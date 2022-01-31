ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|24-Jan-22
|53,715
|€600.54
|€32,257,936.27
|25-Jan-22
|55,484
|€581.41
|€32,258,802.63
|26-Jan-22
|54,682
|€589.91
|€32,257,639.07
|27-Jan-22
|55,065
|€585.81
|€32,257,644.17
|28-Jan-22
|57,119
|€564.75
|€32,257,926.69
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
