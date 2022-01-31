Turntide Technologies Launches Turntide for Strategic Machines™ Featuring The New TX Motor

Las Vegas - AHR Expo, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough technologies for electrification and sustainable operations, today announced the launch of Turntide for Strategic Machines™, a customizable full-stack hardware and software solution that improves energy efficiency and adds intelligence, controls, and automation to any commercial HVAC systems, pumps, and fans. Turntide now partners with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate its Smart Motor System™ and transform its products into connected, data-driven machines that accelerate customer sustainability goals and create new service revenue streams.

Every business is under pressure to implement sustainability strategies with measurable impact. Commercial and industrial buildings account for 40 percent of electricity consumed globally and 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). HVAC energy consumption accounts for more than 40 percent of a commercial building's total energy use. Turntide for Strategic Machines can reduce HVAC energy use on average by 64 percent and smooth a path to more sustainable operations.

“Smart machines are already commonplace, but strategic machines can transform a manufacturer’s business,” said Brad Surak, Turntide’s chief product officer. “With IoT connectivity built directly into their systems, OEMs can become the essential sustainability partners their customers need, while creating new recurring revenue streams and driving customer loyalty.”

At the center of Turntide for Strategic Machines is the new TX motor. This intelligent motor features a unique pancake design that is 50 percent lighter than competitive models and is ideal for use in equipment with limited space and/or high torque requirements, such as axial fans in data centers. Its IoT capabilities enable automated commissioning, remote monitoring, and fault detection. Real-time data streams from the connected motor offer insights into equipment performance and present opportunities for new aftermarket recurring revenue streams, such as equipment-as-a-service subscriptions and condition-based service contracts.

OEMs can also use the data insights to accelerate product improvement timelines and bring more innovative products to market with a lower total cost of ownership and improved reliability.

Turntide motors are free of the rare earth minerals that most high-efficiency permanent magnet motors require. Avoiding rare earths both reduces the environmental impact of the motors, as well as geopolitical supply chain risks.

Turntide is showcasing the Strategic Machines solution and the TX motor at the annual AHR Expo in Las Vegas at booth #N8535, January 31 - February 2, 2022.

Custom development partnership helps data centers reach net-zero goals

Today, Turntide is also announcing a custom development partnership with XNRGY Climate Systems (“XNRGY”), one of the largest custom air handling manufacturers in North America, for the design, development, and manufacturing of a leading-edge, proprietary fan array system. This system combines XNRGY's innovative technology with Turntide's TX motor and patented Smart Motor System to create a unique, highly sustainable fan and cooling system for use in mission-critical temperature-controlled environments including hyperscale and modular data centers, biotech labs, healthcare facilities, semiconductor clean rooms, and manufacturing plants.

“As the creator of the most advanced fan array technology, we look to partner with cutting-edge, world-class companies like Turntide that will continue to set our offerings apart by delivering the most energy-efficient solutions available today,” said Wais Jalali, chairman of XNRGY. “We were impressed with the technology supporting the TX motor. Not only will it compliment our technology, it will also streamline a significant portion of the footprint of our systems and reduce-long term life cycle costs.”

Data centers use nearly two percent of the world’s energy production, and their energy demand is set to increase eightfold — to 3,200 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2030. On average, 40 percent of this energy is used by cooling systems to ensure the facility remains operational 24/7.

“Turntide is dedicated to empowering the sustainability leaders of today and tomorrow with our unique technology platform,” said Ryan Morris, Chairman and CEO of Turntide. “We look forward to combining our strengths with XNRGY’s innovation to help decarbonize energy-intensive operations such as data centers.”

Turntide is supported by a global coalition of investors committed to climate action, including Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition, the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund, BMW iVentures, and JLL Spark.

For more information about Turntide’s solutions, please visit www.turntide.com, or to learn more about XNRGY, please visit www.xnrgy.com.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full-stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial electric vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY is a privately held company that designs, engineers, and manufactures sophisticated, sustainable innovative solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption. Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal CRAC and CRAH units up to 600 kW, modular clean rooms, and energy recovery systems. XNRGY uses BIM/CFD to prevent transient performance failures in mission-critical facilities. XNRGY looks at iso vectors and pressure distribution to design the most efficient systems for clients. This contributes to lower KW while delivering the maximum air to the buildings as well as adding to LEED and NET ZERO initiatives (Paris Climate Accord). To learn more about XNRGY, visit https://www.xnrgy.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

