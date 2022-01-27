Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $12.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $27.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income per diluted share was $2.96 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.30 for the year ended December 31, 2020.



“We achieved another quarter of strong financial results due to the continued dedication and efforts of our employees,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We continue to execute and build a stronger financial position. Given the performance over the past two years, we were excited to announce a new 3.5 million share repurchase program and declare a $0.50 special dividend during the quarter as we continue to deliver for our valued shareholders.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated return on average assets was 2.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated return on average equity was 11.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 27.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 totaled $0.70 per common share.

We authorized a new share repurchase program, under which we will seek to repurchase up to 3.5 million shares, representing approximately 14.1% of outstanding shares.

We repurchased approximately 264,000 shares at a cost of $5.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represents a $338,000, or 3.9%, decrease compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $13.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represents a $1.3 million, or 9.3%, decrease compared to $14.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represents a decrease of $191.8 million, or 13.7%, compared to $1.40 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Average loans held for investment decreased $44.4 million compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as residential real estate loans continued to prepay at an accelerated rate.

Net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was a result of lower rates and average balance on loans and a higher average interest earnings cash balance within the debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, driven by a decrease in average loan balance and a higher average cash balance.

The segment had a negative provision for loan losses of $1.5M for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $458,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as one significant loan recovery payment was received during the quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $51,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 53.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 46.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.25 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $65.5 million, or 5.6%, compared to $1.18 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Average deposits decreased $9.9 million, or 3.2% annualized compared to the $1.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.26% at December 31, 2021, 0.18% at September 30, 2021, and 0.27% at December 31, 2020.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.59% at December 31, 2021, 0.92% at September 30, 2021, and 0.57% at December 31, 2020.

PPP loans totaled $1.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The average balance for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $2.7 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, PPP loan interest income recognized was approximately $7,000 and the amortization of fee income was approximately $101,000.

The Company held approximately $3.3 million in loans, representing 0.3% of the total loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $3.3 million in loans, $405,000 qualify as modifications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The remaining $2.9 million is composed of three loan relationships that are classified as troubled debt restructurings.



Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Loan originations decreased $289.2 million, or 22.6%, to $993.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.28 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 73.8% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 59.2% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $27.8 million, or 40.6%, to $40.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $68.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $975.9 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $6.4 million for $7.0 million resulting in a gain on sale of $600,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company maintained servicing rights related to $160.8 million in loans previously sold to third parties.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $5.5 million, or 16.4%, to $27.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $33.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.

Other noninterest expense decreased $665,000 to $1.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease related to a decrease in the amortization expense on mortgage servicing rights due to the bulk sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2021 and a reduced provision for loan sale losses as origination volumes decreased.

Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The CARES Act, signed into law at the end of March 2020, allowed for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the 60th day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, pursuant to the CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 was signed into law. Among other provisions, this Act extended the temporary delay on the adoption of CECL until January 1, 2022. We have elected to continue to delay adoption of CECL. As a result, our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended December 31, For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 15,152 $ 18,229 $ 64,366 $ 72,633 Mortgage-related securities 506 528 1,954 2,488 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 926 870 3,563 3,363 Total interest income 16,584 19,627 69,883 78,484 Interest expense: Deposits 878 2,605 4,420 14,365 Borrowings 2,534 2,706 9,948 10,619 Total interest expense 3,412 5,311 14,368 24,984 Net interest income 13,172 14,316 55,515 53,500 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,470 ) 30 (3,990 ) 6,340 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,642 14,286 59,505 47,160 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 842 1,078 3,325 4,462 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 318 318 1,615 1,905 Mortgage banking income 40,448 66,953 191,035 233,245 Other 408 1,537 7,220 4,405 Total noninterest income 42,016 69,886 203,195 244,017 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 32,837 38,351 135,115 139,046 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,266 2,479 9,612 10,223 Advertising 958 1,066 3,528 3,691 Data processing 1,079 918 3,950 3,941 Communications 321 335 1,309 1,329 Professional fees 471 471 1,275 8,118 Real estate owned 14 (63 ) 3 (8 ) Loan processing expense 940 1,026 4,610 4,646 Other 2,088 2,580 11,192 12,075 Total noninterest expenses 40,974 47,163 170,594 183,061 Income before income taxes 15,684 37,009 92,106 108,116 Income tax expense 3,131 9,174 21,315 26,971 Net income $ 12,553 $ 27,835 $ 70,791 $ 81,145 Income per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 1.17 $ 2.98 $ 3.32 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.17 $ 2.96 $ 3.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,598 23,703 23,741 24,464 Diluted 23,802 23,877 23,931 24,607





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 343,016 $ 56,190 Federal funds sold 13,981 18,847 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,725 19,730 Cash and cash equivalents 376,722 94,767 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 179,016 159,619 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 312,738 402,003 Loans receivable 1,205,785 1,375,137 Less: Allowance for loan losses 15,778 18,823 Loans receivable, net 1,190,007 1,356,314 Office properties and equipment, net 22,273 23,722 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 24,438 26,720 Cash surrender value of life insurance 65,368 63,573 Real estate owned, net 148 322 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45,148 57,547 Total assets $ 2,215,858 $ 2,184,587 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 214,409 $ 188,225 Money market and savings deposits 392,314 295,317 Time deposits 626,663 701,328 Total deposits 1,233,386 1,184,870 Borrowings 477,127 508,074 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 4,094 3,522 Other liabilities 68,478 75,003 Total liabilities 1,783,085 1,771,469 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 248 251 Additional paid-in capital 174,505 180,684 Retained earnings 273,398 245,287 Unearned ESOP shares (14,243 ) (15,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (1,135 ) 2,326 Total shareholders' equity 432,773 413,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,215,858 $ 2,184,587 Share Information Shares outstanding 24,795 25,088 Book value per share $ 17.45 $ 16.47 Closing market price $ 21.86 $ 18.82 Price to book ratio 125.27 % 114.27 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,172 $ 14,114 $ 14,277 $ 13,952 $ 14,316 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,470 ) (700 ) (750 ) (1,070 ) 30 Total noninterest income 42,016 52,936 52,044 56,199 69,886 Total noninterest expense 40,974 43,323 43,297 43,000 47,163 Income before income taxes 15,684 24,427 23,774 28,221 37,009 Income tax expense 3,131 5,427 5,880 6,877 9,174 Net income $ 12,553 $ 19,000 $ 17,894 $ 21,344 $ 27,835 Income per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 $ 1.17 Income per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 0.89 $ 1.17 Dividends declared per share $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 0.50 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 2.22 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.99 % 4.96 % Return on average equity - QTD 11.14 % 17.25 % 16.49 % 20.49 % 27.11 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.47 % 2.68 % 2.78 % 2.80 % 2.73 % Return on average assets - YTD 3.20 % 3.54 % 3.62 % 3.99 % 3.77 % Return on average equity - YTD 16.38 % 18.08 % 18.49 % 20.49 % 20.18 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.68 % 2.75 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.67 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.92 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.57 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.37 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,517,984 $ 1,573,194 $ 1,655,078 $ 1,657,260 $ 1,775,455 Mortgage related securities 119,709 108,743 100,056 90,457 91,199 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 475,574 409,559 308,105 273,929 217,356 Total interest-earning assets 2,113,267 2,091,496 2,063,239 2,021,646 2,084,010 Noninterest-earning assets 131,703 137,454 143,375 147,781 147,573 Total assets $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 70,762 $ 68,478 $ 63,610 $ 55,552 $ 53,771 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 398,210 391,599 350,270 314,418 304,467 Certificates of deposit 643,546 663,343 690,196 705,712 726,132 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,112,518 1,123,420 1,104,076 1,075,682 1,084,370 Borrowings 481,971 475,000 480,054 482,665 546,070 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,594,489 1,598,420 1,584,130 1,558,347 1,630,440 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 153,303 153,436 141,648 138,446 128,665 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 49,982 40,148 45,658 50,188 64,001 Total liabilities 1,797,774 1,792,004 1,771,436 1,746,981 1,823,106 Equity 447,196 436,946 435,178 422,446 408,477 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 3.96 % 4.07 % 3.99 % 4.06 % 4.08 % Mortgage related securities 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.95 % 2.20 % 2.30 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.12 % 1.30 % 1.59 % Total interest-earning assets 3.11 % 3.32 % 3.47 % 3.60 % 3.75 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Money market and savings accounts 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.53 % Certificates of deposit 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.50 % 0.72 % 1.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.57 % 0.96 % Borrowings 2.09 % 2.04 % 2.06 % 2.10 % 1.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.05 % 1.30 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,197 $ 14,090 $ 14,517 $ 14,247 $ 14,546 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,500 ) (750 ) (750 ) (1,100 ) - Total noninterest income 1,459 1,726 1,630 1,243 1,655 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,085 5,360 4,874 4,975 5,159 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 960 909 887 1,025 934 Advertising 278 233 260 209 244 Data processing 531 531 466 511 511 Communications 100 122 86 119 110 Professional fees 151 130 198 194 5 Real estate owned 14 1 - (12 ) (63 ) Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 651 422 461 440 577 Total noninterest expense 7,770 7,708 7,232 7,461 7,477 Income before income taxes 8,386 8,858 9,665 9,129 8,724 Income tax expense 1,690 2,092 2,128 1,786 1,926 Net income $ 6,696 $ 6,766 $ 7,537 $ 7,343 $ 6,798 Efficiency ratio - QTD 53.02 % 48.74 % 44.79 % 48.17 % 46.15 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 48.58 % 47.21 % 46.44 % 48.17 % 48.71 %



