ProStar to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 2nd

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar (OTCQX:MAPPF), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, announced today the company’s CEO, Page Tucker, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 2nd, 2022. ProStar is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in developing patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions. The company’s flagship product is PointMan®, proven to significantly enhance the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure both above and below the Earth’s surface.



PointMan provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure in real-time, including roads, bridges, railways, pipelines, and utilities. ProStar’s clients span from Fortune 500 construction companies, utility owners, and government agencies to top ranked US engineering & surveying firms, municipalities and universities.

DATE: February 2nd, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

Recent Company Highlights

$10.2 million capital financing

New product commercialization

Expansion into multiple vertical markets including college, utility and municipal markets

Patent issuance to extensive IP portfolio that includes 20 issued patents

About ProStar®

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

