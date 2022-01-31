AirBoss Defense Group Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

JESSUP, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) is pleased to announce that it has added significant strength to its senior leadership team following a period of sustained growth. Since ADG’s founding in early 2020, the company has become the leading source for survivability solutions including high demand personal protective equipment (PPE) for the military, law enforcement, first responders, and health care providers. As a result, ADG is attracting top-tier industry talent and strengthening the executive team to continue building upon the company’s strong track record.



Mr. John Johns has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AirBoss Defense Group. John joined ADG as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) in October 2020 following senior executive assignments with the U.S. Government and industry, which included 10 years as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense. During his time as CSO, John’s focus has been on strategy, sales, operations, and merger and acquisition activity. Over the last year, he has been instrumental in ADG winning and executing key contracts, solidifying ADG as a leading domestic supplier of survivability and protective solutions. His performance has demonstrated the highest level of capability and professionalism and has enabled the growth of the organization.

Dr. Andrew Rogers has been hired to take over the role of Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. In Andrew’s most recent role, he served as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives Group at General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), growing the Undersea Defense Systems business by sixty-five percent in three years, securing new work in both core offerings and adjacencies, and returning double-digit earnings. He has built and grown businesses, acted as an advisor to private equity firms, serves on non-profit and private company boards, and is the former president of QinetiQ North America (QNA), a high-tech leader in unmanned survivability robotics systems research and development (R&D) and production. Andrew will utilize his considerable skills and lead the company into the next phase of expansion.

Andrew received his Ph.D. in Applied Marine Physics/Ocean Engineering from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and has furthered his studies in management at the Harvard Business School, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School.

AirBoss Defense Group CEO Patrick Callahan said, “The addition of Dr. Andrew Rogers and the well-deserved promotion of John Johns will allow ADG to accelerate our rapid growth and puts in place the leadership necessary to assure our continued success. ADG’s results continue to attract the best talent with extensive industry experience. These actions will enable ADG to expand our reach, maximize our capability, and leverage the strongest and most creative people in this industry. We are always looking for top-tier talent to join our exceptional team as we meet and exceed our business goals.”

About AirBoss Defense Group (ADG)

ADG is a growing survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, CBRNE protective equipment, medical protective equipment, and personal respiratory protective products. AirBoss Defense’s emergency response and personal protective equipment is utilized by the Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, Office of Strategic Medical Preparedness, FEMA, CDC infectious disease treatment centers, other government agencies and private companies.

For more information, please visit www.adg.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or ADG’s future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “is expected to”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions, notably including its impact on demand for rubber solutions and products; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in the Company’s target markets, and success of the Company in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. COVID-19 could also negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results in future periods. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on the Company’s financial position or results of operations in future periods. While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, the Company has a credit facility that can provide financing up to $250,000. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to ADG or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, ADG disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about ADG’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in AirBoss of America Corp.’s (“AirBoss”) recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in AirBoss’ filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

﻿Contact: David Costello

Tel: 617.875.2492

Email: david@risingtidemhd.com

