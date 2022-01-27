Transcontinental Inc. announces private offering of $200 million senior unsecured notes

English French

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that it has priced an offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 2.667% senior unsecured notes due in February 2025 (the "Notes").



The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners and including, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc., BofA Securities Canada, MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., and Casgrain & Company Limited.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Transcontinental Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness, including repaying the tranche of term loans maturing on November 1, 2022 prior to maturity, and for other general corporate purposes.

"Demonstrating continued investor confidence in TC Transcontinental, this debt provides additional financial flexibility to advance the strategic development of the Corporation while reducing our financial costs," said Donald LeCavalier, Chief Financial Officer of Transcontinental Inc.

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Transcontinental Inc. and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Transcontinental Inc. The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

Forward-looking Statements

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the economic situation in the world, structural changes in the industries in which the Corporation operates, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for retailer-related services and other printed products, the Corporation's ability to generate organic growth in highly competitive industries, the Corporation's ability to complete acquisitions in the packaging industry and properly integrate them, the inability to maintain or improve operational efficiency and avoid disruptions that could affect its ability to meet deadlines, cybersecurity and data protection, the political and social environment as well as regulatory and legislative changes, in particular with regard to the environment and door-to-door distribution, changes in consumption habits related, in particular, to issues involving sustainable development and the use of certain products or services such as door-to-door distribution, change in consumption habits or loss of a major customer, customer consolidation, the safety and quality of its packaging products used in the food industry, the protection of its intellectual property rights, the exchange rate, availability of capital at a reasonable cost, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, raw materials, transportation and consumed energy costs, availability of raw materials, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, taxation, interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, facilities and financial results, changes in consumption habits from consumers and changes in the operations and financial position of the Corporation's customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of plans and measures implemented in response thereto. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2021 and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non-recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of January 27, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations and information available as at January 27, 2022. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

NOT FOR RELEASE OVER U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES