Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund Winner of the 2021 FundGrade A+ Award™ for Outstanding Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (the “Fund” or “CVM”) has been awarded the 2021 FundGrade A+ Award for delivering consistently strong performance with minimal volatility. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Fund has been honoured with this FundGrade A+ Award.



The FundGrade A+ Award presented to Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund is in recognition of the Fund’s outstanding performance over the past year within the Canadian Equity category. The Fund offers a highly differentiated portfolio, as evidenced by its category-best Active Share score, which signifies the proportion of the Fund’s portfolio holdings that differ from the constituents of its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Composite Index. In addition, the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund has demonstrated a consistency in focus and ability to protect investor capital during periods of market decline. This has manifested in the Fund’s category-best downside capture ratio since inception in 2011 of 47.9%.*

“We are honoured for having been recognized with this prestigious award for what is now the fourth consecutive year,” said Brendan Caldwell, President and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. “I’m extremely proud of the level of care and effort put forth by everyone on our team, all of whom have contributed to the success of our Caldwell funds. Most importantly, thank you to our investors for their on-going support and for entrusting us to invest their hard-earned money.”

The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund employs a rigorous and repeatable investment process based on the unique combination of quantitative discovery and traditional, bottom-up fundamental analysis. The Fund seeks to capitalize on investment opportunities offering the most attractive risk-adjusted return potential, regardless of market capitalization and industry categorization. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio that looks vastly different than the composite index and is comprised of Canadian stocks which are often overlooked or are inaccessible to larger competing funds. The end result is a portfolio containing the best attributes of both value and momentum investment styles.

Given the considerable investor interest and performance generated by CVM in recent years, it was determined in late 2021 that future purchases of the Fund would only be open to existing investors, with some specified exceptions. This decision was made with a view to maintaining the integrity of CVM’s investment process in light of the Fund’s skew towards small and mid-capitalization Canadian companies. For advisors and investors who may be interested in considering other Caldwell funds managed by Jennifer Radman, the lead portfolio manager of CVM, the Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund remains open and available for purchases.

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Established in 1990, and founded by Thomas S. Caldwell C.M., Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors. Caldwell practices “Thoughtful Investing”, applying a disciplined and prudent long-term investment approach. Capital preservation is the key to investment success.

*As of December 31, 2021. Standard performance as of December 31, 2021: CVM (Series A): 1 yr: 24.2%; 3 yr: 16.6%; 5 yr: 11.1%; Since Aug 15, 2011 (Performance Start Date): 11.3%, S&P/TSX Composite TR Index ("Benchmark" or "Index"): 1yr: 25.1%, 3yr: 17.5%, 5yr: 10.0%, Since Aug 15, 2011 (PSD): 8.3%, Canadian Equity Category: 1yr: 24.2%, 3yr: 15.1%, 5yr: 8.3%, Since Aug 15, 2011 (PSD): 7.8%. CVM Active Share: 95.4% and Downside Capture 47.9%.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The CVM was not a reporting issuer offering its securities privately from August 8, 2011 until July 20, 2017, at which time it became a reporting issuer and subject to additional regulatory requirements and expenses associated therewith.

The information contained herein provides general information about the Fund at a point in time. Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Rates of returns, unless otherwise indicated, are the historical annual compounded returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

