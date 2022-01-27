Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Achieves Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the Sixteenth Consecutive Year

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the sixteenth year in a row.



The CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. It evaluates corporations’ non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, inclusive workplace cultures, and corporate social responsibility programs. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in its 100 percent ranking and the designation as a one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“We are thrilled to achieve a perfect score on the CEI for the sixteenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to the values that guide our company and to our corporate purpose, which is to be here for you on the journey to being and becoming who you are,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We strive to weave this purpose, as well as our support of the LGBTQ+ community, throughout our company’s policies, benefits, culture, brand partnerships, marketing, product collections and more. We look forward to continuing these efforts throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has several internal initiatives in place to uplift its LGBTQ+ associates and allies, including a Pride associate resource group aimed at providing a greater sense of belonging and ongoing educational resources, training materials and programming to foster workplace equity and inclusion of all gender expressions.

Additionally, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s portfolio of brands is proud to work with organizations that support the LGTBQ+ community. Since 2010, the Abercrombie & Fitch brand has partnered with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and since 2017, Hollister has partnered with GLSEN, the leading national education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. To date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its customers have raised more than $6 million to support these organizations.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend-forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com , www.abercrombiekids.com , www.hollisterco.com , www.gillyhicks.com , and www.socialtourist.com .

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Investor Contact:

Pam Quintiliano

614-283-6751

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com