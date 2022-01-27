First Merchants Corporation Announces 2021 Record Results

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $47.7 million compared to $45.1 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.89 per share compared to the fourth quarter 2020 result of $.83 per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $205.5 million, compared to $148.6 million during the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.81 compared to $2.74 in 2020.



Total assets equaled $15.5 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $9.3 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $566 million, or 6.6 percent, during 2021. This was offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $560 million, resulting in net loan growth of $6 million. Investments increased $1.4 billion, or 43.8 percent, during the year and now total $4.5 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.7 billion as of year-end and increased by $1.4 billion, or 12.1 percent, during 2021.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $195.4 million as of year-end, or 2.11 percent of total loans. Net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $4.6 million and no provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the year ended 2021. Provision expense taken during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 of $4.5 million and $58.7 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase of $74.1 million in the ACL was also recorded on January 1, 2021 reflecting the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) model. Non-accrual loans totaled $43.1 million as of year-end.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2021 proved to be a record year on many levels, including total assets, loans, deposits, net income and earnings per share. Our employees, customers and communities showed an incredible amount of toughness, determination, teamwork and compassion for one another during a difficult year. First Merchants’ future is bright because of this special combination of heart and grit.” Hardwick also added, “It’s an honor to lead this First Merchants team and to be part of the dynamic markets that we serve.”

Net-interest income totaled $410.7 million for the year, an increase of $28.6 million or 7.5 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 11 basis points to 3.18 percent, reflecting an asset sensitive balance sheet. Yield on earning assets declined by 40 basis points totaling 3.44 percent offset by a decline of 29 basis points in the cost of supporting liabilities, which totaled 26 basis points for the year-ended 2021. Yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter totaled 3.29 percent with cost of supporting liabilities totaling 25 basis points, resulting in a margin of 3.04 percent. PPP loans contributed 8 basis points to margin during the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a decline of 9 basis points from the third quarter 2021 and a decline of 8 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020, as the pace of PPP loan forgiveness slowed.

Non-interest income totaled $109.3 million for the year, a $0.6 million decline from 2020. Customer-related line items accounted for an increase of $2.6 million, or 3 percent, and was offset by a decline of $6.2 million on the gains on sales of securities. Fiduciary and wealth management fees hit a record high of $28.4 million for 2021, which included an increase of $1 million from the acquisition of Hoosier Trust Company. This was offset by the headwinds of the full year impact of the Durbin Amendment adoption on card payment fees which was effective July of 2020.

Non-interest expense totaled $279.2 million for the year ended 2021, a $15.8 million increase from 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, incentives, and employee benefits costs.

The Corporation’s loan to deposit ratio now totals 73 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 60 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.92 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.68 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.01 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,146 $ 192,896 Interest-bearing deposits 474,154 392,305 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 4,524,353 3,146,787 Loans held for sale 11,187 3,966 Loans 9,241,861 9,243,174 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397 ) (130,648 ) Net loans 9,046,464 9,112,526 Premises and equipment 105,655 111,062 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 57,187 53,948 Goodwill and other intangibles 570,860 572,893 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,041 292,745 Other real estate owned 558 940 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 35,641 12,340 Other assets 140,167 146,066 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,453,149 $ 14,067,210 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,709,646 $ 2,298,138 Interest-bearing 10,022,931 9,063,472 Total Deposits 12,732,577 11,361,610 Borrowings: Securities sold under repurchase agreements 181,577 177,102 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,055 389,430 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,618 118,380 Total Borrowings 634,250 684,912 Interest payable 2,762 3,287 Other liabilities 170,989 141,756 Total Liabilities 13,540,578 12,191,565 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 53,410,411 and 53,922,359 shares 6,676 6,740 Additional paid-in capital 985,818 1,005,366 Retained earnings 864,839 788,578 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,113 74,836 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,912,571 1,875,645 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,453,149 $ 14,067,210





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 80,583 $ 90,138 $ 338,009 $ 358,264 Tax-exempt 5,635 5,414 22,110 21,483 Investment securities: Taxable 8,028 5,263 29,951 24,440 Tax-exempt 15,411 12,056 55,331 42,341 Deposits with financial institutions 173 139 634 938 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 163 214 597 1,042 Total Interest Income 109,993 113,224 446,632 448,508 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,589 7,509 23,319 51,740 Federal funds purchased 1 2 5 120 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75 77 314 604 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389 1,656 5,672 6,973 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,666 1,669 6,642 6,944 Total Interest Expense 8,720 10,913 35,952 66,381 NET INTEREST INCOME 101,273 102,311 410,680 382,127 Provision for credit losses - loans — 4,482 — 58,673 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 101,273 97,829 410,680 323,454 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,462 5,508 23,571 20,999 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,078 6,251 28,362 23,747 Card payment fees 3,937 3,502 16,619 19,502 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,423 5,393 19,689 18,271 Derivative hedge fees 1,562 2,281 3,850 6,977 Other customer fees 361 394 1,490 1,497 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,051 1,283 7,060 5,140 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 358 2,398 5,674 11,895 Other income 615 473 3,008 1,898 Total Other Income 25,847 27,483 109,323 109,926 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 42,432 41,809 166,995 155,937 Net occupancy 5,644 9,653 23,326 26,756 Equipment 4,994 5,555 19,401 19,344 Marketing 1,840 1,763 5,762 6,609 Outside data processing fees 4,581 3,839 18,317 14,432 Printing and office supplies 356 307 1,217 1,304 Intangible asset amortization 1,463 1,476 5,747 5,987 FDIC assessments 1,862 1,560 6,243 5,804 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 171 (1,576 ) 992 330 Professional and other outside services 3,627 2,836 11,913 8,901 Other expenses 5,466 5,314 19,300 18,001 Total Other Expenses 72,436 72,536 279,213 263,405 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 54,684 52,776 240,790 169,975 Income tax expense 6,951 7,641 35,259 21,375 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,733 $ 45,135 $ 205,531 $ 148,600 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.89 $ 0.83 $ 3.82 $ 2.75 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.89 $ 0.83 $ 3.81 $ 2.74 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 1.13 $ 1.04 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,660 54,050 53,984 54,220





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 4,575 $ 560 $ 9,306 $ 8,309 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 15,298,655 $ 13,968,047 $ 14,830,397 $ 13,466,269 Total Loans 9,076,652 9,240,304 9,170,650 9,051,155 Total Earning Assets 14,053,310 12,663,803 13,579,113 12,123,317 Total Deposits 12,647,737 11,283,040 12,176,231 10,728,106 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,890,229 1,856,896 1,866,632 1,825,135 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.39 % 1.10 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.10 9.72 11.01 8.14 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.10 9.72 11.01 8.14 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.86 90.66 91.56 90.03 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.11 1.41 2.11 1.41 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20 0.02 0.10 0.09 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.36 13.29 12.59 13.55 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.29 3.72 3.44 3.84 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.25 0.34 0.26 0.55 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.04 3.38 3.18 3.29 Efficiency Ratio 53.49 55.01 50.94 51.71 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.21 $ 24.27 $ 25.21 $ 24.27





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Non-Accrual Loans $ 43,062 $ 51,502 $ 57,556 $ 57,923 $ 61,471 Renegotiated Loans 329 439 629 655 3,240 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 43,391 51,941 58,185 58,578 64,711 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 558 698 601 604 940 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 43,949 52,639 58,786 59,182 65,651 90+ Days Delinquent 963 157 183 1,093 746 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 44,912 $ 52,796 $ 58,969 $ 60,275 $ 66,397 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 195,397 $ 199,972 $ 199,775 $ 201,082 $ 130,648 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 4,575 (197 ) 1,307 3,621 560 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.47 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.47 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.71 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.11 % 2.21 % 2.19 % 2.16 % 1.41 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20 % (0.01 )% 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.02 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,146 $ 169,261 $ 167,596 $ 187,901 $ 192,896 Interest-bearing deposits 474,154 369,447 438,863 392,806 392,305 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,524,353 4,445,516 4,148,314 3,700,857 3,146,787 Loans held for sale 11,187 5,990 18,582 4,430 3,966 Loans 9,241,861 9,041,576 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397 ) (199,972 ) (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) Net loans 9,046,464 8,841,604 8,921,475 9,117,146 9,112,526 Premises and equipment 105,655 104,814 103,822 109,432 111,062 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 57,187 53,079 54,173 54,662 53,948 Goodwill and other intangibles 570,860 572,323 573,786 571,536 572,893 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,041 291,825 294,462 293,766 292,745 Other real estate owned 558 698 601 604 940 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 35,641 39,504 36,924 40,163 12,340 Other assets 140,167 137,928 135,763 127,027 146,066 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,709,646 $ 2,554,323 $ 2,479,853 $ 2,494,891 $ 2,298,138 Interest-bearing 10,022,931 9,794,366 9,723,547 9,456,889 9,063,472 Total Deposits 12,732,577 12,348,689 12,203,400 11,951,780 11,361,610 Borrowings: Securities sold under repurchase agreements 181,577 183,589 146,904 185,721 177,102 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,055 334,149 334,243 359,337 389,430 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,618 118,558 118,498 118,439 118,380 Total Borrowings 634,250 636,296 599,645 663,497 684,912 Interest payable 2,762 3,736 2,929 4,020 3,287 Other liabilities 170,989 203,914 245,323 203,913 141,756 Total Liabilities 13,540,578 13,192,635 13,051,297 12,823,210 12,191,565 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,676 6,689 6,747 6,744 6,740 Additional paid-in capital 985,818 988,659 1,009,182 1,007,300 1,005,366 Retained earnings 864,839 832,728 795,666 755,877 788,578 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,113 39,889 60,080 35,810 74,836 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,912,571 1,868,090 1,871,800 1,805,856 1,875,645 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,453,149 $ 15,060,725 $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 80,583 $ 85,319 $ 87,002 $ 85,105 $ 90,138 Tax-exempt 5,635 5,591 5,545 5,339 5,414 Investment securities: Taxable 8,028 7,788 7,440 6,695 5,263 Tax-exempt 15,411 14,464 13,071 12,385 12,056 Deposits with financial institutions 173 218 129 114 139 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 163 168 88 178 214 Total Interest Income 109,993 113,548 113,275 109,816 113,224 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,589 5,707 5,823 6,200 7,509 Federal funds purchased 1 — 2 2 2 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75 77 75 87 77 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389 1,389 1,452 1,442 1,656 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,666 1,660 1,659 1,657 1,669 Total Interest Expense 8,720 8,833 9,011 9,388 10,913 NET INTEREST INCOME 101,273 104,715 104,264 100,428 102,311 Provision for credit losses - loans — — — — 4,482 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 101,273 104,715 104,264 100,428 97,829 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 6,462 6,249 5,596 5,264 5,508 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,078 7,352 7,510 6,422 6,251 Card payment fees 3,937 4,156 4,159 4,367 3,502 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,423 3,955 8,325 3,986 5,393 Derivative hedge fees 1,562 1,028 943 317 2,281 Other customer fees 361 393 368 368 394 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,051 2,468 1,205 1,336 1,283 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 358 1,756 1,761 1,799 2,398 Other income 615 1,144 1,017 232 473 Total Other Income 25,847 28,501 30,884 24,091 27,483 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 42,432 43,314 42,438 38,811 41,809 Net occupancy 5,644 5,576 5,615 6,491 9,653 Equipment 4,994 4,529 4,848 5,030 5,555 Marketing 1,840 1,676 1,122 1,124 1,763 Outside data processing fees 4,581 4,794 4,698 4,244 3,839 Printing and office supplies 356 265 313 283 307 Intangible asset amortization 1,463 1,463 1,464 1,357 1,476 FDIC assessments 1,862 1,552 1,461 1,368 1,560 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 171 (91 ) 178 734 (1,576 ) Professional and other outside services 3,627 2,767 2,976 2,543 2,836 Other expenses 5,466 5,539 4,182 4,113 5,314 Total Other Expenses 72,436 71,384 69,295 66,098 72,536 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 54,684 61,832 65,853 58,421 52,776 Income tax expense 6,951 9,062 10,294 8,952 7,641 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 47,733 $ 52,770 $ 55,559 $ 49,469 $ 45,135 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 0.92 $ 0.83 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.89 $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 0.91 $ 0.83 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,660 53,960 54,184 54,134 54,050 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.25 % 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.29 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 10.10 11.17 12.04 10.75 9.72 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 10.10 11.17 12.04 10.75 9.72 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.86 91.57 91.87 91.43 90.66 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.11 2.21 2.19 2.16 1.41 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.20 (0.01 ) 0.06 0.16 0.02 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.36 12.59 12.51 12.92 13.29 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.29 3.46 3.49 3.52 3.72 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.34 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.04 3.20 3.22 3.23 3.38 Efficiency Ratio 53.49 51.18 48.91 50.23 55.01 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.21 $ 24.31 $ 24.15 $ 22.98 $ 24.27





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,714,565 $ 2,573,615 $ 2,671,076 $ 2,876,212 $ 2,776,699 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 246,442 240,686 235,020 245,631 281,884 Real estate loans: Construction 523,066 521,889 491,200 541,224 484,723 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,135,459 2,150,387 2,263,497 2,178,832 2,220,949 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 986,720 952,441 953,501 950,038 958,501 Residential 1,159,127 1,154,373 1,127,442 1,239,925 1,234,741 Home equity 523,754 531,307 489,997 482,229 508,259 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 146,092 135,093 130,819 126,387 129,479 Public finance and other commercial loans 806,636 781,785 758,698 677,750 647,939 Loans 9,241,861 9,041,576 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 Allowance for credit losses - loans (195,397 ) (199,972 ) (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) NET LOANS $ 9,046,464 $ 8,841,604 $ 8,921,475 $ 9,117,146 $ 9,112,526





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Demand deposits $ 7,704,190 $ 7,317,399 $ 7,261,603 $ 7,245,850 $ 6,821,152 Savings deposits 4,334,802 4,301,483 4,157,552 3,857,624 3,661,713 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 273,379 283,396 304,394 332,745 346,194 Other certificates and time deposits 389,752 404,010 423,922 449,655 459,168 Brokered deposits 30,454 42,401 55,929 65,906 73,383 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 12,732,577 $ 12,348,689 $ 12,203,400 $ 11,951,780 $ 11,361,610





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 558,677 $ 173 0.12 % $ 437,766 $ 139 0.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 163 2.27 28,736 214 2.98 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,936,519 8,028 1.66 1,222,916 5,263 1.72 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,452,726 19,508 3.18 1,734,081 15,261 3.52 Total Investment Securities 4,389,245 27,536 2.51 2,956,997 20,524 2.78 Loans held for sale 20,688 196 3.79 19,103 200 4.19 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,703,241 65,867 3.93 6,925,491 73,530 4.25 Real Estate Mortgage 889,571 7,866 3.54 911,042 9,482 4.16 Installment 711,309 6,654 3.74 698,619 6,925 3.96 Tax-Exempt (2) 751,843 7,133 3.79 686,049 6,854 4.00 Total Loans 9,076,652 87,716 3.87 9,240,304 96,991 4.20 Total Earning Assets 14,053,310 115,588 3.29 % 12,663,803 117,868 3.72 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,245,345 1,304,244 Total Assets $ 15,298,655 $ 13,968,047 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,912,556 $ 3,637 0.30 % $ 4,393,991 $ 3,888 0.35 % Money market deposits 2,518,612 809 0.13 2,051,985 1,164 0.23 Savings deposits 1,828,631 461 0.10 1,613,886 634 0.16 Certificates and other time deposits 706,617 682 0.39 961,187 1,823 0.76 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,966,416 5,589 0.22 9,021,049 7,509 0.33 Borrowings 620,398 3,131 2.02 683,068 3,404 1.99 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,586,814 8,720 0.33 9,704,117 10,913 0.45 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,681,321 2,261,991 Other liabilities 140,291 145,043 Total Liabilities 13,408,426 12,111,151 Stockholders' Equity 1,890,229 1,856,896 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,298,655 8,720 $ 13,968,047 10,913 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 106,868 $ 106,955 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.96 % 3.27 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.29 % 3.72 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.25 % 0.34 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.04 % 3.38 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $5,595 and $4,644 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 521,637 $ 634 0.12 % $ 319,686 $ 938 0.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 597 2.08 28,736 1,042 3.63 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,751,910 29,951 1.71 1,282,827 24,440 1.91 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,106,180 70,039 3.33 1,440,913 53,596 3.72 Total Investment Securities 3,858,090 99,990 2.59 2,723,740 78,036 2.87 Loans held for sale 19,190 747 3.89 18,559 781 4.21 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,818,968 276,368 4.05 6,755,215 286,773 4.25 Real Estate Mortgage 916,314 34,783 3.80 889,083 40,002 4.50 Installment 683,925 26,111 3.82 718,815 30,708 4.27 Tax-Exempt (2) 732,253 27,987 3.82 669,483 27,194 4.06 Total Loans 9,170,650 365,996 3.99 9,051,155 385,458 4.26 Total Earning Assets 13,579,113 467,217 3.44 % 12,123,317 465,474 3.84 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,251,284 1,342,952 Total Assets $ 14,830,397 $ 13,466,269 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,769,482 $ 14,512 0.30 % $ 4,009,566 $ 20,239 0.50 % Money market deposits 2,351,803 3,203 0.14 1,769,478 7,810 0.44 Savings deposits 1,754,972 1,886 0.11 1,534,069 3,641 0.24 Certificates and other time deposits 783,733 3,718 0.47 1,346,967 20,050 1.49 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,659,990 23,319 0.24 8,660,080 51,740 0.60 Borrowings 639,791 12,633 1.97 768,238 14,641 1.91 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,299,781 35,952 0.35 9,428,318 66,381 0.70 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,516,241 2,068,026 Other liabilities 147,743 144,790 Total Liabilities 12,963,765 11,641,134 Stockholders' Equity 1,866,632 1,825,135 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,830,397 35,952 $ 13,466,269 66,381 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 431,265 $ 399,093 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.09 % 3.14 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.44 % 3.84 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.26 % 0.55 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.18 % 3.29 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $20,585 and $16,966 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.



