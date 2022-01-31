Enthusiast Gaming Announces Record 51.8 Million Monthly Unique Visitors in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced that its digital media property reached a record 51.8 Million Unique Visitors in the United States in December 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore (Comscore Media Metrix®, Desktop 2+ Mobile 13+, December 2021, U.S.).



Enthusiast Gaming is joined by Twitch and Roblox as the only gaming companies to rank as Top 100 Internet Properties in 2021 (Comscore Media Metrix®, Desktop 2+ Mobile 13+, November & December 2021, U.S.).

With Microsoft’s recently-announced plans to acquire game publisher Activision Blizzard, the spotlight on the gaming sector has never been brighter. Time spent on media activities related to gaming is now nearly equal to time spent actually playing video games; gamers are spending an average 16 hours each week playing, 8 hours each week watching or participating in game streams, and 6 hours a week interacting on gaming forums and communities (Accenture, Gaming: The Next Super Platform, April 2021).

The majority of Enthusiast Gaming's audience consists of Millennial and Gen Z visitors, aged 13-34 (Comscore Media Metrix®, December 2021, U.S.). The growth in gaming media is being driven by these demographics, as they shift content consumption away from legacy social media, sports media, and streaming platforms, and toward gaming platforms. Enthusiast Gaming generated 254% growth in this audience for the three years ended December 2021, and its reach now rivals legacy platforms such as Twitter, Netflix, and ESPN (Comscore Media Metrix®, December 2018 - December 2021, U.S.).

Figure 1. Gaming Media Rivals Reach of Legacy Social Media

Figure 2. Gaming Media Rivals Reach of Legacy Streaming Media

Figure 3. Gaming Media Rivals Reach of Legacy Sports Media

"Gaming and esports media are the most disruptive forces in digital media. This data not only shows the growth of Enthusiast Gaming’s audience, but also that young people are creating, consuming, and sharing gaming and esports content, and spending less time with legacy social media, legacy streaming media, and legacy sports media,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This further demonstrates how gaming and esports communities and content are critical for reaching Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

The Unique Visitor metric from Comscore allows for a comparison of digital media properties using a consistent third-party methodology. A property represents the highest level of digital media ownership and attribution, and can include a company’s owned and operated web domains and mobile apps, exclusively assigned domains and apps, and owned and operated or affiliate YouTube channels. The metric provides deduplicated reach across desktop, mobile, and video, resulting in a holistic view of digital media consumption and trends.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

