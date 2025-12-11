Defence Therapeutics to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum December 11th

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defence Therapeutics (OTCQB: DTCFF), based in adMare BioInnovations Technoparc, Montreal, focused on advancing a proprietary intracellular delivery platform that enables more potent, safer, and more effective antibody-based and radiotherapeutic treatments, today announced that Amie Phinney, PhD, MBA, Strategy & Business – Director, will present live at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 11:00am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

in Vivo efficacy results validation evaluating Accum-Kadcyla in breast cancer models

Expanding the lab capacity and assays

Formation of a strong Scientific Advisory Board





About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary intracellular delivery platform that enables more potent, safer, and more effective antibody-based and radiotherapeutic treatments. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of biologics in their intact form to target cells. As a result, efficacy and potency can be enhanced for biologics enabling expanded patient access and market opportunities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

