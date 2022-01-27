Changes in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

Kristi Ojakäär, who has been Member of the Management Board and the Chief Financial Officer of AS Tallinna Vesi, will leave the company by 18th of March 2022 to take on a challenge in a new sector.



According to Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Vesi, Kristi Ojakäär has done an excellent job in managing the finances of AS Tallinna Vesi. „Her contribution in the company's development during an extraordinary and difficult time of the Corona pandemic, has been extremely important. I would like to thank Kristi for her dedication in all her efforts here in AS Tallinna Vesi and we wish her the very best in all her future endeavours,” said the CEO of Tallinna Vesi Aleksandr Timofejev.

Kristi Ojakäär joined AS Tallinna Vesi as a Chief Financial Officer in December 2019. A public search will be carried out for a new Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board.