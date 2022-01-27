OTC Markets Group Welcomes Numinus Wellness Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI; OTCQX: NUMIF), an integrated mental health company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Numinus Wellness Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Numinus Wellness Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NUMIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Graduating to the OTCQX is a first step towards further accessing U.S. based investors,” stated Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. “As we grow our network of Numinus Health wellness clinics to include locations in the U.S. – and build a stronger brand presence in this important market – we will also look to establish an even greater profile with the U.S. investment community.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Numinus Wellness Inc.

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI; OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com