DraftKings Mobile Sportsbook Set to Launch Friday in Louisiana

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the opening of a new retail sportsbook in Louisiana alongside Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) will expand its relationship with Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles when it launches mobile sports betting for eligible customers in the state’s permitted parishes starting 8am CT on Friday, January 28th. Louisiana becomes the 17th state to offer DraftKings’ online sportsbook, and the company is now live in 18 states including retail-only jurisdictions. With several professional franchises in addition to Division I collegiate athletics, there are ample hometown fanbases and opportunities in Louisiana to engage.

“There have been several DraftKings developments in Louisiana in the last year alone, including the debut of our daily fantasy products and retail sportsbook, and this latest online sportsbook launch is another significant milestone,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Although Louisiana bettors have previously been able to place wagers in person at our Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles location, the arrival of mobile betting greatly enhances accessibility and adoption potential within the Pelican State.”

Since the Louisiana retail sportsbook launch in November 2021, NFL teams have been the most popular among local bettors with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams taking the most action. A five-team NFL parlay during Week 17 stands as the largest winning wager among Louisiana retail bettors where a $1,000 wager netted $72,000 in winnings. DraftKings’ football wagering popularity also reigns at the collegiate level as the 2022 College Football National Championship between Georgia and Alabama on January 10th ranks as the most heavily bet event to date.

As with all states, including Louisiana, responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. DraftKings is an active member of the American Gaming Association (AGA) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), and has tools like self-imposed player limits, identity verification and geolocation to ensure all customers are provided with a secure and safe gaming experience.

For eligible sports fans in Louisiana interested to learn more or check out mobile betting firsthand following this online sportsbook launch, please visit www.draftkings.com or download the DraftKings app via iOS or Android

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

