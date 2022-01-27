Prosafe SE: Ex-date for reverse share split today

Reference is made to press release published on 25 January 2022 notifying that the Extraordinary General Meeting had approved a reverse share split 1,000:1.

Please be informed that the ex-date for the reverse share split is today, 27 January 2022.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 27 January 2022

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act