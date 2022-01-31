ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 24-Jan-22 53,715 €600.54 €32,257,936.27 25-Jan-22 55,484 €581.41 €32,258,802.63 26-Jan-22 54,682 €589.91 €32,257,639.07 27-Jan-22 55,065 €585.81 €32,257,644.17 28-Jan-22 57,119 €564.75 €32,257,926.69

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

