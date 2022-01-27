MassTLC Launches Real-Time Dashboard Providing Tech Industry’s Economic Impact

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) has launched an online dashboard that provides real-time economic and demographic data on the region’s tech sector. The dashboard highlights the continued strength of the tech sector and enables tracking against MassTLC’s 2030 Challenge, an industry-wide effort to double the percentage of the state’s Black and Latinx tech workers - currently at 5% and 7% respectively - by the end of the decade.



Other notable highlights include data showing Massachusetts’ educated students are remaining in the Commonwealth, technology’s overall impact on the Gross State Product, and tech’s most sought after roles.

The dashboard can be seen at https://www.masstlc.org/state-of-the-ma-tech-economy/.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

