English Swedish

Press release

31 January 2022, 13:15

Sdiptech acquires Italian Agrosistemi

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired all shares in Agrosistemi Srl, specialising in the treatment and recovery of biological sludge originated by wastewater purification. Agrosistemi has an annual turnover of EUR 8.5 million, and an operating income, EBIT, of EUR 2.0 million. Agrosistemi is Sdiptech’s first company in Italy and adds complementary focus areas and expertise to the group within waste management and bioeconomy.

Agrosistemi has over 20 years of experience in treatment and recovery of biological sludge originating from municipal wastewater. The company is located in Piacenza, Italy, and has developed a patented sludge treatment process used to clear sludge from harmful substances and turning it into high quality organic fertilizer products. This enables the replacement of synthetic fertilizers with organic materials, while at the same time recovering precious resources that would otherwise be lost. The increase in organic content in soils also helps battle desertification, which is a growing problem in large parts of the world.

“Agrosistemi shows a good example of the potential in business models based on circular economy. By contributing to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including recycling of biological resources as well as contribution to an increased carbon sink, Agrosistemi fits very well into Sdiptech's strategic focus on companies that contribute to more sustainable, efficient and safe societies”, says Fredrik Navjord, Head of Water & Energy at Sdiptech.

“We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech, whose commitment to developing sustainable societies aligns with our vision. The management team remains the same, and I would like to thank everyone at Agrosistemi who have worked so hard to get us to this point in our journey. We are looking forward to working together with the Sdiptech team, and to continue to provide our current and new customers with high quality fertilizer products and services”, says Fabio Cella, Founder and CEO at Agrosistemi.



"As previously communicated, Sdiptech is expanding the business area Water & Energy into Resource Efficiency, covering a broader spectrum of natural resources which are critical to manage efficiently in order to reduce carbon footprint. With a focus on bioeconomy, circularity, and recycling, Agrosistemi fits perfect into this category”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Agrosistemi will be included in the business area Water & Energy as of February 2022. More information about Agrosistemi is available on the company's website: http://www.agrosistemi.it/en.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 31 January 2022 at 13:15 CET.



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment