 Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income) (“Efficiency Ratio”) 62.69 % 54.88 % 57.73 % 57.03 % 57.54 % 58.12 % 57.01 % Non–interest expense as reported $ 39,370 $ 34,349 $ 33,388 $ 32,172 $ 36,453 $ 139,279 $ 131,441 Acquisition expenses (884 ) (799 ) (242 ) — — (1,925 ) — ESOP settlement expenses (1,900 ) — — — — (1,900 ) — Non–interest expense excluding acquisition expenses and ESOP settlement expenses 36,586 33,550 33,146 32,172 36,453 135,454 131,441 Net interest income as reported 49,976 46,544 42,632 42,538 43,622 181,690 170,940 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 125 — 3,804 125 3,804 Net interest income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 49,976 46,544 42,757 42,538 47,426 181,815 174,744 Non–interest income as reported 12,828 16,044 15,207 13,873 19,733 57,952 59,621 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (2,329 ) — — — (2,329 ) — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (914 ) (2,622 ) (914 ) (4,297 ) Death benefit on BOLI — (517 ) (266 ) — — (783 ) (264 ) Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 12,828 $ 13,198 $ 14,941 $ 12,959 $ 17,111 $ 53,926 $ 55,060 Adjusted efficiency ratio 58.25 % 56.16 % 57.45 % 57.97 % 56.48 % 57.46 % 57.20 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average assets $ 7,461,343 $ 6,507,673 $ 6,142,507 $ 5,936,149 $ 5,864,086 $ 6,514,251 $ 5,628,783 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.40 % 1.49 % 1.34 % 1.22 % Acquisition expenses 0.05 0.05 0.02 — — 0.03 — Tax effect (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — (0.01 ) — ROAA excluding acquisition expenses 1.18 1.45 1.47 1.40 1.49 1.36 1.22 Credit loss expense acquired loans — 0.12 — — — 0.03 — Tax effect — (0.03 ) — — — (0.01 ) — ROAA excluding credit loss expense on acquired loans 1.18 1.54 1.47 1.40 1.49 1.38 1.22 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (0.14 ) — — — (0.04 ) — Tax effect — 0.03 — — — 0.01 — ROAA excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 1.18 1.43 1.47 1.40 1.49 1.35 1.22 ESOP settlement expenses 0.10 — — — — 0.03 — Tax effect (0.02 ) — — — — — — ROAA excluding ESOP settlement expenses 1.26 1.43 1.47 1.40 1.49 1.38 1.22 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (0.06 ) (0.18 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Tax effect — — — 0.01 0.04 — 0.02 ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 1.26 1.43 1.47 1.35 1.35 1.37 1.16 Death benefit on BOLI — (0.03 ) (0.02 ) — — (0.01 ) — ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.26 1.40 1.45 1.35 1.35 1.36 1.16 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 0.01 — 0.26 — 0.07 Tax effect — — — — (0.05 ) — (0.01 ) ROAA excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 1.26 1.40 1.46 1.35 1.56 1.36 1.22 Adjusted ROAA 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.35 % 1.56 % 1.36 % 1.22 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average common equity $ 719,643 $ 724,412 $ 706,652 $ 697,401 $ 680,857 $ 712,122 $ 665,466 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 11.81 % 12.64 % 12.59 % 11.88 % 12.79 % 12.23 % 10.29 % Acquisition expenses 0.49 0.44 0.14 — — 0.27 — Tax effect (0.10 ) (0.09 ) (0.03 ) — — (0.06 ) — ROACE excluding acquisition expenses 12.20 12.99 12.70 11.88 12.79 12.44 10.29 Credit loss expense acquired loans — 1.11 — — — 0.29 — Tax effect — (0.23 ) — — — (0.06 ) — ROACE excluding credit loss expense acquired loans 12.20 13.87 12.70 11.88 12.79 12.67 10.29 Gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts — (1.28 ) — — — (0.33 ) — Tax effect — 0.27 — — — 0.07 — ROACE excluding gain on sale of ESOP trustee accounts 12.20 12.86 12.70 11.88 12.79 12.41 10.29 ESOP settlement expenses 1.05 — — — — 0.27 — Tax effect (0.17 ) — — — — (0.04 ) — ROACE excluding ESOP settlement expenses 13.08 12.86 12.70 11.88 12.79 12.64 10.29 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — — — (0.53 ) (1.53 ) (0.13 ) (0.65 ) Tax effect — — — 0.11 0.32 0.03 0.14 ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 13.08 12.86 12.70 11.46 11.58 12.54 9.78 Death benefit on BOLI — (0.28 ) (0.15 ) — — (0.11 ) (0.04 ) ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 13.08 12.58 12.55 11.46 11.58 12.43 9.74 Prepayment penalties on borrowings — — 0.07 — 2.22 0.02 0.57 Tax effect — — (0.01 ) — (0.47 ) — (0.12 ) ROACE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 13.08 % 12.58 % 12.61 % 11.46 % 13.33 % 12.45 % 10.19 % Adjusted ROACE 13.08 % 12.58 % 12.61 % 11.46 % 13.33 % 12.45 % 10.19 %

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 7,355,432 $ 7,534,240 $ 6,109,227 $ 6,055,528 $ 5,886,614 Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold 502,364 872,540 209,304 444,239 158,979 Interest earning time deposits 4,782 5,767 6,994 7,983 8,965 Investment securities 2,713,255 2,438,874 1,844,470 1,423,825 1,302,701 Commercial loans 2,157,488 2,173,200 2,104,627 2,177,858 2,192,271 Mortgage warehouse loans 109,031 169,909 205,311 266,246 395,626 Residential mortgage loans 594,382 603,540 559,437 581,929 624,286 Consumer loans 727,259 713,432 650,144 638,403 655,200 Earning assets 6,845,580 7,006,513 5,610,538 5,571,304 5,374,589 Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,360,338 1,324,757 1,102,950 1,133,412 1,053,242 Interest bearing transaction accounts 3,711,767 3,875,882 3,105,328 2,947,438 2,802,673 Time deposits 730,886 779,260 573,348 640,966 675,218 Borrowings 656,282 670,753 439,094 481,488 475,000 Subordinated notes 58,750 58,713 58,676 58,640 58,603 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,785 56,722 56,662 56,604 56,548 Total stockholders’ equity 723,209 708,542 710,374 689,379 692,216





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Income statement: Net interest income $ 49,976 $ 46,544 $ 42,632 $ 42,538 $ 43,622 Credit loss expense (recovery) (2,071 ) 1,112 (1,492 ) 367 3,042 Non–interest income 12,828 16,044 15,207 13,873 19,733 Non–interest expense 39,370 34,349 33,388 32,172 36,453 Income tax expense 4,080 4,056 3,770 3,450 1,967 Net income $ 21,425 $ 23,071 $ 22,173 $ 20,422 $ 21,893 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.52 0.50 0.46 0.50 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.13 0.13 0.12 Book value per common share 16.61 16.28 16.16 15.69 15.78 Tangible book value per common share 12.58 12.05 12.24 11.74 11.81 Market value – high 21.14 18.47 19.13 19.94 15.86 Market value – low $ 18.01 $ 15.83 $ 16.98 $ 15.43 $ 10.16 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,534,298 43,810,729 43,950,501 43,919,549 43,862,435 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,733,416 43,958,870 44,111,103 44,072,581 43,903,881 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.40 % 1.49 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 11.81 12.64 12.59 11.88 12.79 Net interest margin 2.97 3.17 3.14 3.29 3.34 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 1.55 1.58 1.56 1.47 Average equity to average assets 9.64 11.13 11.50 11.75 11.61 Efficiency ratio 62.69 54.88 57.73 57.03 57.54 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.09 2.09 2.18 2.20 2.47 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.54 8.38 8.79 8.81 8.71 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.11 11.86 12.80 12.71 11.29 Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.37 12.97 14.09 13.86 12.21





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Income statement: Net interest income $ 181,690 $ 170,940 Credit loss expense (recovery) (2,084 ) 20,751 Non–interest income 57,952 59,621 Non–interest expense 139,279 131,441 Income tax expense 15,356 9,870 Net income $ 87,091 $ 68,499 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per share 1.98 1.55 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.56 0.48 Book value per common share 16.61 15.78 Tangible book value per common share 12.58 11.81 Market value – high 21.14 18.79 Market value – low $ 15.43 $ 7.97 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,802,733 44,044,737 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,955,280 44,123,208 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.22 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 12.23 10.29 Net interest margin 3.13 3.44 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 1.47 Average equity to average assets 10.93 11.82 Efficiency ratio 58.12 57.01 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.14 2.34 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.54 8.71 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.11 11.29 Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.37 12.21





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 56,968 $ 91,317 $ 82,488 $ 86,472 $ 98,874 30 to 89 days delinquent 8,536 3,997 3,336 5,099 6,938 Non–performing loans: 90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest 146 200 — 267 262 Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest 2,390 2,433 1,853 1,828 1,793 Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual 1,522 1,604 2,294 2,271 2,610 Non–accrual loans 14,961 25,137 18,175 20,700 22,142 Total non–performing loans $ 19,019 $ 29,374 $ 22,322 $ 25,066 $ 26,807 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.63 % 0.68 % 0.69 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial $ 40,775 $ 43,121 $ 41,766 $ 42,980 $ 42,210 Residential mortgage 3,856 3,737 4,108 4,229 4,620 Mortgage warehouse 1,059 1,054 1,155 1,163 1,267 Consumer 8,596 8,867 8,620 8,814 8,930 Total $ 54,286 $ 56,779 $ 55,649 $ 57,186 $ 57,027





Net Charge–offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial $ 926 $ (25 ) $ 40 $ 158 $ 23 Residential mortgage 126 (29 ) (23 ) (65 ) (10 ) Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 360 36 22 115 216 Total $ 1,412 $ (18 ) $ 39 $ 208 $ 229 Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 %





Total Non–performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial $ 7,509 $ 16,121 $ 10,345 $ 12,802 $ 14,348 Residential mortgage 8,005 8,641 7,841 7,916 7,994 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 3,505 4,612 4,136 4,348 4,465 Total $ 19,019 $ 29,374 $ 22,322 $ 25,066 $ 26,807 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.63 % 0.68 % 0.69 %





Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial $ 2,861 $ 2,861 $ 1,400 $ 1,696 $ 1,908 Residential mortgage 695 117 37 37 — Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 5 29 46 — — Total $ 3,561 $ 3,007 $ 1,483 $ 1,733 $ 1,908





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 654,225 $ 251 0.15 % $ 112,139 $ 29 0.10 % Interest earning deposits 22,537 32 0.56 % 28,507 52 0.73 % Investment securities – taxable 1,405,689 6,208 1.75 % 408,412 1,489 1.45 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,224,911 6,456 2.65 % 866,182 4,919 2.86 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,630,896 41,171 4.52 % 3,950,648 46,745 4.72 % Total interest earning assets 6,938,258 54,118 3.20 % 5,365,888 53,234 4.05 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 102,273 79,753 Allowance for credit losses (56,540 ) (56,657 ) Other assets 477,352 475,102 Total average assets $ 7,461,343 $ 5,864,086 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 4,543,989 $ 1,663 0.15 % $ 3,450,824 $ 2,718 0.31 % Borrowings 663,506 1,061 0.63 % 511,306 5,456 4.25 % Subordinated notes 58,728 881 5.95 % 58,581 871 5.91 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,745 537 3.75 % 56,512 567 3.99 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,322,968 4,142 0.31 % 4,077,223 9,612 0.94 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,366,621 1,037,232 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 52,111 68,774 Stockholders’ equity 719,643 680,857 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,461,343 $ 5,864,086 Net interest income / spread $ 49,976 2.89 % $ 43,622 3.11 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 2.97 % 3.34 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 398,528 $ 535 0.13 % $ 61,408 $ 154 0.25 % Interest earning deposits 25,993 160 0.62 % 25,943 268 1.03 % Investment securities – taxable 884,244 14,437 1.63 % 459,551 8,071 1.76 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,086,942 23,246 2.71 % 706,092 17,213 3.09 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,626,033 161,617 4.47 % 3,867,112 179,672 4.66 % Total interest earning assets 6,021,740 199,995 3.43 % 5,120,106 205,378 4.11 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 89,993 84,065 Allowance for credit losses (56,798 ) (46,329 ) Other assets 459,316 470,941 Total average assets $ 6,514,251 $ 5,628,783 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 3,897,750 $ 7,867 0.20 % $ 3,327,917 $ 18,556 0.56 % Borrowings 548,889 4,701 0.86 % 559,953 11,430 2.04 % Subordinated notes 58,672 3,522 6.00 % 30,610 1,824 5.96 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,657 2,215 3.91 % 56,427 2,628 4.66 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,561,968 18,305 0.40 % 3,974,907 34,438 0.87 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,188,275 919,449 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 51,886 68,961 Stockholders’ equity 712,122 665,466 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,514,251 $ 5,628,783 Net interest income / spread $ 181,690 3.03 % $ 170,940 3.24 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 3.13 % 3.44 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 593,508 $ 249,711 Interest earning time deposits 4,782 8,965 Investment securities, available for sale 1,160,812 1,134,025 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,558,981 and $179,990) 1,552,443 168,676 Loans held for sale 12,579 13,538 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $54,286 and $57,027 3,533,874 3,810,356 Premises and equipment, net 93,441 92,416 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,440 23,023 Goodwill 154,572 151,238 Other intangible assets 20,941 22,955 Interest receivable 26,137 21,396 Cash value of life insurance 97,150 96,751 Other assets 80,753 93,564 Total assets $ 7,355,432 $ 5,886,614 Liabilities Deposits Non–interest bearing $ 1,360,338 $ 1,053,242 Interest bearing 4,442,653 3,477,891 Total deposits 5,802,991 4,531,133 Borrowings 656,282 475,000 Subordinated notes 58,750 58,603 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,785 56,548 Interest payable 2,235 2,712 Other liabilities 55,180 70,402 Total liabilities 6,632,223 5,194,398 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares — — Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares

Issued 43,636,784 and 43,905,631 shares,

Outstanding 43,547,942 and 43,880,562 shares — — Additional paid–in capital 352,122 362,945 Retained earnings 363,742 301,419 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,345 27,852 Total stockholders’ equity 723,209 692,216 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,355,432 $ 5,886,614



