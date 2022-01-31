Latin Metals Reports New Surface Copper Mineralization at Lacsha, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce rock chip channel sampling results defining a new zone of copper mineralization at the Lacsha project (“Lacsha” or the “Project”) and initiation of an Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey.



Rock Chip Sampling

Continuous rock chip channel sampling results show consistent values in copper and molybdenum, including 52m grading 0.38% copper and 237ppm molybdenum, with copper values ranging from 460 ppm copper to 45,200 ppm (4.52%) copper (Figure 1).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b16a743-e85c-46c1-9c69-bf59b58f1361

Figure 1. New Lascha SW Zone continuous rock chip sampling showing copper grades

and selected composite rock chip intercepts.

These results are in addition to assays reported previously in Lacsha South and Lacsha North target areas, where similar mineralization was identified (previous news release, September 14, 2021), including 30m grading 0.22% copper and 76ppm molybdenum in Lacsha South and 72m grading 0.20% copper and 62ppm molybdenum in Lacsha North (Table 1).

Table 1: Comparison of Rock Chip Channel Sample Grades at Lacsha Target Areas

Target Area Highlights Composite Grades

(0.20% copper or greater) Grade Range

(%) Lacsha North 72m @ 0.20% copper, 62ppm moly;

incl. 46m@0.25% copper, 81ppm moly 0.07% - 0.68% Lacsha South 30m @0.22% copper, 76ppm moly;

and 26m @ 0.20% copper, 119ppm moly 0.04% - 4.10% Lacsha South-West 136m @ 0.24% copper, 179ppm moly;

incl. 52m @ 0.38% Copper, 237ppm moly 0.05% - 4.52%

These copper-molybdenum values are interpreted as indicating a leached zone typically found in arid environments related to porphyry deposits. Individual samples were taken at 2 m intervals. True thickness is not possible to determine from the current level of available data, but sample orientation is designed to be as representative as possible.

Induced Polarization Survey

Latin Metals is currently undertaking a geophysical IP survey, which will be completed over the Lacsha project. This survey will help us to define drill targets for permitting. The survey is planned to cover all targets generated to date for a total of 18 lines, each averaging 1.5 km in length. Lines are orientated perpendicular to the principal NE-SW mineralized trend.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types, including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum, Yamba copper-molybdenum, Auquis copper-gold and Tillo, Para and Loli projects are all located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt.

QA/QC

The work program at Lacsha was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company’s Exploration Manager. He is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of acquiring prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890

999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

