AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 4th quarter of 2021

The sales revenue of the Tallinna Vesi increased by 3.1% in 2021, reaching €53.29 million. The growth in sales revenue resulted from the increase in sales of construction services. Tallinna Vesi earned €14.93 million on sales in the 4th quarter of 2021.



In 2021, revenue from the sale of water services remained at a level similar to 2020. The revenue from construction services increased over the year, as a number of large pipe and road construction projects were carried out.

The sales from water services sold to commercial customers in the main service area increased by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, reaching €3.9 million. “The main contributor to the growth of sales revenue in the 4th quarter was the increase in water consumption in Tallinn’s hospitality and entertainment businesses,” Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer of AS Tallinna Vesi said. The sales revenue from services sold to private customers of Tallinna Vesi was €5 million in the 4th quarter, showing a decline of 1.8% compared to the year before.

The Company’s gross profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was €4.8 million, showing a decrease of €0.8 million over the year. “The decrease in gross profit was related to higher cost of goods and services that were 34.4% more expensive than in the comparative period of the year before,” Timofejev said. The biggest impact came from the increase in the market price for electricity and the electricity costs, increasing by 139.1% due to that. The Company’s gross profit for 2021 amounted to €20.6 million, showing a decrease of €1.6 million compared to 2020.

The Company’s operating profit for the 4th quarter of the year was €3.4 million, showing a decrease of €2.3 million compared to the same period in 2020. The operating profit for 2021 amounted to €18.8 million, being 13.8% lower than in the same period of 2020. In addition to the increased electricity costs, the decrease in commercial profit was attributed to the retaining of the provision for potential third-party claims at the third quarter end level.

The Company’s net profit for the 4th quarter of 2021 was €3.2 million, showing a decrease of €2.2 million compared to the same period of 2020. The net profit for 2021 was €16.2 million, whereas in 2020 the same figure stood at €16.7 million.

The sale of construction services provided by the subsidiary Watercom grew 110.8% or 1.4 million euros in the 4th quarter compared to the previous year. The sales from construction services for 2021 totalled 7.3 million euros, growing 40.3% or 2.1 million euros compared to the same period the year before. The growth in revenue is mainly attributable to the pipe and road construction projects won in the procurements that were carried out in 2020 and 2021.

Tallinna Vesi has increased investments in fixed assets to secure sustainable infrastructure and continuity of its service. Investments in pipes increased significantly already in 2021, when a total of nearly 16 km of water and sewage pipes were reconstructed. The volume of investments in fixed assets planned for 2022 amounts to €25 million.

Over the next years, the investments will be planned based on the public water supply and sewerage development plan for the next 12 years, to be completed in cooperation with the City of Tallinn this year, and the pipe reconstruction program prepared in cooperation with the Tallinn Technical University. “The investments made and forthcoming will help us to secure high-quality drinking water for the people of Tallinn, but also keep the natural environment around us cleaner,” Timofejev said.

To provide additional value to customers through digitalization, the Company started installing remote water meters in 2021. „With smart meters, water metering becomes more accurate and there is no longer need for reporting the water meter readings. In the future, we will be able to proactively inform customers about water leaks. Also, remote water meters will allow to notify our customers when water leaks occur in their buildings,” Timofejev described. The plan is to cover the entire service area with remote water meters by 2026.

In addition to investments in the water and sewage network, the Company has started to reduce its environmental impact, by mapping its CO 2 footprint last year. To reduce that footprint, 100% of the energy used in Tallinna Vesi’s facilities and in the treatment process is now generated from renewable energy resources. A cogeneration unit shall be set up in the wastewater treatment plant in Paljassaare, to allow the use of biogas from the wastewater treatment process to generate 30% of electricity and 100% of heat energy needed to run the treatment plant.

To finance these investments, the Company plans to use additional loan capital and continue with the established dividend policy.





Main financial indicators

€ million,

except key ratios



4th quarter Change 2021/ 2020



12 months Change 2021/ 2020



2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Sales 14.93 13.17 16.12 13.4% 53.29 51.72 63.42 3.0% Gross profit 4.80 5.64 7.98 -14.7% 20.58 22.23 33.95 -7.4% Gross profit margin % 32.17 42.78 49.49 -24.8% 38.61 42.97 53.53 -10.1% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 5.10 7.41 12.72 -31.1% 25.30 28.07 38.18 -9.9% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 34.17 56.23 78.86 -39.2% 47.47 54.27 60.21 -12.5% Operating profit 3.42 5.76 11.06 -40.6% 18.78 21.78 32.08 -13.8% Operating profit - main business 2.91 5.51 10.82 -47.2% 17.52 20.88 31.19 -16.1% Operating profit margin % 22.89 43.71 68.61 -47.6% 35.23 42.12 50.57 -16.3% Profit before taxes 3.31 5.64 10.95 -41.3% 18.40 21.34 31.30 -13.8% Profit before taxes margin % 22.19 42.85 67.93 -48.2% 34.52 41.27 49.36 -16.3% Net profit 3.21 5.39 10.95 -40.5% 16.17 16.73 27.76 -3.4% Net profit margin % 21.47 40.91 67.93 -47.5% 30.33 32.35 43.77 -6.2% ROA % 1.26 2.12 4.21 -40.5% 6.32 6.45 10.83 -2.1% Debt to total capital employed % 54.94 56.09 56.05 -2.1% 54.94 56.09 56.05 -2.1% ROE % 2.82 4.92 9.95 -42.7% 14.20 14.69 25.43 -3.3% Current ratio 2.83 3.85 5.48 42.3% 2.83 3.85 5.48 -26.5% Quick ratio 2.79 3.80 5.44 43.2% 2.79 3.80 5.44 -26.6% Investments into fixed assets 5.43 5.65 5.33 -3.9% 15.38 19.42 16.09 -20.8% Payout ratio % na 77.70 72.05 na 77.70 72.05

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 4th quarter 12 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 14,931 13,172 53,294 51,717 Cost of goods and services sold -10,127 -7,537 -32,715 -29,491 GROSS PROFIT 4,804 5,635 20,579 22,226 Marketing expenses -130 -113 -462 -433 General administration expenses -1,047 -945 -4,438 -4,576 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) -209 1,180 3,099 4,567 OPERATING PROFIT 3,418 5,757 18,778 21,784 Financial income 1 3 8 31 Financial expenses -104 -116 -387 -473 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 3,315 5,644 18,399 21,342 Income tax on dividends -108 -255 -2,234 -4,610 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,207 5,389 16,165 16,732 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,207 5,389 16,165 16,732 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 3,207 5,388 16,165 16,731 B-share holder 0.00 0.60 0.00 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.16 0.27 0.81 0.84 Earnings per B share (in euros) 0 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 36,559 44,514 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,637 7,019 Inventories 702 701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,898 52,234 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 211,546 202,802 Intangible assets 729 629 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 212,275 203,431 TOTAL ASSETS 256,173 255,665 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 421 393 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 7,835 7,085 Prepayments 3,604 2,445 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,490 13,553 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 37,241 34,564 Leases 1,236 1,400 Loans 80,336 83,978 Provision for possible third party claims 6,018 9,628 Deferred tax liability 372 255 Other payables 60 32 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 125,263 129,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES 140,753 143,410 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 77,408 74,243 TOTAL EQUITY 115,420 112,255 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 256,173 255,665





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 12 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 18,778 21,784 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 6,520 6,283 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -510 -542 Other non-cash adjustments -3,610 -4,814 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -29 -14 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 380 140 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 938 -215 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 22,467 22,622 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -13,734 -15,682 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 2,892 1,998 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 29 32 Interest received 11 35 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -10,802 -13,617 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -460 -719 Lease payments -408 -555 Repayment of loans -3,636 -3,636 Dividends paid -12,842 -19,888 Withheld income tax paid on dividends -158 -113 Income tax paid on dividends -2,116 -4,355 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -19,620 -29,266 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -7,955 -20,261 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 36,559 44,514





Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee





Kristi Ojakäär

CFO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

