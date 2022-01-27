North America Dental Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 4,483.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the North America dental equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,196.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the North America Dental Equipment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing regulatory approvals from regulatory bodies, which is expected to drive the North America dental equipment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, SprintRay Inc., a technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for its device, NightGuard Flex 3D printing resin, as a Class II medical device, to market it in the U.S. The SprintRay NightGuard Flex is designated for the fabrication of dental and orthodontic appliances such as night guards, mouth guards, and splints.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4838

Key Market Takeaways:

The North America dental equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing launch of products by the key players to expand their portfolio, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, CEREC Primemill, a milling and grinding machine, was launched by Dentsply Sirona, a U.S. based dental equipment manufacturer, in January 2020. CEREC is a machine with a 7-inch touch interface, RFID scanner for reading tool information, and an integrated camera for scanning blocks with suitable data matrix code.

Among equipment, dental systems and parts segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the North America dental equipment market in 2021, owing to the increasing inorganic strategies adopted by the key players such as partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in October 2021, SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry, announced a partnership of five years with Usain Bolt, who is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist. SprintRay and Bolt are also collaborating with the Jamaican Dental Association. This collaboration will help invest in the launch of "Bolt Labs", which is powered by SprintRay. This is an initiative with a mission to make world-class digital dental care available to Jamaica.

On the basis of country, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share in the North America dental equipment market over the forecast period, owing to increased inorganic strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, adopted by the key players. For instance, in September 2021, Straumann Group, a global leader in esthetic dentistry, announced a strategic partnership with Aspen Dental Management, Inc., (ADMI), a dental support organization, to offer solutions for dental implants, CAD/CAM options, and abutments to more than 1,000 ADMI affiliated offices across 45 U.S. states.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the North America dental equipment market include Carestream Health, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Patterson Companies, Inc., and A-dec Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4838

Market Segmentation:

North America Dental Equipment Market, By Equipment:

Dental Imaging Equipment Dental Laboratory Equipment Hygiene Maintenance Devices Dental Lasers Dental Systems and Parts Other Dental Equipment



North America Dental Equipment Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Laboratories

North America Dental Equipment Market, By Country: U.S. Canada



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market , by Product Type (Dental Membrane (Resorbable Membranes and Non-resorbable Membranes) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Allograft, Xenograft, and Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute)), by Material (Collagen, Hydrogel, Hydroxyapatite (HA), Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP), Polytetrafluoroethylene, Human Cells Source, and Others), by Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lifts, Guided Bone Regeneration (GBR), and Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR)), and by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Dental CAD/CAM Devices Market , by Product Type (Milling Machines, Scanners and Software), by Application (Crowns, Dentures, Bridges, Veneers, Inlays/Onlays, and Others), by End User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics, and Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018- 2026

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.