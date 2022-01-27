First Merchants Corporation Announces 2021 Record Results

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $47.7 million compared to $45.1 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.89 per share compared to the fourth quarter 2020 result of $.83 per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $205.5 million, compared to $148.6 million during the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.81 compared to $2.74 in 2020.

Total assets equaled $15.5 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $9.3 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $566 million, or 6.6 percent, during 2021. This was offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $560 million, resulting in net loan growth of $6 million. Investments increased $1.4 billion, or 43.8 percent, during the year and now total $4.5 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.7 billion as of year-end and increased by $1.4 billion, or 12.1 percent, during 2021.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $195.4 million as of year-end, or 2.11 percent of total loans. Net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $4.6 million and no provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the year ended 2021. Provision expense taken during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 of $4.5 million and $58.7 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase of $74.1 million in the ACL was also recorded on January 1, 2021 reflecting the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) model. Non-accrual loans totaled $43.1 million as of year-end.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2021 proved to be a record year on many levels, including total assets, loans, deposits, net income and earnings per share. Our employees, customers and communities showed an incredible amount of toughness, determination, teamwork and compassion for one another during a difficult year. First Merchants’ future is bright because of this special combination of heart and grit.” Hardwick also added, “It’s an honor to lead this First Merchants team and to be part of the dynamic markets that we serve.”

Net-interest income totaled $410.7 million for the year, an increase of $28.6 million or 7.5 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 11 basis points to 3.18 percent, reflecting an asset sensitive balance sheet. Yield on earning assets declined by 40 basis points totaling 3.44 percent offset by a decline of 29 basis points in the cost of supporting liabilities, which totaled 26 basis points for the year-ended 2021. Yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter totaled 3.29 percent with cost of supporting liabilities totaling 25 basis points, resulting in a margin of 3.04 percent. PPP loans contributed 8 basis points to margin during the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a decline of 9 basis points from the third quarter 2021 and a decline of 8 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020, as the pace of PPP loan forgiveness slowed.

Non-interest income totaled $109.3 million for the year, a $0.6 million decline from 2020. Customer-related line items accounted for an increase of $2.6 million, or 3 percent, and was offset by a decline of $6.2 million on the gains on sales of securities. Fiduciary and wealth management fees hit a record high of $28.4 million for 2021, which included an increase of $1 million from the acquisition of Hoosier Trust Company. This was offset by the headwinds of the full year impact of the Durbin Amendment adoption on card payment fees which was effective July of 2020.

Non-interest expense totaled $279.2 million for the year ended 2021, a $15.8 million increase from 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, incentives, and employee benefits costs.

The Corporation’s loan to deposit ratio now totals 73 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 60 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.92 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.68 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.01 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31,
  2021   2020 
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$167,146  $192,896 
Interest-bearing deposits 474,154   392,305 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 4,524,353   3,146,787 
Loans held for sale 11,187   3,966 
Loans 9,241,861   9,243,174 
     Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397)  (130,648)
          Net loans 9,046,464   9,112,526 
Premises and equipment 105,655   111,062 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736   28,736 
Interest receivable 57,187   53,948 
Goodwill and other intangibles 570,860   572,893 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,041   292,745 
Other real estate owned 558   940 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 35,641   12,340 
Other assets 140,167   146,066 
     TOTAL ASSETS$15,453,149  $14,067,210 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
  Noninterest-bearing$2,709,646  $2,298,138 
  Interest-bearing 10,022,931   9,063,472 
     Total Deposits 12,732,577   11,361,610 
Borrowings:   
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements 181,577   177,102 
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,055   389,430 
  Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,618   118,380 
     Total Borrowings 634,250   684,912 
  Interest payable 2,762   3,287 
  Other liabilities 170,989   141,756 
     Total Liabilities 13,540,578   12,191,565 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
  Authorized -- 600 shares   
  Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125   125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:   
  Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
  Issued and outstanding - 53,410,411 and 53,922,359 shares 6,676   6,740 
Additional paid-in capital 985,818   1,005,366 
Retained earnings 864,839   788,578 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,113   74,836 
     Total Stockholders' Equity 1,912,571   1,875,645 
     TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$15,453,149  $14,067,210 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans receivable:       
     Taxable$80,583 $90,138  $338,009 $358,264
     Tax-exempt 5,635  5,414   22,110  21,483
Investment securities:       
     Taxable 8,028  5,263   29,951  24,440
     Tax-exempt 15,411  12,056   55,331  42,341
Deposits with financial institutions 173  139   634  938
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 163  214   597  1,042
          Total Interest Income 109,993  113,224   446,632  448,508
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 5,589  7,509   23,319  51,740
Federal funds purchased 1  2   5  120
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75  77   314  604
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389  1,656   5,672  6,973
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,666  1,669   6,642  6,944
          Total Interest Expense 8,720  10,913   35,952  66,381
NET INTEREST INCOME 101,273  102,311   410,680  382,127
Provision for credit losses - loans   4,482     58,673
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 101,273  97,829   410,680  323,454
OTHER INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts 6,462  5,508   23,571  20,999
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,078  6,251   28,362  23,747
Card payment fees 3,937  3,502   16,619  19,502
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,423  5,393   19,689  18,271
Derivative hedge fees 1,562  2,281   3,850  6,977
Other customer fees 361  394   1,490  1,497
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,051  1,283   7,060  5,140
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 358  2,398   5,674  11,895
Other income 615  473   3,008  1,898
          Total Other Income 25,847  27,483   109,323  109,926
OTHER EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits 42,432  41,809   166,995  155,937
Net occupancy 5,644  9,653   23,326  26,756
Equipment 4,994  5,555   19,401  19,344
Marketing 1,840  1,763   5,762  6,609
Outside data processing fees 4,581  3,839   18,317  14,432
Printing and office supplies 356  307   1,217  1,304
Intangible asset amortization 1,463  1,476   5,747  5,987
FDIC assessments 1,862  1,560   6,243  5,804
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 171  (1,576)  992  330
Professional and other outside services 3,627  2,836   11,913  8,901
Other expenses 5,466  5,314   19,300  18,001
          Total Other Expenses 72,436  72,536   279,213  263,405
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 54,684  52,776   240,790  169,975
Income tax expense 6,951  7,641   35,259  21,375
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$47,733 $45,135  $205,531 $148,600
Per Share Data:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.89 $0.83  $3.82 $2.75
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.89 $0.83  $3.81 $2.74
Cash Dividends Paid$0.29 $0.26  $1.13 $1.04
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,660  54,050   53,984  54,220


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
NET CHARGE-OFFS$4,575  $560  $9,306  $8,309 
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$15,298,655  $13,968,047  $14,830,397  $13,466,269 
Total Loans 9,076,652   9,240,304   9,170,650   9,051,155 
Total Earning Assets 14,053,310   12,663,803   13,579,113   12,123,317 
Total Deposits 12,647,737   11,283,040   12,176,231   10,728,106 
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,890,229   1,856,896   1,866,632   1,825,135 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets 1.25%  1.29%  1.39%  1.10%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.10   9.72   11.01   8.14 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.10   9.72   11.01   8.14 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.86   90.66   91.56   90.03 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.11   1.41   2.11   1.41 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20   0.02   0.10   0.09 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.36   13.29   12.59   13.55 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.29   3.72   3.44   3.84 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.25   0.34   0.26   0.55 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.04   3.38   3.18   3.29 
Efficiency Ratio 53.49   55.01   50.94   51.71 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$25.21  $24.27  $25.21  $24.27 


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Non-Accrual Loans$43,062  $51,502  $57,556  $57,923  $61,471 
Renegotiated Loans 329   439   629   655   3,240 
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 43,391   51,941   58,185   58,578   64,711 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 558   698   601   604   940 
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 43,949   52,639   58,786   59,182   65,651 
90+ Days Delinquent 963   157   183   1,093   746 
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$44,912  $52,796  $58,969  $60,275  $66,397 
          
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$195,397  $199,972  $199,775  $201,082  $130,648 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 4,575   (197)  1,307   3,621   560 
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.28%  0.35%  0.39%  0.40%  0.47%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.29%  0.35%  0.40%  0.41%  0.47%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.47%  0.58%  0.64%  0.63%  0.71%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.11%  2.21%  2.19%  2.16%  1.41%
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20%  (0.01)%  0.06%  0.16%  0.02%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$167,146  $169,261  $167,596  $187,901  $192,896 
Interest-bearing deposits 474,154   369,447   438,863   392,806   392,305 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,524,353   4,445,516   4,148,314   3,700,857   3,146,787 
Loans held for sale 11,187   5,990   18,582   4,430   3,966 
Loans 9,241,861   9,041,576   9,121,250   9,318,228   9,243,174 
     Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397)  (199,972)  (199,775)  (201,082)  (130,648)
          Net loans 9,046,464   8,841,604   8,921,475   9,117,146   9,112,526 
Premises and equipment 105,655   104,814   103,822   109,432   111,062 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736   28,736   28,736   28,736   28,736 
Interest receivable 57,187   53,079   54,173   54,662   53,948 
Goodwill and other intangibles 570,860   572,323   573,786   571,536   572,893 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,041   291,825   294,462   293,766   292,745 
Other real estate owned 558   698   601   604   940 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 35,641   39,504   36,924   40,163   12,340 
Other assets 140,167   137,928   135,763   127,027   146,066 
     TOTAL ASSETS$15,453,149  $15,060,725  $14,923,097  $14,629,066  $14,067,210 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,709,646  $2,554,323  $2,479,853  $2,494,891  $2,298,138 
Interest-bearing 10,022,931   9,794,366   9,723,547   9,456,889   9,063,472 
     Total Deposits 12,732,577   12,348,689   12,203,400   11,951,780   11,361,610 
Borrowings:         
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 181,577   183,589   146,904   185,721   177,102 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,055   334,149   334,243   359,337   389,430 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,618   118,558   118,498   118,439   118,380 
     Total Borrowings 634,250   636,296   599,645   663,497   684,912 
Interest payable 2,762   3,736   2,929   4,020   3,287 
Other liabilities 170,989   203,914   245,323   203,913   141,756 
     Total Liabilities 13,540,578   13,192,635   13,051,297   12,823,210   12,191,565 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
  Authorized -- 600 shares         
  Issued and outstanding 125   125   125   125   125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:         
  Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
  Issued and outstanding 6,676   6,689   6,747   6,744   6,740 
Additional paid-in capital 985,818   988,659   1,009,182   1,007,300   1,005,366 
Retained earnings 864,839   832,728   795,666   755,877   788,578 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,113   39,889   60,080   35,810   74,836 
     Total Stockholders' Equity 1,912,571   1,868,090   1,871,800   1,805,856   1,875,645 
     TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$15,453,149  $15,060,725  $14,923,097  $14,629,066  $14,067,210 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable:         
     Taxable$80,583  $85,319  $87,002  $85,105  $90,138 
     Tax-exempt 5,635   5,591   5,545   5,339   5,414 
Investment securities:         
     Taxable 8,028   7,788   7,440   6,695   5,263 
     Tax-exempt 15,411   14,464   13,071   12,385   12,056 
Deposits with financial institutions 173   218   129   114   139 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 163   168   88   178   214 
          Total Interest Income 109,993   113,548   113,275   109,816   113,224 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 5,589   5,707   5,823   6,200   7,509 
Federal funds purchased 1      2   2   2 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75   77   75   87   77 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389   1,389   1,452   1,442   1,656 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,666   1,660   1,659   1,657   1,669 
          Total Interest Expense 8,720   8,833   9,011   9,388   10,913 
NET INTEREST INCOME 101,273   104,715   104,264   100,428   102,311 
Provision for credit losses - loans             4,482 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 101,273   104,715   104,264   100,428   97,829 
OTHER INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts 6,462   6,249   5,596   5,264   5,508 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,078   7,352   7,510   6,422   6,251 
Card payment fees 3,937   4,156   4,159   4,367   3,502 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,423   3,955   8,325   3,986   5,393 
Derivative hedge fees 1,562   1,028   943   317   2,281 
Other customer fees 361   393   368   368   394 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,051   2,468   1,205   1,336   1,283 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 358   1,756   1,761   1,799   2,398 
Other income 615   1,144   1,017   232   473 
          Total Other Income 25,847   28,501   30,884   24,091   27,483 
OTHER EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits 42,432   43,314   42,438   38,811   41,809 
Net occupancy 5,644   5,576   5,615   6,491   9,653 
Equipment 4,994   4,529   4,848   5,030   5,555 
Marketing 1,840   1,676   1,122   1,124   1,763 
Outside data processing fees 4,581   4,794   4,698   4,244   3,839 
Printing and office supplies 356   265   313   283   307 
Intangible asset amortization 1,463   1,463   1,464   1,357   1,476 
FDIC assessments 1,862   1,552   1,461   1,368   1,560 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 171   (91)  178   734   (1,576)
Professional and other outside services 3,627   2,767   2,976   2,543   2,836 
Other expenses 5,466   5,539   4,182   4,113   5,314 
          Total Other Expenses 72,436   71,384   69,295   66,098   72,536 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 54,684   61,832   65,853   58,421   52,776 
Income tax expense 6,951   9,062   10,294   8,952   7,641 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$47,733  $52,770  $55,559  $49,469  $45,135 
          
Per Share Data:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.89  $0.98  $1.03  $0.92  $0.83 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.89  $0.98  $1.03  $0.91  $0.83 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.29  $0.29  $0.29  $0.26  $0.26 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,660   53,960   54,184   54,134   54,050 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets 1.25%  1.41%  1.51%  1.39%  1.29%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.10   11.17   12.04   10.75   9.72 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.10   11.17   12.04   10.75   9.72 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.86   91.57   91.87   91.43   90.66 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.11   2.21   2.19   2.16   1.41 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20   (0.01)  0.06   0.16   0.02 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.36   12.59   12.51   12.92   13.29 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.29   3.46   3.49   3.52   3.72 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.25   0.26   0.27   0.29   0.34 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.04   3.20   3.22   3.23   3.38 
Efficiency Ratio 53.49   51.18   48.91   50.23   55.01 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$25.21  $24.31  $24.15  $22.98  $24.27 


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Commercial and industrial loans$2,714,565  $2,573,615  $2,671,076  $2,876,212  $2,776,699 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 246,442   240,686   235,020   245,631   281,884 
Real estate loans:         
Construction 523,066   521,889   491,200   541,224   484,723 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,135,459   2,150,387   2,263,497   2,178,832   2,220,949 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 986,720   952,441   953,501   950,038   958,501 
Residential 1,159,127   1,154,373   1,127,442   1,239,925   1,234,741 
Home equity 523,754   531,307   489,997   482,229   508,259 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 146,092   135,093   130,819   126,387   129,479 
Public finance and other commercial loans 806,636   781,785   758,698   677,750   647,939 
Loans 9,241,861   9,041,576   9,121,250   9,318,228   9,243,174 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397)  (199,972)  (199,775)  (201,082)  (130,648)
     NET LOANS$9,046,464  $8,841,604  $8,921,475  $9,117,146  $9,112,526 


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020
Demand deposits$7,704,190 $7,317,399 $7,261,603 $7,245,850 $6,821,152
Savings deposits 4,334,802  4,301,483  4,157,552  3,857,624  3,661,713
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 273,379  283,396  304,394  332,745  346,194
Other certificates and time deposits 389,752  404,010  423,922  449,655  459,168
Brokered deposits 30,454  42,401  55,929  65,906  73,383
   TOTAL DEPOSITS$12,732,577 $12,348,689 $12,203,400 $11,951,780 $11,361,610


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$558,677 $173 0.12% $437,766 $139 0.13%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736  163 2.27   28,736  214 2.98 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable 1,936,519  8,028 1.66   1,222,916  5,263 1.72 
Tax-Exempt (2) 2,452,726  19,508 3.18   1,734,081  15,261 3.52 
     Total Investment Securities 4,389,245  27,536 2.51   2,956,997  20,524 2.78 
Loans held for sale 20,688  196 3.79   19,103  200 4.19 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial 6,703,241  65,867 3.93   6,925,491  73,530 4.25 
Real Estate Mortgage 889,571  7,866 3.54   911,042  9,482 4.16 
Installment 711,309  6,654 3.74   698,619  6,925 3.96 
Tax-Exempt (2) 751,843  7,133 3.79   686,049  6,854 4.00 
     Total Loans 9,076,652  87,716 3.87   9,240,304  96,991 4.20 
     Total Earning Assets 14,053,310  115,588 3.29%  12,663,803  117,868 3.72%
     Total Non-Earning Assets 1,245,345      1,304,244    
     Total Assets$15,298,655     $13,968,047    
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$4,912,556 $3,637 0.30% $4,393,991 $3,888 0.35%
Money market deposits 2,518,612  809 0.13   2,051,985  1,164 0.23 
Savings deposits 1,828,631  461 0.10   1,613,886  634 0.16 
Certificates and other time deposits 706,617  682 0.39   961,187  1,823 0.76 
     Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,966,416  5,589 0.22   9,021,049  7,509 0.33 
Borrowings 620,398  3,131 2.02   683,068  3,404 1.99 
     Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,586,814  8,720 0.33   9,704,117  10,913 0.45 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,681,321      2,261,991    
Other liabilities 140,291      145,043    
     Total Liabilities 13,408,426      12,111,151    
Stockholders' Equity 1,890,229      1,856,896    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$15,298,655  8,720   $13,968,047  10,913  
     Net Interest Income (FTE)  $106,868     $106,955  
     Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    2.96%     3.27%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    3.29%     3.72%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    0.25%     0.34%
     Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.04%     3.38%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $5,595 and $4,644 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$521,637 $634 0.12% $319,686 $938 0.29%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736  597 2.08   28,736  1,042 3.63 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable 1,751,910  29,951 1.71   1,282,827  24,440 1.91 
Tax-Exempt (2) 2,106,180  70,039 3.33   1,440,913  53,596 3.72 
     Total Investment Securities 3,858,090  99,990 2.59   2,723,740  78,036 2.87 
Loans held for sale 19,190  747 3.89   18,559  781 4.21 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial 6,818,968  276,368 4.05   6,755,215  286,773 4.25 
Real Estate Mortgage 916,314  34,783 3.80   889,083  40,002 4.50 
Installment 683,925  26,111 3.82   718,815  30,708 4.27 
Tax-Exempt (2) 732,253  27,987 3.82   669,483  27,194 4.06 
     Total Loans 9,170,650  365,996 3.99   9,051,155  385,458 4.26 
     Total Earning Assets 13,579,113  467,217 3.44%  12,123,317  465,474 3.84%
     Total Non-Earning Assets 1,251,284      1,342,952    
     Total Assets$14,830,397     $13,466,269    
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$4,769,482 $14,512 0.30% $4,009,566 $20,239 0.50%
Money market deposits 2,351,803  3,203 0.14   1,769,478  7,810 0.44 
Savings deposits 1,754,972  1,886 0.11   1,534,069  3,641 0.24 
Certificates and other time deposits 783,733  3,718 0.47   1,346,967  20,050 1.49 
     Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,659,990  23,319 0.24   8,660,080  51,740 0.60 
Borrowings 639,791  12,633 1.97   768,238  14,641 1.91 
     Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,299,781  35,952 0.35   9,428,318  66,381 0.70 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,516,241      2,068,026    
Other liabilities 147,743      144,790    
     Total Liabilities 12,963,765      11,641,134    
Stockholders' Equity 1,866,632      1,825,135    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$14,830,397  35,952   $13,466,269  66,381  
     Net Interest Income (FTE)  $431,265     $399,093  
     Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.09%     3.14%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    3.44%     3.84%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    0.26%     0.55%
     Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.18%     3.29%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $20,585 and $16,966 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.           
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

 