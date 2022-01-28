AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2021

The sales revenue of the Tallinna Vesi increased by 3.1% in 2021, reaching 53.29 million. The growth in sales revenue resulted from the increase in sales of construction services. Tallinna Vesi earned €14.93 million on sales in the 4th quarter of 2021.

In 2021, revenue from the sale of water services remained at a level similar to 2020. The revenue from construction services increased over the year, as a number of large pipe and road construction projects were carried out.

The sales from water services sold to commercial customers in the main service area increased by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, reaching €3.9 million. “The main contributor to the growth of sales revenue in the 4th quarter was the increase in water consumption in Tallinn’s hospitality and entertainment businesses,” Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer of AS Tallinna Vesi said. The sales revenue from services sold to private customers of Tallinna Vesi was €5 million in the 4th quarter, showing a decline of 1.8% compared to the year before.

The Company’s gross profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was €4.8 million, showing a decrease of €0.8 million over the year. “The decrease in gross profit was related to higher cost of goods and services that were 34.4% more expensive than in the comparative period of the year before,” Timofejev said. The biggest impact came from the increase in the market price for electricity and the electricity costs, increasing by 139.1% due to that. The Company’s gross profit for 2021 amounted to €20.6 million, showing a decrease of €1.6 million compared to 2020.

The Company’s operating profit for the 4th quarter of the year was €3.4 million, showing a decrease of €2.3 million compared to the same period in 2020. The operating profit for 2021 amounted to €18.8 million, being 13.8% lower than in the same period of 2020. In addition to the increased electricity costs, the decrease in commercial profit was attributed to the retaining of the provision for potential third-party claims at the third quarter end level.

The Company’s net profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was €3.2 million, showing a decrease of €2.2 million compared to the same period of 2020. The net profit for 2021 was €16.2 million, whereas in 2020 the same figure stood at €16.7 million.

The sale of construction services provided by the subsidiary Watercom grew 110.8% or 1.4 million euros in the 4th quarter compared to the previous year. The sales from construction services for 2021 totalled 7.3 million euros, growing 40.3% or 2.1 million euros compared to the same period the year before. The growth in revenue is mainly attributable to the pipe and road construction projects won in the procurements that were carried out in 2020 and 2021.

Tallinna Vesi has increased investments in fixed assets to secure sustainable infrastructure and continuity of its service. Investments in pipes increased significantly already in 2021, when a total of nearly 16 km of water and sewage pipes were reconstructed. The volume of investments in fixed assets planned for 2022 amounts to €25 million.

Over the next years, the investments will be planned based on the public water supply and sewerage development plan for the next 12 years, to be completed in cooperation with the City of Tallinn this year, and the pipe reconstruction program prepared in cooperation with the Tallinn Technical University. “The investments made and forthcoming will help us to secure high-quality drinking water for the people of Tallinn, but also keep the natural environment around us cleaner,” Timofejev said.

To provide additional value to customers through digitalization, the Company started installing remote water meters in 2021. „With smart meters, water metering becomes more accurate and there is no longer need for reporting the water meter readings. In the future, we will be able to proactively inform customers about water leaks. Also, remote water meters will allow to notify our customers when water leaks occur in their buildings,” Timofejev described. The plan is to cover the entire service area with remote water meters by 2026.

In addition to investments in the water and sewage network, the Company has started to reduce its environmental impact, by mapping its CO2 footprint last year. To reduce that footprint, 100% of the energy used in Tallinna Vesi’s facilities and in the treatment process is now generated from renewable energy resources. A cogeneration unit shall be set up in the wastewater treatment plant in Paljassaare, to allow the use of biogas from the wastewater treatment process to generate 30% of electricity and 100% of heat energy needed to run the treatment plant.

To finance these investments, the Company plans to use additional loan capital and continue with the established dividend policy.


Main financial indicators

€ million,
except key ratios

4th quarterChange 2021/ 2020

12 monthsChange 2021/ 2020

202120202019202120202019
Sales14.9313.1716.1213.4%53.2951.7263.423.0%
Gross profit4.805.647.98-14.7%20.5822.2333.95-7.4%
Gross profit margin %32.1742.7849.49-24.8%38.6142.9753.53-10.1%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation5.107.4112.72-31.1%25.3028.0738.18-9.9%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %34.1756.2378.86-39.2%47.4754.2760.21-12.5%
Operating profit3.425.7611.06-40.6%18.7821.7832.08-13.8%
Operating profit - main business2.915.5110.82-47.2%17.5220.8831.19-16.1%
Operating profit margin %22.8943.7168.61-47.6%35.2342.1250.57-16.3%
Profit before taxes3.315.6410.95-41.3%18.4021.3431.30-13.8%
Profit before taxes margin %22.1942.8567.93-48.2%34.5241.2749.36-16.3%
Net profit3.215.3910.95-40.5%16.1716.7327.76-3.4%
Net profit margin %21.4740.9167.93-47.5%30.3332.3543.77-6.2%
ROA %1.262.124.21-40.5%6.326.4510.83-2.1%
Debt to total capital employed %54.9456.0956.05-2.1%54.9456.0956.05-2.1%
ROE %2.824.929.95-42.7%14.2014.6925.43-3.3%
Current ratio2.833.855.4842.3%2.833.855.48-26.5%
Quick ratio2.793.805.4443.2%2.793.805.44-26.6%
Investments into fixed assets5.435.655.33-3.9%15.3819.4216.09-20.8%
Payout ratio %na77.7072.05 na77.7072.05 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME4th quarter4th quarter 12 months12 months
€ thousand20212020 20212020
      
Revenue14,93113,172 53,29451,717
Cost of goods and services sold-10,127-7,537 -32,715-29,491
GROSS PROFIT4,8045,635 20,57922,226
      
Marketing expenses-130-113 -462-433
General administration expenses-1,047-945 -4,438-4,576
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)-2091,180 3,0994,567
OPERATING PROFIT3,4185,757 18,77821,784
      
Financial income13 831
Financial expenses-104-116 -387-473
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES3,3155,644 18,39921,342
      
Income tax on dividends-108-255 -2,234-4,610
      
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD3,2075,389 16,16516,732
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD3,2075,389 16,16516,732
      
Attributable profit to:     
Equity holders of A-shares3,2075,388 16,16516,731
B-share holder0.000.60 0.000.60
      
Earnings per A share (in euros)0.160.27 0.810.84
Earnings per B share (in euros)0600 600600


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION  
€ thousand31/12/202131/12/2020
   
ASSETS  
CURRENT ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents36,55944,514
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses6,6377,019
Inventories702701
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS43,89852,234
   
NON-CURRENT ASSETS  
Property, plant and equipment211,546202,802
Intangible assets729629
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS212,275203,431
TOTAL ASSETS256,173255,665
   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES  
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities421393
Current portion of long-term loans3,6303,630
Trade and other payables7,8357,085
Prepayments3,6042,445
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES15,49013,553
   
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  
Deferred income from connection fees37,24134,564
Leases1,2361,400
Loans80,33683,978
Provision for possible third party claims6,0189,628
Deferred tax liability372255
Other payables6032
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES125,263129,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES140,753143,410
   
EQUITY  
Share capital12,00012,000
Share premium24,73424,734
Statutory legal reserve1,2781,278
Retained earnings77,40874,243
TOTAL EQUITY115,420112,255
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY256,173255,665


CASH FLOWS STATEMENT12 months12 months
€ thousand20212020
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Operating profit18,77821,784
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation6,5206,283
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees-510-542
Other non-cash adjustments-3,610-4,814
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets-29-14
Change in current assets involved in operating activities380140
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities938-215
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES22,46722,622
   
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets-13,734-15,682
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees2,8921,998
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets2932
Interest received1135
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-10,802-13,617
   
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests-460-719
Lease payments-408-555
Repayment of loans-3,636-3,636
Dividends paid-12,842-19,888
Withheld income tax paid on dividends-158-113
Income tax paid on dividends-2,116-4,355
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-19,620-29,266
   
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-7,955-20,261
   
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD44,51464,775
   
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD36,55944,514


