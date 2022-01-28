PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record 2021 Earnings; 4th Quarter Earnings Total $3.1 Million, or $0.71 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported record earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $12.8 million, or $2.88 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2021 were $0.71 per share on net income of $3.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million, during the September 30, 2021 quarter, and $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, during the fourth quarter a year ago.



The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2021: (1) lower net interest income due to lower yields on loans and investment securities; (2) lower SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) origination fee income accretion; and (3) an increase in compensation expense largely due to incentive benefit plans funded later in the year.

“We enjoyed strong organic and acquisition growth during 2021 driving both total assets and earnings to record highs. Earnings growth was driven by the addition of new earning assets, the recognition of PPP origination fee income and much lower provision for loan losses, which offset a decline in mortgage banking income and higher operating expenses related to the expanded asset base from the acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April 2021. Our pipeline for new loan originations looks solid heading into the first quarter of 2022 and we are well positioned to benefit from expected increases in short-term interest rates as net interest margin moves higher,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2021 Highlights:

Net interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. PPP related fee income realized during the respective quarters was $287,000, $559,000 and $464,000.

Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, relative to the prior quarter and $675,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to $7.4 million from $6.9 million the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to increased severance and incentive compensation plan expense from 2021 activities.

Loan growth continued with new originations outpacing the payoff of PPP related loans. Loans receivable increased to $876 million at December 31, 2021, from $874 million one quarter earlier and $821 million at December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans declined $9.5 million from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021.

As shown in the table below during the December 31, 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $4.5 million and “substandard risk” loans decreased $6.0 million, while “watch risk” loans increased $3.9 million. The primary decrease in “substandard risk” loans and increase in “impaired loans” relates to an equipment dealer loan relationship that was downgraded during the quarter but continues to accrue interest as a performing loan.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000s) Risk Rating 12/2019 12/2020 03/2021

06/2021 09/2021 12/2021 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 77 $ - Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 57,904 61,223 62,626 60,155 71,304 70,886 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 349,002 390,191 348,102 345,929 347,735 383,951 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 128,932 175,400 209,407 209,728 226,501 222,641 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 15,933 36,379 30,891 39,577 33,284 37,194 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 2,568 7,617 18,134 6,377 10,148 4,182 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 5,518 13,153 16,162 15,522 16,790 21,322 Totals $ 559,857 $ 683,963 $ 685,322 $ 677,288 $ 705,839 $ 740,176 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets remained at $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents have continued to trend down, post acquisition of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. in April, declining $12.0 million to $53.5 million from $65.5 million one quarter earlier. Meanwhile, securities available for sale increased $8.6 million to $310.4 million at December 31, 2021, from $301.9 million one quarter earlier. The increased balance of investment securities from cash and equivalents helped improve returns from the investment portfolio.

Total loans receivable increased by $1.8 million to $876.3 million at December 31, 2021, from $874.5 million at September 30, 2021. PPP loans declined from $24.3 million at September 30, 2021, to $14.8 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, unrealized net PPP origination fee income totaled $360,000.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.38% of gross loans at December 31, 2021, from 1.35% the prior quarter and 1.30% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.06% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2021, and 0.90% at December 30, 2020. At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $6.4 million in non-accrual loans, $1.0 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.1 million in foreclosed assets.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, as several properties were sold at a gain. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total deposits increased $22.2 million to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2021. Deposits continued to be withdrawn from retail time deposits while demand deposit accounts increased. At December 31, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 37.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.7%, money market deposits at 19.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.3%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020.

FHLB advances decreased to $47.0 million at December 31, 2021, from $62.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $62.0 million at December 31, 2020, while other borrowings decreased $10.5 million to $6.7 million compared to $17.1 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.2 million (on a net margin of 3.01%) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021, and $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields decreased 13 basis points from 3.41% to 3.28% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 2 basis points on a smaller average balance to 0.39% from 0.37% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was partially due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $287,000 related to PPP loans that were repaid compared to net accretion of $559,000 during the September 30, 2021 quarter. Additionally, a large balance of lower yielding investment securities contributed to the decrease in earning asset yields. Taxable security yields decreased from 1.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Loan yields decreased to 4.02% during the quarter from 4.23% during the third quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, were 3.89% and 3.98% during the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, was 2.91% and 2.97% in the December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for first quarter 2022 as fewer PPP loans remain outstanding.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter, largely reflecting slightly higher rates associated with time deposits. The cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.15% the prior quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $32,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as $15.0 million of FHLB advances were repaid.

Total noninterest income increased slightly for the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.2 million from $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, due in part to higher investment and insurance sales commissions which increased from $426,000 in the third quarter to $500,000 in the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $321.2 million compared to $301.6 million at September 30, 2021. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $451,000 for the fourth quarter from $494,000 in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to lower spreads on sale of loans to the secondary market.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter remained near the prior quarter levels at $382,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $379,000 for the prior three-month period. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, other noninterest income was $646,000 compared to $563,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included increased salaries and employee benefit expenses related to severance expense and higher performance-based incentive expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. These expenses were partially offset by gains of $347,000 realized on the sale of two foreclosed real estate properties in the fourth quarter.

Data processing and other office operations costs increased slightly to $855,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $828,000 the previous quarter. Meanwhile, advertising and promotion expenses decreased slightly to $155,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $199,000 last quarter. Other noninterest expenses increased to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $1.2 million the previous quarter.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income $ 10,085 $ 10,449 $ 11,070 $ 10,482 $ 9,442 Interest expense $ 866 $ 826 $ 907 $ 886 $ 1,011 Net interest income $ 9,219 $ 9,623 $ 10,163 $ 9,596 $ 8,431 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ - $ 1,000 $ 675 Other noninterest income $ 2,244 $ 2,126 $ 2,299 $ 2,749 $ 2,991 Other noninterest expense $ 7,357 $ 6,946 $ 9,607 $ 6,200 $ 6,461 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.21 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 24.36 $ 24.07 $ 23.53 $ 23.69 $ 23.43 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 15.05% n/a 17.04% n/a 15.88% Average common shares outstanding 4,445,465 4,450,755 4,454,922 4,454,334 4,452,287 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 870,151 $ 862,555 $ 891,886 $ 827,595 $ 807,182 Assets $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,251,738 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 Deposits $ 1,092,872 $ 1,064,553 $ 1,023,229 $ 925,689 $ 896,427 Stockholders' equity $ 112,089 $ 110,388 $ 105,932 $ 105,868 $ 102,790 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.96% 1.12% 0.68% 1.39% 1.18% Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.14% 13.08% 8.09% 14.92% 12.59% Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.57% 8.39% 8.27% 9.10% 9.00% Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.10% -0.08% 0.00% 0.01% 0.16% Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.42% 1.43% 1.31% 1.39% 1.03% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.06% 1.16% 1.07% 1.13% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.38% 1.35% 1.35% 1.40% 1.30% Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.58% 12.87% 11.71% 11.06% 8.96% Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.01% 3.15% 3.48% 3.62% 3.22% Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.89% 3.04% 3.37% 3.49% 3.07% Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.53% 0.51% 0.57% 0.59% Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 18.20% 16.91% 17.20% 20.78% 24.06% Efficiency ratio (2) 63.37% 58.40% 76.20% 49.64% 55.87% Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.25% 2.13% 3.08% 2.22% 2.34% Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.35% 8.27% 8.38% 9.32% 9.22% Stock price information: High $ 27.00 $ 26.50 $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 23.00 Low $ 24.60 $ 24.52 $ 25.00 $ 20.45 $ 17.20 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.05 $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 25.25 $ 20.57 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,918 $ 9,323 $ 9,972 $ 9,442 $ 8,371 Securities: Taxable 631 581 553 507 542 Tax-exempt 505 500 505 502 489 Other interest and dividends 31 45 40 31 40 Total interest and dividend income 10,085 10,449 11,070 10,482 9,442 Interest expense: Deposits 476 404 485 547 657 FHLB advances 192 220 221 215 228 Other borrowings 4 9 8 7 6 Senior subordinated notes 29 28 28 28 29 Junior subordinated debentures 165 165 165 89 91 Total interest expense 866 826 907 886 1,011 Net interest income 9,219 9,623 10,163 9,596 8,431 Provision for loan losses - - - 1,000 675 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,219 9,623 10,163 8,596 7,756 Noninterest income: Service fees 382 379 347 332 352 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 451 494 663 1,152 1,401 Mortgage loan servicing, net 114 111 9 79 104 Investment and insurance sales commissions 500 426 465 595 391 Net gain on sale of securities - - 113 21 149 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 151 153 148 108 106 Other noninterest income 646 563 554 462 488 Total noninterest income 2,244 2,126 2,299 2,749 2,991 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,669 4,099 3,915 3,460 4,084 Occupancy and facilities 596 614 647 569 511 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (347 ) 28 23 130 (218 ) Data processing and other office operations 855 828 1,499 694 568 Advertising and promotion 155 199 322 79 172 FDIC insurance premiums 116 121 58 83 82 Other noninterest expenses 1,313 1,057 3,143 1,185 1,262 Total noninterest expense 7,357 6,946 9,607 6,200 6,461 Income before provision for income taxes 4,106 4,803 2,855 5,145 4,286 Provision for income taxes 960 1,165 718 1,249 1,034 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, December December except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,918 $ 8,371 $ 37,655 $ 33,059 Securities: Taxable 631 542 2,272 2,461 Tax-exempt 505 489 2,012 1,840 Other interest and dividends 31 40 147 254 Total interest and dividend income 10,085 9,442 42,086 37,614 Interest expense: Deposits 476 657 1,912 4,052 FHLB advances 192 228 848 1,175 Other borrowings 4 6 28 31 Senior subordinated notes 29 29 113 113 Junior subordinated debentures 165 91 584 364 Total interest expense 866 1,011 3,485 5,735 Net interest income 9,219 8,431 38,601 31,879 Provision for loan losses - 675 1,000 5,575 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,219 7,756 37,601 26,304 Noninterest income: Service fees 382 352 1,440 1,365 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 451 1,401 2,760 5,887 Mortgage loan servicing, net 114 104 313 (163 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 500 391 1,986 1,300 Net gain on sale of securities - 149 134 504 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 151 106 560 422 Other noninterest income 646 488 2,225 2,098 Total noninterest income 2,244 2,991 9,418 11,413 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,669 4,084 16,143 14,012 Occupancy and facilities 596 511 2,426 2,129 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (347 ) (218 ) (166 ) (88 ) Data processing and other office operations 855 568 3,876 2,630 Advertising and promotion 155 172 755 484 FDIC insurance premiums 116 82 378 192 Other noninterest expenses 1,313 1,262 6,698 4,385 Total noninterest expense 7,357 6,461 30,110 23,744 Income before provision for income taxes 4,106 4,286 16,909 13,973 Provision for income taxes 960 1,034 4,092 3,284 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,252 $ 12,817 $ 10,689 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.88 $ 2.40 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 2.88 $ 2.40





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,896 $ 20,813 $ 18,589 $ 12,921 $ 15,723 Interest-bearing deposits 6,579 1,044 906 985 1,056 Federal funds sold 30,068 43,637 52,643 16,027 21,749 Cash and cash equivalents 53,543 65,494 72,138 29,933 38,528 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 310,445 301,853 261,685 227,824 228,296 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245 245 245 1,231 1,231 Loans held for sale 3,061 214 1,756 622 954 Loans receivable, net 876,337 874,524 863,254 829,964 820,956 Accrued interest receivable 3,256 3,273 3,299 3,335 3,527 Foreclosed assets 1,103 2,398 1,984 1,105 1,619 Premises and equipment, net 12,695 12,725 13,241 11,077 10,920 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,714 1,702 1,696 1,732 1,657 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646 2,646 2,646 2,283 2,283 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,305 24,154 24,001 17,902 17,795 Core deposit intangible 534 581 629 - 2 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 113 113 Other assets 6,286 5,313 5,523 5,102 4,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 284,477 $ 291,440 $ 273,181 $ 242,974 $ 236,981 Interest-bearing deposits 820,763 791,601 758,445 682,877 695,156 Total deposits 1,105,240 1,083,041 1,031,626 925,851 932,137 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 47,000 62,000 67,000 62,000 62,000 Other borrowings 6,677 17,129 21,757 18,582 12,239 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,717 12,691 12,666 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,315 10,143 11,103 9,918 10,920 Total liabilities 1,187,449 1,187,504 1,146,652 1,026,583 1,027,528 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,440,329, 4,447,026, 4,454,922, 4,454,922 and 4,452,287 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,059 8,003 7,946 7,890 7,818 Retained earnings 114,627 112,502 108,863 107,751 103,855 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 628 1,530 2,869 1,691 4,458 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,050,469, 1,043,772, 1,035,876, 1,035,876 and 1,038,511 shares, respectively (13,882 ) (13,706 ) (13,522 ) (13,522 ) (13,534 ) Total stockholders' equity 111,262 110,159 107,986 105,640 104,427 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,298,711 $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,146 $ 3,252 $ 12,817 $ 10,689 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (973 ) 641 (3,927 ) 3,577 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - (108 ) (97 ) (366 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 31 135 154 (181 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 40 38 40 126 Other comprehensive income (loss) (902 ) 706 (3,830 ) 3,156 Comprehensive income $ 2,244 $ 3,958 $ 8,987 $ 13,845





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 168,584 $ 166,728 $ 169,456 $ 136,242 $ 125,530 HELOC loans 17,198 18,011 18,263 16,908 18,312 Residential construction & development 23,093 25,162 24,385 25,628 25,519 Residential vacant land 1,763 6,629 2,172 2,524 3,305 Total Residential real estate 210,638 216,530 214,276 181,302 172,666 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 202,416 203,509 202,767 194,514 187,059 SBA commercial real estate 1,568 1,140 1,164 1,445 1,483 Agriculture real estate 3,716 4,046 4,188 4,787 4,429 Construction and land development 22,380 17,705 6,460 4,121 5,468 Commercial vacant land 3,529 3,572 6,490 2,998 2,835 Total Owner occupied 233,609 229,972 221,069 207,865 198,439 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 211,688 212,868 196,011 183,365 173,953 One to four family residential rental 52,437 49,542 47,097 31,914 31,363 SBA commercial real estate 1,010 682 703 718 749 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 25,899 29,618 30,057 31,362 29,846 Commercial vacant land 4,534 4,851 5,203 7,970 8,402 Total Non-owner occupied 295,568 297,561 279,071 255,329 244,313 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 11,858 7,623 7,014 7,165 11,422 Commercial line 52,151 47,646 45,386 46,833 41,619 Other commercial non-real estate 61,115 54,481 55,002 49,246 52,723 SBA commercial non-real estate 17,527 25,933 47,245 89,603 103,871 Agricultural non-real estate 1,130 1,325 1,656 1,730 1,986 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 143,781 137,008 156,303 194,577 211,621 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 4,054 4,369 4,399 3,191 3,400 Consumer line 480 477 436 498 353 Other consumer 117 125 130 123 143 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,651 4,971 4,965 3,812 3,896 Gross loans 888,247 886,042 875,684 842,885 833,770 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 107 (167 ) (738 ) (1,627 ) (2,140 ) Overdrafts 205 654 134 528 161 Allowance for loan losses (12,222 ) (12,005 ) (11,826 ) (11,822 ) (10,835 ) Total loans receivable $ 876,337 $ 874,524 $ 863,254 $ 829,964 $ 820,956





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,425 $ 6,018 $ 5,208 $ 5,346 $ 2,071 Nonaccrual restructured loans 1,000 1,526 1,062 1,090 1,064 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,213 5,159 5,205 5,242 5,414 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 12,638 12,703 11,475 11,678 8,549 Other real estate owned 1,103 2,398 1,984 1,105 1,619 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,741 $ 15,101 $ 13,459 $ 12,783 $ 10,168 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.42% 1.43% 1.31% 1.39% 1.03% Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.06% 1.16% 1.07% 1.13% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 96.71% 94.51% 103.06% 101.23% 126.74%





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Hotel Restructured $ 4,744 $ 76 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,200 1,077 Real estate - Hotel Nonaccrual 941 153 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual 819 21 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 9,704 $ 1,327 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 13,741 $ 1,582 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 71% 84% Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at December 31, 2021 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Equipment dealer Impaired $ 4,677 $ 285 Real estate - Hotel Impaired 3,809 352 Total listed performing, but impaired loans $ 8,486 $ 637 Total performing, but impaired loans $ 10,274 $ 932 Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans 83% 68%





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 284,477 25.7 % $ 291,440 26.9 % $ 236,981 25.4 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 413,522 37.4 % 388,725 35.9 % 332,677 35.7 % Money market deposits 219,145 19.8 % 215,772 19.9 % 222,156 23.8 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 140,443 12.8 % 142,439 13.2 % 103,064 11.1 % Total core deposits 1,057,587 95.7 % 1,038,376 95.9 % 894,878 96.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 28,659 2.6 % 24,824 2.3 % 23,112 2.5 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7,793 0.7 % 8,640 0.8 % 12,153 1.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 11,201 1.0 % 11,201 1.0 % 1,994 0.2 % Totals $ 1,105,240 100.0 % $ 1,083,041 100.0 % $ 932,137 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2021 Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 882,157 $ 8,930 4.02 % $ 874,429 $ 9,334 4.23 % $ 817,875 $ 8,383 4.08 % Taxable securities 214,626 631 1.17 % 195,160 581 1.18 % 129,832 542 1.66 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 83,518 639 3.04 % 84,241 633 2.98 % 80,619 619 3.05 % FHLB stock 2,646 18 2.70 % 2,646 27 4.05 % 2,283 27 4.70 % Other 53,098 13 0.10 % 75,119 18 0.10 % 27,336 13 0.19 % Total (2) 1,236,045 10,231 3.28 % 1,231,595 10,593 3.41 % 1,057,945 9,584 3.60 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,967 20,310 14,011 Premises and equipment, net 12,699 12,962 11,023 Cash surrender value ins 24,216 24,059 17,206 Other assets 14,859 15,317 10,572 Allowance for loan losses (12,006 ) (11,874 ) (10,693 ) Total $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,100,064 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 388,549 $ 76 0.08 % $ 383,136 $ 73 0.08 % $ 298,696 $ 65 0.09 % Money market deposits 222,399 93 0.17 % 213,584 90 0.17 % 218,455 128 0.23 % Time deposits 188,301 307 0.65 % 185,502 241 0.52 % 143,714 464 1.28 % FHLB borrowings 52,705 192 1.45 % 66,239 220 1.32 % 64,283 228 1.41 % Other borrowings 11,585 4 0.14 % 24,993 9 0.14 % 16,638 6 0.14 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 29 4.60 % 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 29 4.61 % Junior sub. debentures 12,704 165 5.15 % 12,679 165 5.16 % 7,732 91 4.68 % Total 878,743 866 0.39 % 888,633 826 0.37 % 752,018 1,011 0.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 293,623 282,331 235,562 Other liabilities 11,325 11,017 9,694 Stockholders' equity 112,089 110,388 102,790 Total $ 1,295,780 $ 1,292,369 $ 1,100,064 Net interest income $ 9,365 $ 9,767 $ 8,573 Rate spread 2.89 % 3.04 % 3.07 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.01 % 3.15 % 3.22 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 875,571 $ 37,702 4.31 % $ 784,126 $ 33,111 4.22 % Taxable securities 176,816 2,272 1.28 % 112,200 2,461 2.19 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 84,141 2,547 3.03 % 73,490 2,329 3.17 % FHLB stock 2,551 89 3.49 % 2,243 106 4.73 % Other 48,616 58 0.12 % 43,593 148 0.34 % Total (2) 1,187,695 42,668 3.59 % 1,015,652 38,155 3.76 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,003 12,592 Premises and equipment, net 12,625 11,013 Cash surrender value ins 22,527 16,990 Other assets 14,184 10,484 Allowance for loan losses (11,767 ) (8,990 ) Total $ 1,245,267 $ 1,057,741 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 364,602 $ 279 0.08 % $ 277,014 $ 594 0.21 % Money market deposits 216,888 397 0.18 % 202,666 860 0.42 % Time deposits 174,001 1,236 0.71 % 158,030 2,598 1.64 % FHLB borrowings 63,180 848 1.34 % 80,462 1,175 1.46 % Other borrowings 20,259 28 0.14 % 9,602 31 0.32 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 113 4.52 % 2,500 113 4.52 % Junior sub. debentures 10,708 584 5.45 % 7,732 364 4.71 % Total 852,138 3,485 0.41 % 738,006 5,735 0.78 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 271,866 211,155 Other liabilities 11,032 9,925 Stockholders' equity 110,231 98,655 Total $ 1,245,267 $ 1,057,741 Net interest income $ 39,183 $ 32,420 Rate spread 3.18 % 2.98 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.30 % 3.19 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.





