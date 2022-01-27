Biotalys Appoints Kwizda Agro as Formulator of Its Protein-Based Biocontrols

Ghent, BELGIUM, and Vienna, AUSTRIA , Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Press release

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, and Kwizda Agro, an established crop protection manufacturer and provider of tolling services for the agricultural industry, today announced an agreement for Kwizda Agro to act as the formulator of the protein-based biocontrol products developed by Biotalys. This agreement forms a critical step in the set-up of the production process for Biotalys’ unique products, starting with its first biofungicide Evoca™* planned for market introduction in the United States in the second half of 2022.

Formulation involves the turning of an active ingredient into a crop protection product that can be applied onto a crop. It forms the last step of the production process of a biocontrol before packaging and shipping to the customer. Biotalys’ products will be formulated at Kwizda Agro’s state-of-the-art facility in Leobendorf, Austria. The facility has the most advanced technical capabilities and obtained recent ISO-certifications for quality, environmental management and health & safety. Kwizda Agro will formulate the liquid active ingredient received from Biotalys’ contract manufacturer into water soluble granules to form the customer end product. The company will also package the products to the benefit of the distribution channel selected by Biotalys.

“Building on almost a century of experience in providing services to the agricultural sector, we aim to be the best tolling partner for high-quality formulations for the agro-industry,” said Ronald Hamedl, CEO of Kwizda Agro. “We are enthusiastic to add Biotalys’ biological solutions to our growing portfolio of biological formulations to allow end products be brought on the market that help growers protect their crops in an environmentally sustainable way.”

The first product to be formulated by Kwizda Agro will be Evoca, a protein-based biofungicide that aims to provide fruit and vegetable growers with a new rotation partner in integrated pest management (IPM) programs. It helps control diseases such as Botrytis and powdery mildew, thus reducing the dependency on chemical pesticides with corresponding residues in harvested produce while offering a distinctive new tool to manage pathogen resistance development.

Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys, stated: "We already worked with Kwizda Agro during the development of our first biofungicide Evoca, and the company has proven itself to be an incredibly reliable partner. Its formulation facility in Austria is continuously adapted to the highest standards in terms of sustainability, health & safety, and quality management, so that our partnership not only provides us with the high-quality products we need to offer to growers worldwide, but also confirms our attachment to sustainability in every step of the production process.”

Biotalys submitted Evoca for registration to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States in December 2020. Following the submission, Biotalys passed both the provided completeness check and the preliminary technical screening. The company expects to receive EPA approval in H2 2022. Biotalys also submitted for approval in California in April 2021, as this State performs its own in-depth review. In the European Union, Biotalys received confirmation from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the College for approval of crop protection products and biocides (Ctgb) that the registration dossier submitted in March 2021 for the active substance of Evoca is admissible for review.

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

About Kwizda Agro

Kwizda Agro GmbH is one of the leading suppliers of chemical and biological pesticides in Austria. Kwizda Agro is part of the Kwizda group, consisting of the business areas pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical trade, agro and sealing systems. In total, over 300 employees work at the various Kwizda Agro locations. The head office is in Vienna. There are sales locations for crop protection in addition to Austria in Hungary and Romania, and for the biocides sector also in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The New Tech division concentrates on the development and international sales of proprietary and innovative biological products for forestry as well as special crops and arable farming. More information can be found on www.kwizda-agro.at.

For further information, please contact

For Biotalys:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

For Kwizda Agro GmbH:

Mike Oberbichler

Mail: presse@kwizda.at

Mobile: +43 660 5068 451



IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.



