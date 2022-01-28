Global Dolomite Market to Reach US$ 3.69 Billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dolomite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dolomite Market:

Dolomite is a very important material used in the blast furnace for the manufacturing process of iron. Iron is important in the alloy and steel manufacturing processes which drives the dolomite market growth. During the production of iron by blast furnace (BF) route, dolomite is added either in the process of sintering (sintering is a process of compacting metal by applying heat to the metal) or as a direct feed in the blast furnace. Raw dolomite is normally used for process. Dolomite is added in the ironmaking process to obtain the desired percentage of MgO in the BF slag. Calcined dolomite is used in the blast furnace for improving productivity of sintering machine and sinter strength, and reducing the volume of exhaust gases.

Dolomite powder obtained by powderising the sedimentary rock forming mineral dolostone can be used as a replacement material for cement in concrete up to a certain percentage. The results indicate that the replacement of cement with dolomite powder increases the compressive, split tensile, and flexural strengths of concrete. This has led to increasing demand for dolomite for the production of cement and in the construction industry. The growing cement sector also benefits the growth of the dolomite industry. The construction industry is one of the largest consumers of cement. Commercial and industrial construction activities are witnessing a boom around the globe. Lower interest rates, rising living standards, higher per capita income, industrialization, infrastructure development, and other factors are leading to an increase in construction activity, which in turn is pushing the dolomite market growth. Cement is also used to construct water-bound macadam and soil aggregate roadways, as well as base courses for various types of pavements.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dolomite market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.85% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Dolomite is a type of limestone composed of calcium carbonate which is available in the nature as both crystals and granules. Dolomite is helpful in regulating the process of manufacturing glass and ceramic. High grade of dolomite with lower iron and silica content is required for manufacturing glass. Lime and magnesia are initiated by including dolomite. Both compounds enhance the durability of glass, but magnesia also slows the devitrification procedure which is most important for the production of flat glass.

Soap and detergent are used in the textile industry as well as paper, rubber, metal finishing, leather, wire and metal drawing, paint, cement, and ceramics. Dolomite powder is used in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents as a main ingredient. Soap manufacturers uses dolomite to give soap a whiter look and smooth greasy finish. Expansion of the soap and detergent industry is influencing the global demand for dolomite.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dolomite market include Imerys S.A., Sibelco, RHI Magnesita, Omya Group, JFE minerals, Varbar dolomite, Lhoist Group, Arij Global Trading, Nordkalk Corporation, Beihei Group, Arihant Minchem, and Carmeuse.

Mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and partnerships are being used by key market players to expand their global position. Furthermore, significant players are emphasizing on waste utilization in their manufacturing processes as a technique of reducing carbon emissions. For example, in June 2021, RHI-Magnesita, a supplier of refractory products, RHI-Magnesita’s U.S. industrial site in York, Pennsylvania, which mines dolomite for the manufacturing of refractory materials, built a new and revolutionary two-stage crushing system.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dolomite Market, By Product:

Agglomerates Calcined Sintered



Global Dolomite Market, By End-use:

Iron & Steel Construction Materials Glass & Ceramics Water Treatment Agriculture Others



Global Dolomite Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



