Worldwide Portable Ventilators Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Atico Medical and Oricare Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Ventilators Market (2021-2027) by Mode, Age, Interface, End User, Mode of Distribution, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Portable Ventilators Market is estimated to be USD 776.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,198.37 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.
The factors fueling the growth of the portable ventilator market are increasing incidences of breathing diseases and respiratory problems among the growing population. Additionally, the increasing smoking population is another factor for the increased demand for portable medical ventilators. The intervention of innovative technology in the healthcare sector has improved operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions. The market is expected to expand due to rapid development in technology. Advancement in technology has enabled these ventilators to be used anywhere and anytime by the patient without any medical set-up.
The world is currently hit by the pandemic of COVID-19. This disease leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death due to breathing issues in some severe cases. Hence, a surge in the number of people with Covid-19 is anticipated to boost the global demand for portable ventilators.
However, the high cost associated with portable medical ventilators is one of the major factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the portable ventilators market soon. Also, the availability of low-cost non-branded products available in the market creates a challenge for branded ventilator producers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Easy-Access of Patient Treatment Associated with Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Huge Base of Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence Rate of Preterm Births
- Prevalence of Respiratory Allergies, Various Breathing Problems, and Tobacco Consumption
Restraints
- Availability of Low-Cost Non-Branded Products
- High Cost Associated with Portable Medical Ventilators
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices with Improved Operational Conduct
- Potential in Emerging Economies due to Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Increased Healthcare Spending
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness and a Large Population of Undiagnosed & Undertreated Patients
- Harmful Effects of Certain Devices on Neonates
The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is segmented based on Mode, Age, Interface, End User, Mode of Distribution, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co, Smiths Group Plc, Hamilton Medical AG, G.E. Healthcare, Nidek Medical, Oricare Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Portable Ventilators Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Mode
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Combined
6.3 Pressure
6.4 Volume
7. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Interfaces
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Invasive
7.3 Non-invasive
8. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Age
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Infant/Neonatal Ventilator
8.3 Adult/Pediatric Ventilator
9. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By End-Users
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ambulatory Care Centre
9.3 Home Care Setting
9.4 Hospital & Clinic
9.5 Rehabilitation
10. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Modes of Distribution
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Online
10.3 Offline
11. Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Australia
11.5.5 Rest of APAC
11.6 The Middle East and Africa
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.
13.3 Avasarala Technologies
13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.5 Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.
13.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co.
13.7 GE Healthcare
13.8 Getinge AB
13.9 Hamilton Medical AG
13.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.11 Meditec International England Ltd
13.12 Medtronic PLC
13.13 Nidek Medical
13.14 Oricare Inc
13.15 Percussionaire Corp.
13.16 ResMed Inc.
13.17 Smiths Group PLC
13.18 Teleflex Incorporated
13.19 Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4kkvr