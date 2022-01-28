DFDS: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS´ REPORT FOR Q4 2021

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS No. 2 - 28 January 2022





DFDS expects to publish the report for Q4 2021 on 8 February 2022 at around 08:00 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 8 February 2022

Time: 10:00 CET

Telephone DK +45 35445577

UK +44 33 33000804

US +1 631 913 1422



Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

Access code: 69658763#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.









