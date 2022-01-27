English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Financial Statements Release 2021 27 January 2022 at 10:00 EET

UPM financial statements release 2021:

Earnings back to strong pre-pandemic levels, refined completion plan for Uruguay project ready

Q4 2021 highlights



Sales increased by 22% to EUR 2,673 million (2,188 million in Q4 2020)

Comparable EBIT increased by 83% to EUR 461 million, 17.2% of sales (252 million, 11.5%)

Operating cash flow was EUR 406 million (347 million)

Net debt increased to EUR 647 million (56 million) and net debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.35 (0.04)

The unprecedented energy market situation enabled UPM Energy to reach record earnings but added to the paper businesses' costs

The fair value of UPM's sustainably managed forests increased due to higher wood volume, growth, and price estimates

Refined completion plan for the Uruguay project ready and investment case confirmed, start-up scheduled by the end of Q1 2023

UPM was listed in the Dow Jones European and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2021–2022 as the only company in its industry

UPM was recognized with a CDP ‘A’ score for its sustainable forestry operations.





2021 highlights

Sales increased by 14% to EUR 9,814 million (8,580 million in 2020)

Comparable EBIT increased by 55% to EUR 1,471 million (948 million), and was 15.0% (11.1%) of sales

Operating cash flow was EUR 1,250 million (1,005 million)

Cash funds and unused committed credit facilities totalled EUR 2.5 billion at the end of December

UPM Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share be paid in respect of the 2021 financial year (1.30).

UPM started the basic engineering phase of a next-generation biofuels refinery in January

UPM sold the UPM Shotton newsprint mill in the UK

The global sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis recognised UPM on the highest possible Platinum level for its responsible performance in 2021

UPM was recognised as one of the world’s 37 most sustainable companies by the UN Global Compact

UPM joined The Climate Pledge in February, committed to reach the targets of the Paris Agreement 10 years in advance

Key figures



Q4/2021 Q4/2020 Q3/2021 Q1–Q4/2021 Q1–Q4/2020 Sales, EURm 2,673 2,188 2,523 9,814 8,580 Comparable EBITDA, EURm 470 392 535 1,821 1,442 % of sales 17.6 17.9 21.2 18.6 16.8 Operating profit, EURm 415 253 564 1,562 761 Comparable EBIT, EURm 461 252 424 1,471 948 % of sales 17.2 11.5 16.8 15.0 11.1 Profit before tax, EURm 420 250 558 1,548 737 Comparable profit before tax, EURm 466 248 418 1,457 924 Profit for the period, EURm 340 190 497 1,307 568 Comparable profit for the period, EURm 373 191 359 1,204 737 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.63 0.35 0.92 2.41 1.05 Comparable EPS, EUR 0.69 0.35 0.66 2.22 1.37 Return on equity (ROE), % 12.6 8.0 19.9 12.7 5.8 Comparable ROE, % 13.8 8.0 14.3 11.7 7.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 12.7 9.1 17.9 12.4 6.7 Comparable ROCE, % 14.1 9.1 13.4 11.7 8.3 Operating cash flow, EURm 406 347 318 1,250 1,005 Operating cash flow per share, EUR 0.76 0.65 0.60 2.34 1.89 Equity per share at the end of period, EUR 20.34 17.53 19.08 20.34 17.53 Capital employed at the end of period, EURm 13,759 11,555 13,039 13,759 11,555 Net debt at the end of period, EURm 647 56 667 647 56 Net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.35 0.04 0.38 0.35 0.04 Personnel at the end of period 16,966 18,014 17,085 16,966 18,014





Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO, comments on the Q4 results:

“2021 was a strong year for UPM. We successfully managed to navigate an exceptional operating environment, delivering performance that exceeded UPM’s financial targets. Our earnings returned to strong pre-pandemic levels, and five out of our six business areas surpassed their long-term financial targets. The world economy recovered quickly from the previous year’s deep slowdown. Demand for our products was strong in all business areas. We improved our margins, despite significant raw material and energy cost increases.

The year ended with a solid Q4. Demand for our products was good and the upward trend in sales prices and variable costs continued. The defining feature of the quarter was the unprecedented energy market situation, which had a significant effect on our paper businesses, yet allowed our energy business to achieve record earnings. In net terms, high energy prices had a negative effect on our results. The results also included a notable increase in the value of our sustainably managed forests as a result of higher volume, growth and price estimates.

Quarterly sales increased by 22% to EUR 2,673 million, and comparable EBIT increased by 83% to EUR 461 million. Operating cash flow was EUR 406 million, which is a clear increase from the same quarter last year. Our net debt at the end of the year was EUR 647 million. Cash funds and unused committed credit facilities totalled EUR 2.5 billion. Our solid balance sheet is a great strength in light of our ongoing transformative growth investments and the unpredictability of the operating environment.

UPM Biorefining reported solid results, even though they were held back by the scheduled maintenance shutdown at the UPM Kymi pulp mill. Pulp, timber and biofuel prices remained at good levels throughout Q4, and full year pulp production reached an all-time high.



UPM Energy benefitted from the exceptional situation in the energy markets and achieved its best quarterly results ever by far. Such excellent performance was the result of both record-high prices of electricity and successful hydropower optimisation in volatile markets. The Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor reached first criticality in December, making progress towards the scheduled start of electricity generation in February 2022.

UPM Communication Papers continued making losses throughout Q4. The main reason for this was the exceptional increase in energy costs. Owing to existing customer contracts, we were unable to adjust paper prices at the same pace, despite tight paper markets.

Earnings for UPM Specialty Papers were also affected by the high cost of fibre and energy. Demand for label, release and packaging paper remained strong, driven by fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce. Fine paper markets in Asia remained soft.

Profitability at UPM Raflatac was once again good, and well above pre-pandemic levels. Demand continued to remain strong, and prices increased, but unexpectedly rapid cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks have necessitated mitigating actions.

UPM Plywood had a record quarter and year in earnings. Demand was strong for spruce plywood and good for birch plywood, and sales prices were higher both in quarterly and yearly terms.

In Finland, we have a new labour market situation as the forest products companies are now carrying out negotiations directly with the unions. At UPM Plywood and UPM Timber, agreements benefiting both the employees and the businesses were signed with the Industrial Union in December 2021.

Meanwhile the Paperworkers’ Union has declined invitations to the negotiations sent by UPM Pulp, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels. The union is aiming to negotiate a single group-level agreement with the corporation. UPM has a unique portfolio of versatile businesses, and so our starting point is to negotiate business-specific agreements in order to support growth and competitiveness.

Unfortunately, this has led to a strike lasting several weeks. We aim to start negotiations as soon as possible and to look for solutions together. Our focus is not on next month or next year, but rather on pursuing mutually beneficial outcomes that will enable each business and their employees to prosper well into the future, into the 2030s.

During the strike we have been serving our customers from our mills outside Finland as much as possible. At this point in time, we are not disclosing estimates of the economic impact of the strike.

Looking at our large investment projects, the construction of the Paso de los Toros pulp mill is now at a point where we can fine-tune the project’s completion plan. The main equipment and key resources have arrived in Uruguay, and so the most material uncertainties have now been resolved. At the same time, successive waves in the pandemic and tight global supply chains have continued to challenge the project. A minor delay in the start-up schedule is inevitable, and the mill will start production by the end of Q1 2023, with a 10% increase in the updated investment estimate. Most importantly, the investment case remains strong, and we can confirm the cash cost level of approximately USD 280 per delivered tonne of pulp is intact.

Business preparation at UPM Biochemicals is moving at good pace, and there is keen interest in the various products of the new biorefinery, confirming the business opportunity and longer-term growth strategy. However, the pandemic has materially slowed down the completion of the detailed engineering in Leuna. Disruptions to global supply chains have affected both the availability and costs of critical construction materials. As a result, we are updating our plans and estimate that the start-up would take place by the end of 2023. The capital expenditure estimate will be updated in due course.

Basic engineering of the next-generation biofuels refinery is now at a point where we have completed site assessments in Kotka and Rotterdam. Work continues in Rotterdam, where the operating environment is more favourable for the biofuels business. The current investment environment is very challenging for new major projects like this in terms of resourcing, schedules and costs. Therefore, we are not planning to make further decisions before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, we are continuing to build the business platform for our new innovation-driven businesses. As the next step, we are forming a new business unit by combining UPM Biofuels, UPM Biochemicals, UPM Biomedicals and UPM Biocomposites businesses. The aim is to speed up business growth and to leverage the capabilities and competences across projects efficiently. This unit will inherit the name UPM Biorefining and will be reported as part of Other operations for the time being. At the same time, UPM Pulp and UPM Timber will be reported as UPM Fibres business area. UPM Fibres continues to be led by Bernd Eikens and Winfried Schaur leads UPM Biorefining; both are members of UPM’s Group Executive Team. These changes will take place as of Q1 2022.

In 2021, stakeholder interest in mitigating climate change and fostering biodiversity reached new levels. At UPM we have ambitious, science-based targets and a strong track record in taking tangible actions in both areas. During the first half of 2022 we will be publishing our new, even more ambitious global forest responsibility programme. Responsibility is an integral part of our Biofore strategy and a driver for our future success.

I would like to thank all UPMers for their contributions and commitment throughout the year. Strong performance in 2021 will also benefit our employees worldwide as our incentive system will reward them with short-term incentives this April, totalling approximately EUR 60 million. Every UPMer will receive on average approximately EUR 3,500.

With confidence in our financial position and future cash generation, UPM’s Board of Directors has today proposed a dividend of EUR 1.30 (1.30) per share for 2021 to our Annual General Meeting.”

Outlook for 2022

UPM’s earnings recovered to the strong pre-pandemic level in 2021 and overall, 2022 is expected to be another good year for the company.



There are significant uncertainties in the outlook for 2022, related to the ongoing pandemic, continuation of the global economic recovery, the unusual energy market situation, tight raw material supply chains and the labour negotiations in Finland.

Good demand is expected to continue for most UPM products in 2022. In the early part of the year, production and earnings are affected by the strike at the Finnish units of UPM Pulp, UPM Biofuels, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Communication Papers.

Sales prices for many UPM products are expected to increase in the beginning of 2022, most notably the graphic and specialty paper prices. Sales prices for pulp and energy are expected to continue on good levels in the early part of the year.

Many variable cost items are expected to increase in 2022 or stay at elevated level. UPM will continue to manage margins with product pricing, optimising its product and market mix, efficient use of assets as well as by taking measures to improve variable and fixed cost efficiency.

UPM’s comparable EBIT in H1 2022 is expected to be on similar level compared to H1 2021.

