Global Swine Vaccines Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Diseases, Surge in Demand for Animal Protein, and Growth in R&D Expenditure for Vaccine Innovations are Driving Market Growth

The global swine vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9%

Increasing prevalence of diseases, a surge in the demand for animal protein, and growth in R&D expenditure for vaccines innovation are driving the market growth. Porcine Parvovirus (PPV), Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), Porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), Foot & Mouth Disease, Classical Swine Fever, and others remain to be extremely prevalent diseases in pig farms affecting economic losses.



The COVID-19 pandemic directly or indirectly impacted the business, results of operations, and financial conditions of market players. The Animal Health business was confronted with various production and supply bottlenecks because of the COVID-19 pandemic; this consists of delays in the delivery of raw materials and active ingredients and capacity constraints in freight transport (especially air and sea freight). While on the other side, the industry has expanded its research at an unprecedented pace in animal health. Thereby, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market growth.



In addition, the growing investments by key players to develop advanced products for better diagnosis are likely to propel market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. introduced the Classical Swine Fever vaccine. Stating that it has introduced the product under the brand name 'Raksha Class'. This is a unique cell culture technology-based vaccine developed in cooperation with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly.



Key players are involved in strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a higher market share.

For instance, in February 2020, the new vaccine created by ICAR, Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), based in Uttar Pradesh, was much cheaper than an already existing one. It costs only Rs 2 for each dose over the present vaccine's rate of Rs 15-20 for each dose and an imported Korean vaccine rate of Rs 30 for each dose.



Swine Vaccines Market Report Highlights

The inactivated vaccines segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to its easy availability and low cost over others

A recombinant vaccine is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the benefits, such as enhanced effectiveness, technology advancement, and increased long-standing prevention

The Porcine circovirus type 2 segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the increased prevalence of the disease. Moreover, this is the quickly mutating of all single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) viruses, therefore it has a great mutation and recombination rate

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing cases of infectious diseases in swine, increasing awareness about animal health, rising demand for animal protein, and rapid urbanization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Swine Vaccines Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Swine Vaccines Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.5. Swine Vaccines Industry Analysis-PEST

3.6. Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Swine Vaccines Market

4.1. Disease Prevalence Analysis

4.2. Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario

4.3. Strategies Implemented by Companies

4.4. Impact on Market Players



Chapter 5. Swine Vaccines Market : Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

5.2.1. Swine Influenza

5.2.2. Classical Swine Fever

5.2.3. Porcine Parvovirus

5.2.4. Porcine Circovirus Type 2

5.2.5. M.Hyo

5.2.6. Actinobacillus Pleuropneumonia

5.2.7. PRRS

5.2.8. Foot & Mouth Disease

5.2.9. Pseudorabies

5.2.10. PEDV

5.2.11. Others



Chapter 6. Swine Vaccines Market : Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

6.2.1 Attenuated Live Vaccines

6.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines

6.2.3 Subunit Vaccines

6.2.4 DNA Vaccines

6.2.5 Recombinant Vaccines



Chapter 7. Swine Vaccines Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Market Share Analysis, by Region

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

7.3.1. North America

7.3.1.1. U.S.

7.3.1.2. Canada

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.2.1. U.K.

7.3.2.2. Germany

7.3.2.3. France

7.3.2.4. Italy

7.3.2.5. Spain

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.3.1. Japan

7.3.3.2. China

7.3.3.3. India

7.3.4. Latin America

7.3.4.1. Brazil

7.3.4.2. Mexico

7.3.4.3 Argentina

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1. South Africa

7.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participation Categorization

8.2. Public Companies

8.2.1. Company Market Share/Position Analysis

8.2.2. Heat Map Analysis

8.3. Private Companies

8.3.1. List of Key Companies



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Strategic Initiatives

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Biogenesis Bago

Phibro Animal Health

KM Biologics

HIPRA

