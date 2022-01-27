Sunrun Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.



The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this designation and be recognized for the great strides we have made toward our commitment to creating and maintaining a culture of inclusion and diversity,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun CEO. “Core to our values at Sunrun is respecting individuals for who they are and fostering a culture of belonging.”

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Sunrun for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The 2022 CEI showcases 1,271 U.S.-based companies promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. Approximately 56% of the CEI-rated companies have global operations and are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Sunrun satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria to score a perfect 100, earning the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“The strength of our business is our people,” said Jeanna Steele, Sunrun’s Chief Legal & People Officer. “This achievement showcases our commitment to promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies and benefits, and establishing a culture where everyone feels empowered to bring their authentic self to the workplace.”

This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

In 2020, Sunrun made significant commitments to increasing the diversity of its workforce and fostering an inclusive environment by expanding its Diversity & Inclusion team, expanding its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), creating a Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council, and introducing a series of employee and manager programming to support workplace equality.

To learn more about Sunrun’s culture and values, visit https://careers.sunrun.com/us/en/diversityandinclusion .

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Senior Manager, Public Relations

press@sunrun.com