ClassOne Expands Engineering Team, Appoints Alia Doll as Director of Engineering

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of high-performance semiconductor wet processing tools, today announced the appointment of Alia Doll (formerly with Micron Technology) as its new director of engineering. Brought on board to guide ClassOne’s expanded engineering team, Doll reports to John Ghekiere, vice president of product and technology.



According to Exarcos, the company intends to increase staff by 25 percent through 2022, adding new hires across the engineering, sales, product and customer service functions. “Our rapid growth path is heightening industry awareness of ClassOne as a top player in semiconductor plating and surface preparation,” said Exarcos. “With her top-notch experience and fresh perspective, Alia is ideally suited and well equipped to take on the responsibility of strengthening and driving our expert engineering organization to a world-class standard as we continue to expand our engineering capacity and offering for our global customer base.”

Doll, who holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Montana State University, joined ClassOne in November 2021. Her strong industry foundation was formed during her tenure with IM Flash Technologies, a former joint venture of industry moguls Intel and Micron Technology. At IM Flash, she worked in both technical and engineering capacities on cutting-edge NAND flash technology and emerging memory 3DxPoint technology, brought to market as Intel Optane™. Upon dissolution of the joint venture in 2019, Doll continued with Micron Technology as new product introduction (NPI) engineering manager, where she gained recognition for her success in global collaborations and her expertise in leading cross-functional and NPI teams.

