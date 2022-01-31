ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
24-Jan-2253,715€600.54€32,257,936.27
25-Jan-2255,484€581.41€32,258,802.63
26-Jan-2254,682€589.91€32,257,639.07
27-Jan-2255,065€585.81€32,257,644.17
28-Jan-2257,119€564.75€32,257,926.69

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

